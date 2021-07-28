Travel + Leisure Co. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Outlook

"The strong rebound in leisure travel in North America drove continued growth in the second quarter, demonstrated by the sustained improvement in our key metrics," said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. "Both reporting segments exceeded our expectations, further proving the resilience and strength of our business model."

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, today reported second quarter 2021 financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Highlights and outlook include:

"Leisure travel is back in a significant way. All indicators of consumer behavior show that consumers are fulfilling their desire to travel, and we are benefiting from that recovery. We are particularly pleased with the strong recovery in adjusted EBITDA margins which reflects the actions we have taken over the last 18 months to improve the quality of our business," Brown commented.

Business Segment Results

The results of operations during the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 include impacts related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, which have been significantly negative to the travel industry, the Company, its customers and employees. Refer to Table 8 for a breakout of COVID-19 related impacts.

Vacation Ownership $ in millions Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % change Revenue $599 $238 152 % Adjusted EBITDA $133 ($12 ) 1,208 %

Vacation Ownership revenue increased 152% to $599 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year. Gross vacation ownership interest (VOI) sales were $383 million compared to $18 million in the prior year and tours were 117,000 during the quarter compared to 6,000 in the same period last year. Volume Per Guest (VPG) was $3,151 due to strong close rates and higher quality tours.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $133 million compared to a loss of $12 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by higher Gross VOI sales due to the ongoing recovery of our operations from COVID-19 and cost savings initiated in the prior year, partially offset by lower net interest income as a result of a smaller contract receivable portfolio.

Second quarter 2021 results include an adjustment to the COVID-19 related allowance for loan losses, resulting in a $26 million increase to revenue and a $10 million increase to cost of vacation ownership interests, resulting in a net positive impact to Adjusted EBITDA of $16 million.

Travel and Membership $ in millions Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % change Revenue $204 $106 92 % Adjusted EBITDA $75 $35 114 %

Travel and Membership revenue increased 92% to $204 million in the second quarter driven by an increase in net transactions. Second quarter net transactions of 524,000 increased 353%, four and a half times higher than the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 114% to $75 million due to the ongoing recovery of operations from the impact of COVID-19 as well as cost savings initiatives implemented in 2020 partially offset by lower subscription revenues due to decreased new owner sales in the timeshare industry.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net Debt — As of June 30, 2021, the Company's leverage ratio for covenant purposes was 4.7x, well within the 7.5x amended covenant under the Company's credit agreement. The Company had $3.4 billion of corporate debt outstanding as of June 30, 2021, which excluded $2.0 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivables portfolio. Additionally, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $328 million. At the end of the second quarter, the Company had $1.3 billion of liquidity in cash and cash equivalents and revolving credit facility availability.

Cash Flow — For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $290 million, compared to $130 million in the prior year period. Adjusted free cash flow was $56 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $88 million in the same period of 2020 due to timing of securitization activity.

Dividend — The Company paid $26 million ($0.30 per share) in cash dividends on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021. Management will recommend a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per share for approval by the Company’s Board of Directors in August 2021.

Outlook

The Company is providing guidance regarding expectations for the 2021 full year:

Adjusted EBITDA of $720 million to $735 million

Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.20 to $3.30

Gross VOI sales of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion

Tours of 440,000 to 450,000

VPG of approximately $3,000

The Company is providing guidance regarding expectations for the third quarter of 2021:

Adjusted EBITDA of $200 million to $210 million

Gross VOI sales of $450 million to $470 million

This guidance is presented only on a non-GAAP basis because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is available without unreasonable effort, primarily due to uncertainties relating to the occurrence or amount of these adjustments that may arise in the future.

Conference Call Information

Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted free cash flow, gross VOI sales, and adjusted net income/(loss), which include or exclude certain items, as well as non-GAAP guidance. The Company utilizes these non-GAAP measures, defined in Table 9, on a regular basis to assess performance of its reportable segments and allocate resources. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors when considered with GAAP measures as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company’s ongoing operating performance by adjusting for items which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. Management also internally uses these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company’s non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of the press release. See definitions on Table 9 for an explanation of our non-GAAP measures.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The Company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “should,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “future” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Travel + Leisure Co. and its subsidiaries (“Travel + Leisure” or “we”) to differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, uncertainty with respect to our ability to realize the benefits of the Travel + Leisure acquisition; the scope and duration of the novel coronavirus global pandemic (“COVID-19”), any resurgences and the paceof recovery; the timing of the widespread distribution of an effective vaccine or treatment for COVID-19; the potential impact of governmental, business and individuals’ actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and our related contingency plans, including reductions in investment in our business, vacation ownership interest sales and tour flow, and consumer demand and liquidity; our ability to comply with financial and restrictive covenants under our indebtedness and our ability to access capital on reasonable terms, at a reasonable cost or at all; our ability and the ability of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (“Wyndham Hotels”) to maintain credit ratings; general economic conditions and unemployment rates, the performance of the financial and credit markets, the competition in and the economic environment for the leisure travel industry; risks associated with employees working remotely or operating with a reduced workforce; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political strife, severe weather events and other natural disasters, and pandemics (including COVID-19) or threats of pandemics; operating risks associated with the Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments; uncertainties related to strategic transactions, including the spin-off of our hotels business, Wyndham Hotels, and any potential impact on our relationships with our customers, suppliers, employees and others with whom we have relationships, and possible disruption to our operations; our ability to execute on our strategy; the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases, if any, and those other factors disclosed as risks under “Risk Factors” in documents we have filed with the SEC, including in Part I, Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021. We caution readers that any such statements are based on currently available operational, financial and competitive information, and they should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s opinion only as of the date on which they were made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to review or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances as they occur.

Travel + Leisure

Table of Contents

Table Number

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited) Summary Data Sheet Operating Statistics Revenue by Reportable Segment Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net VOI Sales to Gross VOI Sales Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow COVID-19 Impacts Definitions

Table 1 Travel + Leisure Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues Service and membership fees $ 388 $ 227 $ 736 $ 554 Net VOI sales 294 (13 ) 466 77 Consumer financing 102 119 201 246 Other 13 10 22 24 Net revenues 797 343 1,425 901 Expenses Operating 349 200 639 598 Cost/(recovery) of vacation ownership interests 41 (17 ) 62 (48 ) Consumer financing interest 20 25 44 50 General and administrative 112 85 218 195 Marketing 92 32 161 163 Depreciation and amortization 31 31 63 62 COVID-19 related costs 1 45 2 67 Asset impairments — 33 — 44 Restructuring — 23 (1 ) 25 Total expenses 646 457 1,188 1,156 Operating income/(loss) 151 (114 ) 237 (255 ) Other (income), net — (5 ) (1 ) (7 ) Interest expense 47 46 100 87 Interest (income) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (4 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 105 (153 ) 139 (331 ) Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 31 11 37 (33 ) Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 74 (164 ) 102 (298 ) Loss on disposal of discontinued business, net of income taxes (2 ) — (2 ) — Net income/(loss) attributable to TNL shareholders $ 72 $ (164 ) $ 100 $ (298 ) Basic earnings/(loss) per share Continuing operations $ 0.85 $ (1.92 ) $ 1.18 $ (3.46 ) Discontinued operations (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — $ 0.83 $ (1.92 ) $ 1.16 $ (3.46 ) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share Continuing operations $ 0.84 $ (1.92 ) $ 1.17 $ (3.46 ) Discontinued operations (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — $ 0.82 $ (1.92 ) $ 1.15 $ (3.46 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 86.5 85.4 86.4 86.1 Diluted 87.4 85.4 87.1 86.1

Table 2 Travel + Leisure Summary Data Sheet (in millions, except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Consolidated Results Net income/(loss) attributable to TNL shareholders $ 72 $ (164 ) 144 % $ 100 $ (298 ) 134 % Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.82 $ (1.92 ) 143 % $ 1.15 $ (3.46 ) 133 % Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 74 $ (164 ) 145 % $ 102 $ (298 ) 134 % Diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.84 $ (1.92 ) 144 % $ 1.17 $ (3.46 ) 134 % Net income/(loss) margin 9.0 % (47.8 )% 7.0 % (33.1 )% Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) Adjusted EBITDA $ 193 $ 16 1,106 % $ 322 $ (28 ) 1,250 % Adjusted net income/(loss) $ 77 $ (95 ) 181 % $ 110 $ (179 ) 161 % Adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.88 $ (1.11 ) 179 % $ 1.27 $ (2.08 ) 161 % Segment Results Net Revenues Vacation Ownership $ 599 $ 238 152 % $ 1,048 $ 641 63 % Travel and Membership 204 106 92 % 387 265 46 % Corporate and other (6 ) (1 ) (10 ) (5 ) Total $ 797 $ 343 132 % $ 1,425 $ 901 58 % Adjusted EBITDA Vacation Ownership $ 133 $ (12 ) 1,208 % $ 200 $ (87 ) 330 % Travel and Membership 75 35 114 % 150 79 90 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA 208 23 350 (8 ) Corporate and other (15 ) (7 ) (28 ) (20 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 193 $ 16 1,106 % $ 322 $ (28 ) 1,250 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.2 % 4.7 % 22.6 % (3.1 )% Key Operating Statistics Vacation Ownership Gross VOI sales $ 383 $ 18 2,028 % $ 619 $ 431 44 % Tours (in thousands) 117 6 1,850 % 193 168 15 % VPG (in dollars) $ 3,151 NM — % $ 3,031 NM — % New owner sales, volume mix 29.5 % NM 28.4 % NM New owner sales, transaction mix 29.9 % NM 28.5 % NM Travel and Membership Transactions (in thousands) 524 116 353 % 1,038 517 101 % Revenue per transaction (in dollars) $ 291 $ 384 (24 )% $ 275 $ 271 1 % Average number of members (in thousands) 3,582 3,799 (6 )% 3,579 3,832 (7 )%

NM is defined as Not Meaningful. Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding. See Table 9 for definitions. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, refer to Table 5 and Table 6. See "Presentation of Financial Information" and the tables for the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in accordance with GAAP. In connection with the Travel + Leisure brand acquisition we updated the names and composition of our reportable segments to better align with how they are managed. We created the Travel + Leisure Group which falls under the Travel and Membership segment along with the Panorama business line. With the formation of Travel + Leisure Group, we decided that the operations of our Extra Holidays business, which focuses on direct to consumer bookings, better aligns with the operations of this new business line and therefore transitioned the management of our Extra Holidays business to the Travel and Membership segment. As such, we reclassified the results of our Extra Holidays business, which were previously reported within the Vacation Ownership segment, into the Travel and Membership segment.

Table 3 Travel + Leisure Operating Statistics: Vacation Ownership The following operating statistics are the significant drivers of the Company's revenues and therefore provide an enhanced understanding of the Company's businesses: Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Gross VOI Sales (in millions) (a) 2021 $ 236 $ 383 $ — $ — $ — 2020 $ 413 $ 18 $ 256 $ 281 $ 967 2019 $ 484 $ 626 $ 663 $ 582 $ 2,355 Tours (in thousands) 2021 76 117 — — — 2020 162 6 80 85 333 2019 192 249 269 234 945 VPG 2021 $ 2,847 $ 3,151 $ — $ — $ — 2020 $ 2,128 NM $ 3,039 $ 2,938 $ 2,486 2019 $ 2,405 $ 2,425 $ 2,332 $ 2,373 $ 2,381 Provision for Loan Losses (in millions) (b) 2021 $ (38 ) $ (33 ) $ — $ — $ — 2020 $ (315 ) $ (30 ) $ (45 ) $ (25 ) $ (415 ) 2019 $ (109 ) $ (129 ) $ (135 ) $ (106 ) $ (479 ) Provision for Loan Loss as a Percentage of Gross VOI Sales, net of Fee-for-Service sales 2021 18.1 % 10.1% (c) — % — % — % 2020 NM NM 18.8 % 9.5% (d) NM 2019 22.5 % 21.2 % 20.3 % 18.6 % 20.6 % Allowance for Loan Losses (in millions) 2021 $ 622 $ 573 $ — $ — $ — 2020 $ 930 $ 846 $ 788 $ 693 $ 693 2019 $ 721 $ 735 $ 767 $ 747 $ 747 Gross Vacation Ownership Contract Receivables (in millions) 2021 $ 2,975 $ 2,892 $ — $ — $ — 2020 $ 3,722 $ 3,461 $ 3,309 $ 3,175 $ 3,175 2019 $ 3,741 $ 3,783 $ 3,885 $ 3,867 $ 3,867 Allowance for Loan Loss as a Percentage of Gross Vacation Ownership Contract Receivables 2021 20.9 % 19.8 % — % — % — % 2020 25.0 % 24.4 % 23.8 % 21.8 % 21.8 % 2019 19.3 % 19.4 % 19.7 % 19.3 % 19.3 %

Note: Full year amounts and percentages may not compute due to rounding. NM Defined as not meaningful. (a) Includes Gross VOI sales under the Company's fee-for-service sales. (See Table 6 for a reconciliation of Net VOI sales to Gross VOI sales). (b) Represents provision for estimated losses on vacation ownership contract receivables, which is recorded as contra revenue to vacation ownership interest sales on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss). (c) The percentage was 18.0%, excluding the release of $26 million of the COVID-19 related provision during the period. (d) The percentage was 17.3%, excluding the release of $20 million of the COVID-19 related provision during the period.

Table 3

(continued) Travel + Leisure Operating Statistics: Travel and Membership The following operating statistics are the significant drivers of the Company's revenues and therefore provide an enhanced understanding of the Company's businesses: (a) Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Transactions (in thousands) Exchange 2021 354 314 — — — Non-Exchange 2021 159 210 — — — Total Transactions 2021 513 524 — — — Exchange 2020 260 72 214 217 762 Non-Exchange 2020 141 44 142 131 458 Total Transactions 2020 401 116 356 348 1,220 Exchange 2019 444 377 367 304 1,493 Non-Exchange 2019 52 63 138 153 405 Total Transactions 2019 496 440 505 457 1,898 Revenue per transaction (in dollars) Exchange 2021 $ 292 $ 331 $ — $ — $ — Non-Exchange 2021 $ 182 $ 231 $ — $ — $ — Total Revenue per transaction 2021 $ 258 $ 291 $ — $ — $ — Exchange 2020 $ 279 $ 540 $ 300 $ 330 $ 324 Non-Exchange 2020 $ 164 $ 133 $ 157 $ 128 $ 148 Total Revenue per transaction 2020 $ 239 $ 384 $ 243 $ 254 $ 258 Exchange 2019 $ 275 $ 276 $ 276 $ 307 $ 282 Non-Exchange 2019 $ 216 $ 185 $ 172 $ 165 $ 177 Total Revenue per transaction 2019 $ 269 $ 263 $ 247 $ 259 $ 259 Average Number of Members (in thousands) 2021 3,576 3,582 — — — 2020 3,864 3,799 3,680 3,652 3,749 2019 3,875 3,893 3,895 3,884 3,887

Note: Full year amounts may not compute due to rounding. (a) Includes the impact of acquisitions from the acquisition dates forward.

Table 4 Travel + Leisure Revenue by Reportable Segment (in millions) 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Vacation Ownership Net VOI Sales $ 172 $ 294 $ — $ — $ — Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues 157 161 — — — Consumer Financing 98 102 — — — Other Revenues 22 42 — — — Total Vacation Ownership 449 599 — — — Travel and Membership Transaction Revenues 132 153 — — — Subscription Revenues 41 43 — — — Other Revenues 10 8 — — — Total Travel and Membership 183 204 — — — Total Reportable Segments $ 632 $ 803 $ — $ — $ — 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Vacation Ownership Net VOI Sales $ 90 $ (13 ) $ 196 $ 231 $ 505 Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues 170 122 146 145 583 Consumer Financing 127 119 115 107 467 Other Revenues 16 10 18 26 70 Total Vacation Ownership 403 238 475 509 1,625 Travel and Membership Transaction Revenues 96 44 86 88 315 Subscription Revenues 44 33 43 40 160 Other Revenues 19 29 16 13 77 Total Travel and Membership 159 106 145 141 552 Total Reportable Segments $ 562 $ 344 $ 620 $ 650 $ 2,177 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Vacation Ownership Net VOI Sales $ 375 $ 481 $ 528 $ 464 $ 1,848 Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues 163 162 170 176 672 Consumer Financing 125 128 132 130 515 Other Revenues 12 31 20 24 87 Total Vacation Ownership 675 802 850 794 3,122 Travel and Membership Transaction Revenues 133 116 125 118 492 Subscription Revenues 55 54 54 53 216 Vacation Rental Revenue 38 48 60 7 153 Other Revenues 22 24 24 14 83 Total Travel and Membership 248 242 263 192 944 Total Reportable Segments $ 923 $ 1,044 $ 1,113 $ 986 $ 4,066

Note: Full year amounts may not add across due to rounding.

Table 5 Travel + Leisure Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions, except diluted per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 EPS Margin % 2020 EPS Margin % Net income/(loss) attributable to TNL shareholders $ 72 $ 0.82 9.0 % $ (164 ) $ (1.92 ) (47.8 )% Loss on disposal of discontinued business, net of income taxes (2 ) — Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 74 $ 0.84 9.3 % $ (164 ) $ (1.92 ) (47.8 )% Legacy items 1 1 Amortization of acquired intangibles (a) 2 2 COVID-19 related costs (b) 1 26 Exchange inventory write-off — — Impairments (c) — 38 Restructuring costs — 23 Taxes (d) (1 ) (21 ) Adjusted net income/(loss) $ 77 $ 0.88 9.7 % $ (95 ) $ (1.11 ) (27.7 )% Income taxes/(benefit) on adjusted net income/(loss) 32 32 Interest expense 47 46 Depreciation 29 29 Stock-based compensation expense (e) 9 6 Interest income (1 ) (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 193 24.2 % $ 16 4.7 % Diluted Shares Outstanding 87.4 85.4

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 EPS Margin % 2020 EPS Margin % Net income/(loss) attributable to TNL shareholders $ 100 $ 1.15 7.0 % $ (298 ) $ (3.46 ) (33.1 )% Loss on disposal of discontinued business, net of income taxes (2 ) — Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 102 $ 1.17 7.2 % $ (298 ) $ (3.46 ) (33.1 )% Legacy items 4 2 Amortization of acquired intangibles (a) 5 5 COVID-19 related costs (b) 2 38 Exchange inventory write-off — 38 Impairments (c) — 48 Restructuring costs (1 ) 25 Taxes (d) (2 ) (37 ) Adjusted net income/(loss) $ 110 $ 1.27 7.7 % $ (179 ) $ (2.08 ) (19.9 )% Income taxes/(benefit) on adjusted net income/(loss) 39 4 Interest expense 100 87 Depreciation 58 57 Stock-based compensation expense (e) 16 7 Interest income (1 ) (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 322 22.6 % $ (28 ) (3.1 )% Diluted Shares Outstanding 87.1 86.1

Amounts may not calculate due to rounding. The tables above reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures to their closest GAAP measure. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. In addition to GAAP financial measures, the Company provides adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS to assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of adjusted measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. See "Presentation of Financial Information" and table 9 for the definitions of these non-GAAP measures. (a) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded from adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA. (b) Reflects severance and other employee costs associated with layoffs due to the COVID-19 workforce reduction offset in part by employee retention credits received in connection with the U.S. CARES Act, ARPA and similar international programs for wages paid to certain employees despite having operations suspended. This amount does not include costs associated with idle pay. (c) Includes $5 million of bad debt expense related to a note receivable for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, included in Operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss). (d) Amounts represents the tax effect of the adjustments. (e) All stock-based compensation is excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Table 6 Travel + Leisure Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net VOI Sales to Gross VOI Sales (in millions) The Company believes gross VOI sales provide an enhanced understanding of the performance of its vacation clubs business because it directly measures the sales volume of this business during a given reporting period. The following table provides a reconciliation of Net VOI sales (see Table 4) to Gross VOI sales (see Table 3): Year 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Net VOI sales $ 172 $ 294 $ — $ — $ — Loan loss provision 38 33 — — — Gross VOI sales, net of Fee-for-Service sales 210 327 — — — Fee-for-Service sales 26 56 — — — Gross VOI sales $ 236 $ 383 $ — $ — $ — 2020 Net VOI sales $ 90 $ (13 ) $ 196 $ 231 $ 505 Loan loss provision 315 30 45 25 415 Gross VOI sales, net of Fee-for-Service sales 405 17 241 256 920 Fee-for-Service sales 8 1 15 25 47 Gross VOI sales $ 413 $ 18 $ 256 $ 281 $ 967 2019 Net VOI sales $ 375 $ 481 $ 528 $ 464 $ 1,848 Loan loss provision 109 129 135 106 479 Gross VOI sales, net of Fee-for-Service sales 484 610 663 570 2,327 Fee-for-Service sales — 16 — 12 28 Gross VOI sales $ 484 $ 626 $ 663 $ 582 $ 2,355 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Table 7 Travel + Leisure Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 290 $ 130 Property and equipment additions (25 ) (39 ) Sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt (213 ) (33 ) Free cash flow $ 52 $ 58 Separation and other adjustments (a) — 13 COVID-19 related adjustments (b) 4 17 Adjusted free cash flow (c) $ 56 $ 88

(a) Includes cash paid for separation-related activities and transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures. (b) Includes cash paid for COVID-19 expenses factored into the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. (c) The Company had $62 million of net cash used in investing activities and $1.1 billion of net cash used in financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and $36 million of net cash used in investing activities and $598 million of net cash provided by financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Table 8 Travel + Leisure COVID-19 Impacts (in millions) The tables below present the COVID-19 related impacts to our results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and the related classification on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss): Three Months Ended Vacation Ownership Travel and Membership Corporate & Other Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Statement

Classification June 30, 2021 Allowance for loan losses: Provision $ (26 ) $ — $ — $ (26 ) $ — Vacation ownership interest sales Recoveries 10 — — 10 — Cost/(recovery) of vacation ownership interests Employee compensation related and other 1 — — 1 1 COVID-19 related costs Total COVID-19 $ (15 ) $ — $ — $ (15 ) $ 1

Six Months Ended Vacation Ownership Travel and Membership Corporate & Other Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Statement

Classification June 30, 2021 Allowance for loan losses: Provision $ (26 ) $ — $ — $ (26 ) $ — Vacation ownership interest sales Recoveries 10 — — 10 — Cost/(recovery) of vacation ownership interests Employee compensation related and other 1 — 1 2 2 COVID-19 related costs Lease related (1 ) — — (1 ) (1 ) Restructuring Total COVID-19 $ (16 ) $ — $ 1 $ (15 ) $ 1

The tables below present the COVID-19 related impacts to our results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and the related classification on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss): Three Months Ended Vacation Ownership Travel and Membership Corporate & Other Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Statement

Classification June 30, 2020 Employee compensation related and other $ 32 $ 5 $ 8 $ 45 $ 26 COVID-19 related costs Asset impairment 8 30 — 38 38 Asset impairments / Operating expenses Lease related 1 22 — 23 23 Restructuring Total COVID-19 $ 41 $ 57 $ 8 $ 106 $ 87

Six Months Ended Vacation Ownership Travel and Membership Corporate & Other Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Statement

Classification June 30, 2020 Allowance for loan losses: Provision $ 225 $ — $ — $ 225 $ — Vacation ownership interest sales Recoveries (55 ) — — (55 ) — Cost/(recovery) of vacation ownership interests Employee compensation related and other 51 5 11 67 38 COVID-19 related costs Asset impairment 14 34 — 48 48 Asset impairments / Operating expenses Exchange inventory write-off — 38 — 38 38 Operating expenses Lease related 1 22 — 23 23 Restructuring Total COVID-19 $ 236 $ 99 $ 11 $ 346 $ 147

Table 9

Definitions

Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Share: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as Adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares.

Adjusted EBITDA: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net income/(loss) from continuing operations before depreciation and amortization, interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest), early extinguishment of debt, interest income (excluding consumer financing revenues) and income taxes, each of which is presented on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes stock-based compensation costs, separation and restructuring costs, legacy items, transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures, impairments, gains and losses on sale/disposition of business, and items that meet the conditions of unusual and/or infrequent. Legacy items include the resolution of and adjustments to certain contingent liabilities related to acquisitions of continuing businesses and dispositions, including the separation of Wyndham Hotels and Cendant, and the sale of the vacation rentals businesses. We believe that when considered with GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA is useful to assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income/(loss) or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: A non-GAAP measure, represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less property and equipment additions (capital expenditures) plus the sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt, while also adding back cash paid for transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures, separation adjustments associated with the spin-off of Wyndham Hotels, and certain adjustments related to COVID-19. A limitation of using Adjusted free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating TNL is that Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss): A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net income/(loss) from continuing operations adjusted to exclude separation and restructuring costs, legacy items, transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures, amortization of acquisition-related assets, debt modification costs, impairments, gains and losses on sale/disposition of business, and items that meet the conditions of unusual and/or infrequent and the tax effect of such adjustments. Legacy items include the resolution of and adjustments to certain contingent liabilities related to acquisitions of continuing businesses and dispositions, including the separation of Wyndham Hotels and Cendant, and the sale of the vacation rentals businesses.

Average Number of Members: Represents paid members in our vacation exchange programs who are current on their annual membership dues or within the allowed grace period.

Free Cash Flow (FCF): A non-GAAP measure, defined by TNL as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less property and equipment additions (capital expenditures) plus the sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt. TNL believes FCF to be a useful operating performance measure to evaluate the ability of its operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, its ability to grow its business through acquisitions and equity investments, as well as its ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. A limitation of using FCF versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating TNL is that FCF does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Gross Vacation Ownership Interest Sales: A non-GAAP measure, represents sales of vacation ownership interests (VOIs), including sales under the fee-for-service program before the effect of loan loss provisions. We believe that Gross VOI sales provide an enhanced understanding of the performance of our vacation ownership business because it directly measures the sales volume of this business during a given reporting period.

Leverage Ratio: The Company calculates leverage ratio as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement.

Net Debt: Net debt equals total debt outstanding, less non-recourse vacation ownership debt and cash and cash equivalents.

New owner sales, volume mix: Represents VOI sales (tour generated plus telephonic) to first time buyers as a percentage of total VOI sales.

New owner sales, transactions mix: Represents the number of first time buyer transactions as a percentage of the total number of VOIs sold during the period.

Tours: Represents the number of tours taken by guests in our efforts to sell VOIs.

Travel and Membership Revenue per Transaction: Represents transactional revenue divided by transactions, provided in two categories; Exchange, which is primarily RCI, and non-Exchange.

Travel and Membership Transactions: Represents the number of vacation bookings recognized as revenue during the period, net of cancellations, provided in two categories; Exchange, which is primarily RCI, and non-Exchange.

Volume Per Guest (VPG): Represents Gross VOI sales (excluding tele-sales upgrades, which are non-tour upgrade sales) divided by the number of tours. The Company has excluded non-tour upgrade sales in the calculation of VPG because non-tour upgrade sales are generated by a different marketing channel.

