checkAd

Travel + Leisure Co. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 12:30  |  20   |   |   

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, today reported second quarter 2021 financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Highlights and outlook include:

  • Net income from continuing operations of $74 million ($0.84 diluted earnings per share) on net revenue of $797 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $193 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.88 (1)
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $290 million and adjusted free cash flow of $56 million for the first six months of 2021
  • Expects full year adjusted EBITDA from $720 million to $735 million, adjusted diluted EPS of $3.20 to $3.30, and third quarter adjusted EBITDA from $200 million to $210 million
  • Management will recommend a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per share for approval by the Board of Directors

"The strong rebound in leisure travel in North America drove continued growth in the second quarter, demonstrated by the sustained improvement in our key metrics," said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. "Both reporting segments exceeded our expectations, further proving the resilience and strength of our business model."

"Leisure travel is back in a significant way. All indicators of consumer behavior show that consumers are fulfilling their desire to travel, and we are benefiting from that recovery. We are particularly pleased with the strong recovery in adjusted EBITDA margins which reflects the actions we have taken over the last 18 months to improve the quality of our business," Brown commented.

(1) This press release includes adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted free cash flow, gross VOI sales and adjusted net income/(loss), which are metrics that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”). See "Presentation of Financial Information" and the tables for the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Business Segment Results

The results of operations during the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 include impacts related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, which have been significantly negative to the travel industry, the Company, its customers and employees. Refer to Table 8 for a breakout of COVID-19 related impacts.

Vacation Ownership

 

$ in millions

Q2 2021

 

Q2 2020

 

% change

 

Revenue

$599

 

$238

 

152

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$133

 

($12

)

1,208

%

Vacation Ownership revenue increased 152% to $599 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year. Gross vacation ownership interest (VOI) sales were $383 million compared to $18 million in the prior year and tours were 117,000 during the quarter compared to 6,000 in the same period last year. Volume Per Guest (VPG) was $3,151 due to strong close rates and higher quality tours.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $133 million compared to a loss of $12 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by higher Gross VOI sales due to the ongoing recovery of our operations from COVID-19 and cost savings initiated in the prior year, partially offset by lower net interest income as a result of a smaller contract receivable portfolio.

Second quarter 2021 results include an adjustment to the COVID-19 related allowance for loan losses, resulting in a $26 million increase to revenue and a $10 million increase to cost of vacation ownership interests, resulting in a net positive impact to Adjusted EBITDA of $16 million.

Travel and Membership

 

$ in millions

Q2 2021

 

Q2 2020

 

% change

 

Revenue

$204

 

$106

 

92

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$75

 

$35

 

114

%

Travel and Membership revenue increased 92% to $204 million in the second quarter driven by an increase in net transactions. Second quarter net transactions of 524,000 increased 353%, four and a half times higher than the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 114% to $75 million due to the ongoing recovery of operations from the impact of COVID-19 as well as cost savings initiatives implemented in 2020 partially offset by lower subscription revenues due to decreased new owner sales in the timeshare industry.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net Debt — As of June 30, 2021, the Company's leverage ratio for covenant purposes was 4.7x, well within the 7.5x amended covenant under the Company's credit agreement. The Company had $3.4 billion of corporate debt outstanding as of June 30, 2021, which excluded $2.0 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivables portfolio. Additionally, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $328 million. At the end of the second quarter, the Company had $1.3 billion of liquidity in cash and cash equivalents and revolving credit facility availability.

Cash Flow — For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $290 million, compared to $130 million in the prior year period. Adjusted free cash flow was $56 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $88 million in the same period of 2020 due to timing of securitization activity.

Dividend — The Company paid $26 million ($0.30 per share) in cash dividends on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021. Management will recommend a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per share for approval by the Company’s Board of Directors in August 2021.

Outlook

The Company is providing guidance regarding expectations for the 2021 full year:

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $720 million to $735 million
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.20 to $3.30
  • Gross VOI sales of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion
  • Tours of 440,000 to 450,000
  • VPG of approximately $3,000

The Company is providing guidance regarding expectations for the third quarter of 2021:

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $200 million to $210 million
  • Gross VOI sales of $450 million to $470 million

This guidance is presented only on a non-GAAP basis because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is available without unreasonable effort, primarily due to uncertainties relating to the occurrence or amount of these adjustments that may arise in the future.

Conference Call Information

Travel + Leisure Co. will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the Company’s results and outlook today at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investor.travelandleisureco.com, or by dialing 866-342-8591, passcode TNL, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET today. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for four days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET today at 800-753-5575.

Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted free cash flow, gross VOI sales, and adjusted net income/(loss), which include or exclude certain items, as well as non-GAAP guidance. The Company utilizes these non-GAAP measures, defined in Table 9, on a regular basis to assess performance of its reportable segments and allocate resources. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors when considered with GAAP measures as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company’s ongoing operating performance by adjusting for items which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. Management also internally uses these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company’s non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of the press release. See definitions on Table 9 for an explanation of our non-GAAP measures.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The Company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “should,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “future” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Travel + Leisure Co. and its subsidiaries (“Travel + Leisure” or “we”) to differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, uncertainty with respect to our ability to realize the benefits of the Travel + Leisure acquisition; the scope and duration of the novel coronavirus global pandemic (“COVID-19”), any resurgences and the paceof recovery; the timing of the widespread distribution of an effective vaccine or treatment for COVID-19; the potential impact of governmental, business and individuals’ actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and our related contingency plans, including reductions in investment in our business, vacation ownership interest sales and tour flow, and consumer demand and liquidity; our ability to comply with financial and restrictive covenants under our indebtedness and our ability to access capital on reasonable terms, at a reasonable cost or at all; our ability and the ability of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (“Wyndham Hotels”) to maintain credit ratings; general economic conditions and unemployment rates, the performance of the financial and credit markets, the competition in and the economic environment for the leisure travel industry; risks associated with employees working remotely or operating with a reduced workforce; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political strife, severe weather events and other natural disasters, and pandemics (including COVID-19) or threats of pandemics; operating risks associated with the Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments; uncertainties related to strategic transactions, including the spin-off of our hotels business, Wyndham Hotels, and any potential impact on our relationships with our customers, suppliers, employees and others with whom we have relationships, and possible disruption to our operations; our ability to execute on our strategy; the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases, if any, and those other factors disclosed as risks under “Risk Factors” in documents we have filed with the SEC, including in Part I, Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021. We caution readers that any such statements are based on currently available operational, financial and competitive information, and they should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s opinion only as of the date on which they were made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to review or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances as they occur.

Travel + Leisure
Table of Contents

Table Number

  1. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)
  2. Summary Data Sheet
  3. Operating Statistics
  4. Revenue by Reportable Segment
  5. Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
  6. Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net VOI Sales to Gross VOI Sales
  7. Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow
  8. COVID-19 Impacts
  9. Definitions

Table 1

Travel + Leisure

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service and membership fees

$

388

 

 

$

227

 

 

$

736

 

 

$

554

 

Net VOI sales

294

 

 

(13

)

 

466

 

 

77

 

Consumer financing

102

 

 

119

 

 

201

 

 

246

 

Other

13

 

 

10

 

 

22

 

 

24

 

Net revenues

797

 

 

343

 

 

1,425

 

 

901

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating

349

 

 

200

 

 

639

 

 

598

 

Cost/(recovery) of vacation ownership interests

41

 

 

(17

)

 

62

 

 

(48

)

Consumer financing interest

20

 

 

25

 

 

44

 

 

50

 

General and administrative

112

 

 

85

 

 

218

 

 

195

 

Marketing

92

 

 

32

 

 

161

 

 

163

 

Depreciation and amortization

31

 

 

31

 

 

63

 

 

62

 

COVID-19 related costs

1

 

 

45

 

 

2

 

 

67

 

Asset impairments

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

44

 

Restructuring

 

 

23

 

 

(1

)

 

25

 

Total expenses

646

 

 

457

 

 

1,188

 

 

1,156

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income/(loss)

151

 

 

(114

)

 

237

 

 

(255

)

Other (income), net

 

 

(5

)

 

(1

)

 

(7

)

Interest expense

47

 

 

46

 

 

100

 

 

87

 

Interest (income)

(1

)

 

(2

)

 

(1

)

 

(4

)

Income/(loss) before income taxes

105

 

 

(153

)

 

139

 

 

(331

)

Provision/(benefit) for income taxes

31

 

 

11

 

 

37

 

 

(33

)

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

74

 

 

(164

)

 

102

 

 

(298

)

Loss on disposal of discontinued business, net of income taxes

(2

)

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

Net income/(loss) attributable to TNL shareholders

$

72

 

 

$

(164

)

 

$

100

 

 

$

(298

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

0.85

 

 

$

(1.92

)

 

$

1.18

 

 

$

(3.46

)

Discontinued operations

(0.02

)

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

(1.92

)

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

(3.46

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

0.84

 

 

$

(1.92

)

 

$

1.17

 

 

$

(3.46

)

Discontinued operations

(0.02

)

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

(1.92

)

 

$

1.15

 

 

$

(3.46

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

86.5

 

 

85.4

 

 

86.4

 

 

86.1

 

Diluted

87.4

 

 

85.4

 

 

87.1

 

 

86.1

 

 

Table 2

 

Travel + Leisure

Summary Data Sheet

(in millions, except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Consolidated Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss) attributable to TNL shareholders

$

72

 

 

$

(164

)

 

144

%

 

$

100

 

 

$

(298

)

 

134

%

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share

$

0.82

 

 

$

(1.92

)

 

143

%

 

$

1.15

 

 

$

(3.46

)

 

133

%

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

$

74

 

 

$

(164

)

 

145

%

 

$

102

 

 

$

(298

)

 

134

%

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations

$

0.84

 

 

$

(1.92

)

 

144

%

 

$

1.17

 

 

$

(3.46

)

 

134

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss) margin

9.0

%

 

(47.8

)%

 

 

 

7.0

%

 

(33.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Earnings/(Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

193

 

 

$

16

 

 

1,106

%

 

$

322

 

 

$

(28

)

 

1,250

%

Adjusted net income/(loss)

$

77

 

 

$

(95

)

 

181

%

 

$

110

 

 

$

(179

)

 

161

%

Adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share

$

0.88

 

 

$

(1.11

)

 

179

%

 

$

1.27

 

 

$

(2.08

)

 

161

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vacation Ownership

$

599

 

 

$

238

 

 

152

%

 

$

1,048

 

 

$

641

 

 

63

%

Travel and Membership

204

 

 

106

 

 

92

%

 

387

 

 

265

 

 

46

%

Corporate and other

(6

)

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(10

)

 

(5

)

 

 

Total

$

797

 

 

$

343

 

 

132

%

 

$

1,425

 

 

$

901

 

 

58

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vacation Ownership

$

133

 

 

$

(12

)

 

1,208

%

 

$

200

 

 

$

(87

)

 

330

%

Travel and Membership

75

 

 

35

 

 

114

%

 

150

 

 

79

 

 

90

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

208

 

 

23

 

 

 

 

350

 

 

(8

)

 

 

Corporate and other

(15

)

 

(7

)

 

 

 

(28

)

 

(20

)

 

 

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

193

 

 

$

16

 

 

1,106

%

 

$

322

 

 

$

(28

)

 

1,250

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

24.2

%

 

4.7

%

 

 

 

22.6

%

 

(3.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key Operating Statistics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vacation Ownership

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross VOI sales

$

383

 

 

$

18

 

 

2,028

%

 

$

619

 

 

$

431

 

 

44

%

Tours (in thousands)

117

 

 

6

 

 

1,850

%

 

193

 

 

168

 

 

15

%

VPG (in dollars)

$

3,151

 

 

NM

 

 

%

 

$

3,031

 

 

NM

 

 

%

New owner sales, volume mix

29.5

%

 

NM

 

 

 

 

28.4

%

 

NM

 

 

 

New owner sales, transaction mix

29.9

%

 

NM

 

 

 

 

28.5

%

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travel and Membership

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transactions (in thousands)

524

 

 

116

 

 

353

%

 

1,038

 

 

517

 

 

101

%

Revenue per transaction (in dollars)

$

291

 

 

$

384

 

 

(24

)%

 

$

275

 

 

$

271

 

 

1

%

Average number of members (in thousands)

3,582

 

 

3,799

 

 

(6

)%

 

3,579

 

 

3,832

 

 

(7

)%

NM is defined as Not Meaningful.

 

Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding. See Table 9 for definitions. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, refer to Table 5 and Table 6. See "Presentation of Financial Information" and the tables for the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in accordance with GAAP.

 

In connection with the Travel + Leisure brand acquisition we updated the names and composition of our reportable segments to better align with how they are managed. We created the Travel + Leisure Group which falls under the Travel and Membership segment along with the Panorama business line. With the formation of Travel + Leisure Group, we decided that the operations of our Extra Holidays business, which focuses on direct to consumer bookings, better aligns with the operations of this new business line and therefore transitioned the management of our Extra Holidays business to the Travel and Membership segment. As such, we reclassified the results of our Extra Holidays business, which were previously reported within the Vacation Ownership segment, into the Travel and Membership segment.

Table 3

Travel + Leisure

Operating Statistics: Vacation Ownership

 

The following operating statistics are the significant drivers of the Company's revenues and therefore provide an enhanced understanding of the Company's businesses:

 

 

Year

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Full Year

Gross VOI Sales (in millions) (a)

2021

 

$

236

 

 

$

383

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

2020

 

$

413

 

 

$

18

 

 

$

256

 

 

$

281

 

 

$

967

 

 

2019

 

$

484

 

 

$

626

 

 

$

663

 

 

$

582

 

 

$

2,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tours (in thousands)

2021

 

76

 

 

117

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

162

 

 

6

 

 

80

 

 

85

 

 

333

 

 

2019

 

192

 

 

249

 

 

269

 

 

234

 

 

945

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VPG

2021

 

$

2,847

 

 

$

3,151

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

2020

 

$

2,128

 

 

NM

 

 

$

3,039

 

 

$

2,938

 

 

$

2,486

 

 

2019

 

$

2,405

 

 

$

2,425

 

 

$

2,332

 

 

$

2,373

 

 

$

2,381

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for Loan Losses

(in millions) (b)

2021

 

$

(38

)

 

$

(33

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

2020

 

$

(315

)

 

$

(30

)

 

$

(45

)

 

$

(25

)

 

$

(415

)

 

2019

 

$

(109

)

 

$

(129

)

 

$

(135

)

 

$

(106

)

 

$

(479

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for Loan Loss as a Percentage of Gross VOI Sales, net of Fee-for-Service sales

2021

 

18.1

%

 

10.1% (c)

 

%

 

%

 

%

2020

 

NM

 

 

NM

 

 

18.8

%

 

9.5% (d)

 

NM

 

2019

 

22.5

%

 

21.2

%

 

20.3

%

 

18.6

%

 

20.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Loan Losses

(in millions)

2021

 

$

622

 

 

$

573

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

2020

 

$

930

 

 

$

846

 

 

$

788

 

 

$

693

 

 

$

693

 

 

2019

 

$

721

 

 

$

735

 

 

$

767

 

 

$

747

 

 

$

747

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Vacation Ownership

Contract Receivables (in millions)

2021

 

$

2,975

 

 

$

2,892

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

2020

 

$

3,722

 

 

$

3,461

 

 

$

3,309

 

 

$

3,175

 

 

$

3,175

 

2019

 

$

3,741

 

 

$

3,783

 

 

$

3,885

 

 

$

3,867

 

 

$

3,867

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Loan Loss as a Percentage of Gross Vacation Ownership Contract Receivables

2021

 

20.9

%

 

19.8

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

2020

 

25.0

%

 

24.4

%

 

23.8

%

 

21.8

%

 

21.8

%

2019

 

19.3

%

 

19.4

%

 

19.7

%

 

19.3

%

 

19.3

%

Note:

Full year amounts and percentages may not compute due to rounding.

NM

Defined as not meaningful.

(a)

Includes Gross VOI sales under the Company's fee-for-service sales. (See Table 6 for a reconciliation of Net VOI sales to Gross VOI sales).

(b)

Represents provision for estimated losses on vacation ownership contract receivables, which is recorded as contra revenue to vacation ownership interest sales on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss).

(c)

The percentage was 18.0%, excluding the release of $26 million of the COVID-19 related provision during the period.

(d)

The percentage was 17.3%, excluding the release of $20 million of the COVID-19 related provision during the period.

 

Table 3
 (continued)

Travel + Leisure

Operating Statistics: Travel and Membership

 

The following operating statistics are the significant drivers of the Company's revenues and therefore provide an enhanced understanding of the Company's businesses: (a)

 

 

Year

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Full Year

Transactions (in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange

2021

 

354

 

 

314

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Exchange

2021

 

159

 

 

210

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Transactions

2021

 

513

 

 

524

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange

2020

 

260

 

 

72

 

 

214

 

 

217

 

 

762

 

Non-Exchange

2020

 

141

 

 

44

 

 

142

 

 

131

 

 

458

 

Total Transactions

2020

 

401

 

 

116

 

 

356

 

 

348

 

 

1,220

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange

2019

 

444

 

 

377

 

 

367

 

 

304

 

 

1,493

 

Non-Exchange

2019

 

52

 

 

63

 

 

138

 

 

153

 

 

405

 

Total Transactions

2019

 

496

 

 

440

 

 

505

 

 

457

 

 

1,898

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue per transaction (in dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange

2021

 

$

292

 

 

$

331

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Non-Exchange

2021

 

$

182

 

 

$

231

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Total Revenue per transaction

2021

 

$

258

 

 

$

291

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange

2020

 

$

279

 

 

$

540

 

 

$

300

 

 

$

330

 

 

$

324

 

Non-Exchange

2020

 

$

164

 

 

$

133

 

 

$

157

 

 

$

128

 

 

$

148

 

Total Revenue per transaction

2020

 

$

239

 

 

$

384

 

 

$

243

 

 

$

254

 

 

$

258

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange

2019

 

$

275

 

 

$

276

 

 

$

276

 

 

$

307

 

 

$

282

 

Non-Exchange

2019

 

$

216

 

 

$

185

 

 

$

172

 

 

$

165

 

 

$

177

 

Total Revenue per transaction

2019

 

$

269

 

 

$

263

 

 

$

247

 

 

$

259

 

 

$

259

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Number of Members

(in thousands)

2021

 

3,576

 

 

3,582

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

3,864

 

 

3,799

 

 

3,680

 

 

3,652

 

 

3,749

 

2019

 

3,875

 

 

3,893

 

 

3,895

 

 

3,884

 

 

3,887

 

Note:

Full year amounts may not compute due to rounding.

(a)

Includes the impact of acquisitions from the acquisition dates forward.

Table 4

Travel + Leisure

Revenue by Reportable Segment

(in millions)

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Full Year

Vacation Ownership

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net VOI Sales

 

$

172

 

 

$

294

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues

 

157

 

 

161

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer Financing

 

98

 

 

102

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Revenues

 

22

 

 

42

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Vacation Ownership

 

449

 

 

599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travel and Membership

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction Revenues

 

132

 

 

153

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription Revenues

 

41

 

 

43

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Revenues

 

10

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Travel and Membership

 

183

 

 

204

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Reportable Segments

 

$

632

 

 

$

803

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Full Year

Vacation Ownership

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net VOI Sales

 

$

90

 

 

$

(13

)

 

$

196

 

 

$

231

 

 

$

505

 

Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues

 

170

 

 

122

 

 

146

 

 

145

 

 

583

 

Consumer Financing

 

127

 

 

119

 

 

115

 

 

107

 

 

467

 

Other Revenues

 

16

 

 

10

 

 

18

 

 

26

 

 

70

 

Total Vacation Ownership

 

403

 

 

238

 

 

475

 

 

509

 

 

1,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travel and Membership

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction Revenues

 

96

 

 

44

 

 

86

 

 

88

 

 

315

 

Subscription Revenues

 

44

 

 

33

 

 

43

 

 

40

 

 

160

 

Other Revenues

 

19

 

 

29

 

 

16

 

 

13

 

 

77

 

Total Travel and Membership

 

159

 

 

106

 

 

145

 

 

141

 

 

552

 

Total Reportable Segments

 

$

562

 

 

$

344

 

 

$

620

 

 

$

650

 

 

$

2,177

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Full Year

Vacation Ownership

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net VOI Sales

 

$

375

 

 

$

481

 

 

$

528

 

 

$

464

 

 

$

1,848

 

Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues

 

163

 

 

162

 

 

170

 

 

176

 

 

672

 

Consumer Financing

 

125

 

 

128

 

 

132

 

 

130

 

 

515

 

Other Revenues

 

12

 

 

31

 

 

20

 

 

24

 

 

87

 

Total Vacation Ownership

 

675

 

 

802

 

 

850

 

 

794

 

 

3,122

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travel and Membership

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction Revenues

 

133

 

 

116

 

 

125

 

 

118

 

 

492

 

Subscription Revenues

 

55

 

 

54

 

 

54

 

 

53

 

 

216

 

Vacation Rental Revenue

 

38

 

 

48

 

 

60

 

 

7

 

 

153

 

Other Revenues

 

22

 

 

24

 

 

24

 

 

14

 

 

83

 

Total Travel and Membership

 

248

 

 

242

 

 

263

 

 

192

 

 

944

 

Total Reportable Segments

 

$

923

 

 

$

1,044

 

 

$

1,113

 

 

$

986

 

 

$

4,066

 

Note:

Full year amounts may not add across due to rounding.

 

Table 5

Travel + Leisure

Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions, except diluted per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

EPS

 

Margin %

 

2020

 

EPS

 

Margin %

Net income/(loss) attributable to TNL shareholders

$

72

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

9.0

%

 

$

(164

)

 

$

(1.92

)

 

(47.8

)%

Loss on disposal of discontinued business, net of income taxes

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

$

74

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

9.3

%

 

$

(164

)

 

$

(1.92

)

 

(47.8

)%

Legacy items

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles (a)

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

COVID-19 related costs (b)

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange inventory write-off

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairments (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes (d)

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(21

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income/(loss)

$

77

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

9.7

%

 

$

(95

)

 

$

(1.11

)

 

(27.7

)%

Income taxes/(benefit) on adjusted net income/(loss)

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

47

 

 

 

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

29

 

 

 

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense (e)

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

193

 

 

 

 

24.2

%

 

$

16

 

 

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Shares Outstanding

87.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

85.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

EPS

 

Margin %

 

2020

 

EPS

 

Margin %

Net income/(loss) attributable to TNL shareholders

$

100

 

 

$

1.15

 

 

7.0

%

 

$

(298

)

 

$

(3.46

)

 

(33.1

)%

Loss on disposal of discontinued business, net of income taxes

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

$

102

 

 

$

1.17

 

 

7.2

%

 

$

(298

)

 

$

(3.46

)

 

(33.1

)%

Legacy items

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles (a)

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

COVID-19 related costs (b)

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange inventory write-off

 

 

 

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

 

 

Impairments (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes (d)

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income/(loss)

$

110

 

 

$

1.27

 

 

7.7

%

 

$

(179

)

 

$

(2.08

)

 

(19.9

)%

Income taxes/(benefit) on adjusted net income/(loss)

39

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

100

 

 

 

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

58

 

 

 

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense (e)

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

322

 

 

 

 

22.6

%

 

$

(28

)

 

 

 

(3.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Shares Outstanding

87.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

86.1

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts may not calculate due to rounding. The tables above reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures to their closest GAAP measure. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. In addition to GAAP financial measures, the Company provides adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS to assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of adjusted measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. See "Presentation of Financial Information" and table 9 for the definitions of these non-GAAP measures.

 

(a)

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded from adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA.

(b)

Reflects severance and other employee costs associated with layoffs due to the COVID-19 workforce reduction offset in part by employee retention credits received in connection with the U.S. CARES Act, ARPA and similar international programs for wages paid to certain employees despite having operations suspended. This amount does not include costs associated with idle pay.

(c)

Includes $5 million of bad debt expense related to a note receivable for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, included in Operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss).

(d)

Amounts represents the tax effect of the adjustments.

(e)

All stock-based compensation is excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

 

Table 6 

 

Travel + Leisure

Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net VOI Sales to Gross VOI Sales

(in millions)

 

The Company believes gross VOI sales provide an enhanced understanding of the performance of its vacation clubs business because it directly measures the sales volume of this business during a given reporting period.

 

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net VOI sales (see Table 4) to Gross VOI sales (see Table 3):

 

Year

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Full Year

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net VOI sales

 

$

172

 

 

$

294

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Loan loss provision

 

38

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross VOI sales, net of Fee-for-Service sales

 

210

 

 

327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fee-for-Service sales

 

26

 

 

56

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross VOI sales

 

$

236

 

 

$

383

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net VOI sales

 

$

90

 

 

$

(13

)

 

$

196

 

 

$

231

 

 

$

505

 

Loan loss provision

 

315

 

 

30

 

 

45

 

 

25

 

 

415

 

Gross VOI sales, net of Fee-for-Service sales

 

405

 

 

17

 

 

241

 

 

256

 

 

920

 

Fee-for-Service sales

 

8

 

 

1

 

 

15

 

 

25

 

 

47

 

Gross VOI sales

 

$

413

 

 

$

18

 

 

$

256

 

 

$

281

 

 

$

967

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net VOI sales

 

$

375

 

 

$

481

 

 

$

528

 

 

$

464

 

 

$

1,848

 

Loan loss provision

 

109

 

 

129

 

 

135

 

 

106

 

 

479

 

Gross VOI sales, net of Fee-for-Service sales

 

484

 

 

610

 

 

663

 

 

570

 

 

2,327

 

Fee-for-Service sales

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

28

 

Gross VOI sales

 

$

484

 

 

$

626

 

 

$

663

 

 

$

582

 

 

$

2,355

 

 

Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

 
 

Table 7

 

Travel + Leisure

Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(in millions)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

290

 

 

$

130

 

Property and equipment additions

 

(25

)

 

(39

)

Sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt

 

(213

)

 

(33

)

Free cash flow

 

$

52

 

 

$

58

 

Separation and other adjustments (a)

 

 

 

13

 

COVID-19 related adjustments (b)

 

4

 

 

17

 

Adjusted free cash flow (c)

 

$

56

 

 

$

88

 

(a)

Includes cash paid for separation-related activities and transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures.

(b)

Includes cash paid for COVID-19 expenses factored into the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

(c)

The Company had $62 million of net cash used in investing activities and $1.1 billion of net cash used in financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and $36 million of net cash used in investing activities and $598 million of net cash provided by financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

 

Table 8

 

Travel + Leisure

COVID-19 Impacts

(in millions)

 

The tables below present the COVID-19 related impacts to our results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and the related classification on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss):

 

Three Months Ended

 

Vacation Ownership

 

Travel and Membership

 

Corporate & Other

 

Consolidated

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

Income Statement
Classification

June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision

 

$

(26

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(26

)

 

$

 

 

Vacation ownership interest sales

Recoveries

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

Cost/(recovery) of vacation ownership interests

Employee compensation related and other

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

COVID-19 related costs

Total COVID-19

 

$

(15

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(15

)

 

$

1

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

Vacation Ownership

 

Travel and Membership

 

Corporate & Other

 

Consolidated

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

Income Statement
Classification

June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision

 

$

(26

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(26

)

 

$

 

 

Vacation ownership interest sales

Recoveries

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

Cost/(recovery) of vacation ownership interests

Employee compensation related and other

 

1

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

COVID-19 related costs

Lease related

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

Restructuring

Total COVID-19

 

$

(16

)

 

$

 

 

$

1

 

 

$

(15

)

 

$

1

 

 

 

 

The tables below present the COVID-19 related impacts to our results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and the related classification on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss):

 

Three Months Ended

 

Vacation Ownership

 

Travel and Membership

 

Corporate & Other

 

Consolidated

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

Income Statement
Classification

June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation related and other

 

$

32

 

 

$

5

 

 

$

8

 

 

$

45

 

 

$

26

 

 

COVID-19 related costs

Asset impairment

 

8

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

38

 

 

38

 

 

Asset impairments / Operating expenses

Lease related

 

1

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

23

 

 

23

 

 

Restructuring

Total COVID-19

 

$

41

 

 

$

57

 

 

$

8

 

 

$

106

 

 

$

87

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

Vacation Ownership

 

Travel and Membership

 

Corporate & Other

 

Consolidated

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

Income Statement
Classification

June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision

 

$

225

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

225

 

 

$

 

 

Vacation ownership interest sales

Recoveries

 

(55

)

 

 

 

 

 

(55

)

 

 

 

Cost/(recovery) of vacation ownership interests

Employee compensation related and other

 

51

 

 

5

 

 

11

 

 

67

 

 

38

 

 

COVID-19 related costs

Asset impairment

 

14

 

 

34

 

 

 

 

48

 

 

48

 

 

Asset impairments / Operating expenses

Exchange inventory write-off

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

 

38

 

 

38

 

 

Operating expenses

Lease related

 

1

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

23

 

 

23

 

 

Restructuring

Total COVID-19

 

$

236

 

 

$

99

 

 

$

11

 

 

$

346

 

 

$

147

 

 

 

 

Table 9

Definitions

Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Share: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as Adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares.

Adjusted EBITDA: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net income/(loss) from continuing operations before depreciation and amortization, interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest), early extinguishment of debt, interest income (excluding consumer financing revenues) and income taxes, each of which is presented on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes stock-based compensation costs, separation and restructuring costs, legacy items, transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures, impairments, gains and losses on sale/disposition of business, and items that meet the conditions of unusual and/or infrequent. Legacy items include the resolution of and adjustments to certain contingent liabilities related to acquisitions of continuing businesses and dispositions, including the separation of Wyndham Hotels and Cendant, and the sale of the vacation rentals businesses. We believe that when considered with GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA is useful to assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income/(loss) or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: A non-GAAP measure, represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less property and equipment additions (capital expenditures) plus the sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt, while also adding back cash paid for transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures, separation adjustments associated with the spin-off of Wyndham Hotels, and certain adjustments related to COVID-19. A limitation of using Adjusted free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating TNL is that Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss): A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net income/(loss) from continuing operations adjusted to exclude separation and restructuring costs, legacy items, transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures, amortization of acquisition-related assets, debt modification costs, impairments, gains and losses on sale/disposition of business, and items that meet the conditions of unusual and/or infrequent and the tax effect of such adjustments. Legacy items include the resolution of and adjustments to certain contingent liabilities related to acquisitions of continuing businesses and dispositions, including the separation of Wyndham Hotels and Cendant, and the sale of the vacation rentals businesses.

Average Number of Members: Represents paid members in our vacation exchange programs who are current on their annual membership dues or within the allowed grace period.

Free Cash Flow (FCF): A non-GAAP measure, defined by TNL as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less property and equipment additions (capital expenditures) plus the sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt. TNL believes FCF to be a useful operating performance measure to evaluate the ability of its operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, its ability to grow its business through acquisitions and equity investments, as well as its ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. A limitation of using FCF versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating TNL is that FCF does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Gross Vacation Ownership Interest Sales: A non-GAAP measure, represents sales of vacation ownership interests (VOIs), including sales under the fee-for-service program before the effect of loan loss provisions. We believe that Gross VOI sales provide an enhanced understanding of the performance of our vacation ownership business because it directly measures the sales volume of this business during a given reporting period.

Leverage Ratio: The Company calculates leverage ratio as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement.

Net Debt: Net debt equals total debt outstanding, less non-recourse vacation ownership debt and cash and cash equivalents.

New owner sales, volume mix: Represents VOI sales (tour generated plus telephonic) to first time buyers as a percentage of total VOI sales.

New owner sales, transactions mix: Represents the number of first time buyer transactions as a percentage of the total number of VOIs sold during the period.

Tours: Represents the number of tours taken by guests in our efforts to sell VOIs.

Travel and Membership Revenue per Transaction: Represents transactional revenue divided by transactions, provided in two categories; Exchange, which is primarily RCI, and non-Exchange.

Travel and Membership Transactions: Represents the number of vacation bookings recognized as revenue during the period, net of cancellations, provided in two categories; Exchange, which is primarily RCI, and non-Exchange.

Volume Per Guest (VPG): Represents Gross VOI sales (excluding tele-sales upgrades, which are non-tour upgrade sales) divided by the number of tours. The Company has excluded non-tour upgrade sales in the calculation of VPG because non-tour upgrade sales are generated by a different marketing channel.

Travel + Leisure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travel + Leisure Co. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Outlook Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, today reported second quarter 2021 financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Highlights and outlook include: Net income from continuing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Termination of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Raza Bokhari for Cause
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Travel + Leisure Co. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten