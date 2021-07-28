Dynatrace Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

“We are pleased with our strong first quarter results, once again exceeding guidance across all our key metrics, led by ARR growth of 37% year-over-year,” said John Van Siclen, Dynatrace’s CEO. “The unique value of combining the broadest cloud observability with powerful automation and AIOps capabilities continues to resonate with customers as they accelerate their digital transformation and modern cloud initiatives.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 and Other Recent Business Highlights:

All growth rates are compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights:

Total ARR of $823 million, an increase of 37%, or 32% on a constant currency basis

Total Revenue of $210 million, an increase of 35%, or 29% on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenue of $197 million, an increase of 36%, or 30% on a constant currency basis, and representing 94% of total revenue

GAAP Operating Income of $21 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $54 million

GAAP EPS of $0.05 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.16, on a dilutive basis

Business Highlights:

Enhanced Application Security Module with Davis Security Advisor, which provides continuous and intelligent vulnerability scoring to address the most critical issues with greater confidence and efficiency and preserves more time to drive innovation.

Awarded the AWS Government Competency, recognizing Dynatrace’s experience and success enabling civilian agencies, the national defense and intelligence communities, and state and local governments around the world to accelerate digital innovation on AWS.

Expanded support for OpenTelemetry to enable data ingest both with and without agents, providing developers and SREs flexibility to use OpenTel with any data source or use case and leverage Dynatrace’s AIOps capabilities to efficiently integrate, analyze and manage cloud environments.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (Unaudited – in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Key Operating Metric: Annualized recurring revenue $ 823,222 $ 601,376 Year-over-Year Increase 37 % Annualized recurring revenue - constant currency (*) $ 793,675 $ 601,376 Year-over-Year Increase 32 % Revenue: Total revenue $ 209,740 $ 155,508 Year-over-Year Increase 35 % Total revenue - constant currency (*) $ 200,865 $ 155,508 Year-over-Year Increase 29 % Subscription revenue $ 196,520 $ 144,357 Year-over-Year Increase 36 % Subscription revenue - constant currency (*) $ 188,262 $ 144,357 Year-over-Year Increase 30 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Non-GAAP operating income (*) $ 53,540 $ 51,113 Non-GAAP operating margin (*) 26 % 33 % Non-GAAP net income (*) $ 45,030 $ 43,772 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.15 Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted 288,988 284,309 Unlevered Free Cash Flow (*) $ 81,091 $ 44,460

* Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at https://ir.dynatrace.com.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available, as of July 28, 2021, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the second quarter and raising guidance for full year fiscal 2022 as follows:

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $219 to $221 million, 30% to 31% growth as reported, or 28% to 29% on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $206.5 to $208 million, 31% to 32% growth as reported, or 29% to 30% on a constant currency basis

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $53 to $55 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $44.5 to $46.5 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.15 to $0.16, based on a range of 290 to 291 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2022:

Total ARR is expected to be in the range of $984 to $996 million, 27% to 29% growth as reported, or 26% to 28% on a constant currency basis

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $902 to $914 million, 28% to 30% growth as reported, or 26% to 28% growth on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $848 to $856 million, 29% to 31% growth as reported, or 27% to 29% growth on a constant currency basis

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $208 to $218 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $175 to $184 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.63, based on a range of 291 to 292 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

Total unlevered free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $262 to $274 million, or 29% to 30% of revenue

Our guidance is based on foreign exchange rates as of June 30, 2021.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and unlevered free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its results and business outlook for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, July 28, 2021. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13720878. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 11, 2021, by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID # 13720878. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at https://ir.dynatrace.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Key Metrics

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. As of the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, we adjusted certain of our non-GAAP metrics for employer payroll tax expense related to equity incentive plans, as the amount of employer payroll tax expense is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and does not correlate to the operation of our business. Our historical presentation of these metrics has been updated in the tables below to reflect these adjustments for consistency.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Dynatrace considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful indicators of its performance and liquidity measures. These are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

Dynatrace presents constant currency amounts for Revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Dynatrace provides this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance.

Annual Recurring Revenue “ARR” is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.

Dynatrace Net Expansion Rate is defined as the Dynatrace ARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. This calculation excludes the benefit of Dynatrace ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace platform.

Dynatrace customers are defined as accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and adjusted to exclude cash paid for interest (net of tax), non-recurring restructuring and acquisition related costs, along with costs associated with one-time offerings and filings, less cash used in investing activities for acquisition of property and equipment. However, given our debt obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the second fiscal quarter and full year 2022, and statements regarding the size of our market and our positioning for capturing a larger share of our market. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and demand for our products as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions, our ability to maintain our subscription revenue growth rates in future periods, our ability to service our substantial level of indebtedness, market adoption of software intelligence solutions for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, business intelligence and analytics and application security, continued spending on and demand for software intelligence solutions, our ability to maintain and acquire new customers, our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed on May 28, 2021 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 196,520 $ 144,357 License 50 638 Service 13,170 10,513 Total revenue 209,740 155,508 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 24,982 16,706 Cost of service 10,021 8,010 Amortization of acquired technology 3,830 3,826 Total cost of revenue 38,833 28,542 Gross profit 170,907 126,966 Operating expenses: Research and development 34,725 23,505 Sales and marketing 80,482 49,163 General and administrative 26,922 21,527 Amortization of other intangibles 7,540 8,686 Restructuring and other 26 (21 ) Total operating expenses 149,695 102,860 Income from operations 21,212 24,106 Interest expense, net (2,857 ) (4,113 ) Other income, net 1,311 19 Income before income taxes 19,666 20,012 Income tax expense (6,372 ) (7,147 ) Net income $ 13,294 $ 12,865 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 282,661 279,069 Diluted 288,988 284,309

UNAUDITED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 2,652 $ 1,498 Research and development 3,967 2,418 Sales and marketing 7,608 5,405 General and administrative 5,025 3,351 Total share-based compensation expense $ 19,252 $ 12,672

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 387,218 $ 324,962 Accounts receivable, net 134,003 242,079 Deferred commissions, current 50,987 48,986 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 65,838 64,255 Total current assets 638,046 680,282 Property and equipment, net 37,841 36,916 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 48,338 42,959 Goodwill 1,275,133 1,271,195 Other intangible assets, net 137,993 149,484 Deferred tax assets, net 17,012 16,811 Deferred commissions, non-current 50,001 48,638 Other assets 9,735 9,933 Total assets $ 2,214,099 $ 2,256,218 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,431 $ 9,621 Accrued expenses, current 98,955 119,527 Deferred revenue, current 486,066 509,272 Operating lease liabilities, current 10,420 9,491 Total current liabilities 598,872 647,911 Deferred revenue, non-current 33,683 47,504 Accrued expenses, non-current 16,349 16,072 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 42,823 38,203 Deferred tax liabilities 1,014 1,014 Long-term debt 362,404 391,913 Total liabilities 1,055,145 1,142,617 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 284,217,750 and 283,130,238 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively 284 283 Additional paid-in capital 1,687,044 1,653,328 Accumulated deficit (500,505 ) (513,799 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,869 ) (26,211 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,158,954 1,113,601 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,214,099 $ 2,256,218

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited – In thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 13,294 $ 12,865 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation 2,475 1,590 Amortization 11,512 13,019 Share-based compensation 19,252 12,672 Deferred income taxes (2 ) (175 ) Other (794 ) 466 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 110,079 64,265 Deferred commissions (2,631 ) 2,229 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,453 ) 275 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (27,376 ) (23,212 ) Operating leases, net 131 311 Deferred revenue (41,015 ) (47,297 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 83,472 37,008 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,954 ) (4,418 ) Capitalized software additions — (131 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (3,543 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (6,497 ) (4,549 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of term loans (30,000 ) — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 6,593 3,592 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,886 — Equity repurchases (14 ) (13 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (15,535 ) 3,579 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 816 1,169 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 62,256 37,207 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 324,962 213,170 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 387,218 $ 250,377 Supplemental cash flow data: Cash paid for interest $ 2,370 $ 3,763 Cash paid for tax, net $ 5,403 $ 10,127

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 38,833 $ (2,652 ) $ (315 ) $ (3,830 ) $ — $ 32,036 Gross profit 170,907 2,652 315 3,830 — 177,704 Gross margin 81 % 85 % Research and development 34,725 (3,967 ) (627 ) — — 30,131 Sales and marketing 80,482 (7,608 ) (585 ) — — 72,289 General and administrative 26,922 (5,025 ) (200 ) — 47 21,744 Amortization of other intangibles 7,540 — — (7,540 ) — — Restructuring and other 26 — — — (26 ) — Operating income $ 21,212 $ 19,252 $ 1,727 $ 11,370 $ (21 ) $ 53,540 Operating margin 10 % 26 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(1) GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 28,542 $ (1,498 ) $ (53 ) $ (3,826 ) $ — $ 23,165 Gross profit 126,966 1,498 53 3,826 — 132,343 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 23,505 (2,418 ) (98 ) — — 20,989 Sales and marketing 49,163 (5,405 ) (127 ) — — 43,631 General and administrative 21,527 (3,351 ) (7 ) — (1,559 ) 16,610 Amortization of other intangibles 8,686 — — (8,686 ) — — Restructuring and other (21 ) — — — 21 — Operating income $ 24,106 $ 12,672 $ 285 $ 12,512 $ 1,538 $ 51,113 Operating margin 16 % 33 %

(1) Prior period results have been updated to include the employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions.

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 13,294 $ 12,865 Income tax expense 6,372 7,147 Non-GAAP effective cash tax (6,140 ) (3,578 ) Interest expense, net 2,857 4,113 Cash paid for interest (2,370 ) (3,763 ) Share-based compensation 19,252 12,672 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 1,727 285 Amortization of other intangibles 7,540 8,686 Amortization of acquired technology 3,830 3,826 Transaction and sponsor related costs (47 ) 1,559 Restructuring and other 26 (21 ) Gain on currency translation (1,311 ) (19 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 45,030 $ 43,772 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 282,661 279,069 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 288,988 284,309 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 282,661 279,069 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 288,988 284,309 Net income per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.15

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (1) Unlevered Free Cash Flow ("uFCF"): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 83,472 $ 37,008 Cash paid for interest expense 2,370 3,763 Restructuring and other 26 (21 ) Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (2,954 ) (4,418 ) Transaction and sponsor related costs (47 ) 1,559 Discrete tax items (1,183 ) 7,510 Total uFCF 81,684 45,401 Interest tax adjustment (593 ) (941 ) uFCF $ 81,091 $ 44,460

(1) Prior period results have been updated to include the discrete tax payments related to the reorganization.

