Linde Starts Up Supply to Shanghai Huayi's New Chemical Complex in China

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 12:30  |  31   |   |   

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has started up its new on-site facility in Qinzhou, China, supplying oxygen and other industrial gases to Shanghai Huayi's new chemical complex.The new …

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has started up its new on-site facility in Qinzhou, China, supplying oxygen and other industrial gases to Shanghai Huayi's new chemical complex.

The new facility is comprised of three air separation units which will supply up to 7,500 tons per day of oxygen and 5,000 tons per day of nitrogen. Linde's advanced technology and operational expertise will ensure the safe and reliable supply to Shanghai Huayi through Linde's pipeline at the new chemical complex. By supplying the various Shanghai Huayi companies from one central facility, Linde will operate more efficiently, lowering its energy consumption and carbon emissions. The total investment for this new facility was approximately $200 million.

"The start-up of our Qinzhou facility is a significant milestone in our long-standing relationship with Shanghai Huayi and we are proud to support its continued growth," said Will Li, Head of Greater China, Linde. "With the new project on stream, we look forward to opening new avenues of cooperation between Linde and Shanghai Huayi as we continue to increase our network density in China."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations 
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

SOURCE: Linde plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657394/Linde-Starts-Up-Supply-to-Shanghai-H ...

