Hecla’s Greens Creek Mine Recognized for Leadership, Ethics, and Organization

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is pleased to announce the Alaska Chamber named Hecla’s Greens Creek Mine the Rita Sholton Large Business of the Year award, which pays tribute to businesses that exemplify leadership, ethics, and organization.

“Hecla Greens Creek exemplifies special involvement in Alaska’s communities through an excellent business reputation, long-term commitment to the community, emphasis on safety and environmental responsibility, and their effective efforts to protect their workers and the community during the pandemic,” wrote Deantha Skibinski, Executive Director of the Alaska Miners Association, who nominated Greens Creek.

“Over the last 30 years, Greens Creek has become the United States largest silver producer, producing almost a third of America’s silver while being a major contributor to Juneau and southeast Alaska,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla’s President and CEO. “Despite the pandemic, Greens Creek has been able to maintain full production and employment while providing additional support to the communities through special charitable programs. It is a great honor to be recognized by the Alaska Chamber for our team’s extraordinary efforts. We look forward to contributing to the region’s economic and community stability for many years to come.”

Local community leaders underlined Hecla’s long-term contributions to the community in the award nomination:

“Greens Creek’s purchase of surplus hydropower has benefitted Juneau residents in the form of reduced rates to the tune of over $70 million since 2009. The purchase of renewable energy from AEL&P reduces the carbon emissions that the mine would otherwise produce while helping to pay for hydroelectric infrastructure that will benefit Juneau residents for generations to come.” - Constance Hulbert, President and General Manager, Alaska Electric Light & Power

“Since 2011 Greens Creek has provided scholarship funding to over 350 Alaska residents to help gain the skills necessary to be successful in the mining industry. With over $500,000 going directly to student aid, Hecla Greens Creek is UAS’ largest sponsor of students.” - Chancellor Karen Carey, University of Alaska Southeast

“As a ‘corporate citizen’ Hecla has consistently ensured that they participate in and contribute to local organizations through a very generous program of direct donations and through their Foundation. This past year, many businesses and organizations were being crushed by the complete shutdown of the economy. However, Hecla continued to contribute to the organizations they had supported in years past to help them through their own challenging time. They could have said ‘no’ … others did.” - Craig Dahl, Executive Director, Greater Juneau Chamber of Commerce

The Alaska Chamber has been the leading voice of Alaska's business community since its founding in 1953.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

Category: Press Release

