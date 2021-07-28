Strategic Education, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“We are pleased with performance at Capella University and in our Alternative Learning and Australia/New Zealand segments and continue to focus on returning Strayer University to growth,” said Karl McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Education. “Our financial strength provides a solid foundation as we continue to invest in Australia/New Zealand, Alternative Learning, and the success of our Capella and Strayer students.”

STRATEGIC EDUCATION CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

[Note: Strategic Education’s financial results for any periods ended prior to November 3, 2020 do not include the financial results of the Australia/New Zealand acquisition and are therefore not directly comparable.]

Three Months Ended June 30

Revenue increased 16.9% to $299.2 million compared to $255.8 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted revenue, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes a purchase accounting revenue adjustment and foreign currency exchange impacts, increased 16.5% to $298.1 million compared to $255.8 million for the same period in 2020. For more details on non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the information in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.

Income from operations was $26.7 million or 8.9% of revenue, compared to $46.4 million or 18.1% of revenue for the same period in 2020. Adjusted income from operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $53.7 million in 2021 compared to $63.0 million for the same period in 2020. The adjusted operating income margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 18.0% compared to 24.6% for the same period in 2020.

Net income was $20.0 million in 2021 compared to $34.2 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $37.5 million compared to $45.4 million for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $71.9 million compared to $77.7 million for the same period in 2020.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.83 compared to $1.55 for the same period in 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $1.55 from $2.06 for the same period in 2020. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding increased to 24,126,000 from 22,012,000 for the same period in 2020, due primarily to new shares issued to facilitate the acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand.

U.S. Higher Education Segment Highlights

The U.S. Higher Education segment (USHE) is comprised primarily of Strayer University and Capella University.

For the second quarter, student enrollment within USHE decreased 9.9% to 83,923 compared to 93,123 for the same period in 2020.

For the second quarter, FlexPath enrollment was 18% of USHE enrollment compared to 12% for the same period in 2020.

Revenue decreased 14.2% to $212.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $247.4 million for the same period in 2020, driven by lower second quarter enrollment and lower revenue-per-student.

Income from operations decreased to $32.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $58.8 million for the same period in 2020. The operating income margin was 15.1%, compared to 23.8% for the same period in 2020.

Strayer University has now reopened 30 campuses that had been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the majority of remaining campuses expected to be reopened by the end of 2021.

Alternative Learning Segment Highlights

The Alternative Learning segment is comprised primarily of Employer Solutions, Sophia Learning, and Workforce Edge.

For the second quarter, employer affiliated enrollment was 20.5% of USHE enrollment compared to 17.2% for the same period in 2020.

Revenue increased 52.2% to $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $8.5 million for the same period in 2020, driven by growth in Sophia Learning subscriptions and employer affiliated enrollment.

Income from operations increased to $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $4.2 million for the same period in 2020. The operating income margin was 40.1%, compared to 49.8% for the same period in 2020.

Australia/New Zealand Segment Highlights

The Australia/New Zealand segment (ANZ) is comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School.

For the second quarter, student enrollment within ANZ was 18,800.

Revenue was $74.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, and adjusted revenue, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $72.9 million.

Income from operations was $15.6 million or 21.1% of revenue in the second quarter of 2021, and adjusted income from operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $16.5 million or 22.6% of adjusted revenue.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

At June 30, 2021, Strategic Education had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $293.7 million, and $141.7 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility. For the first six months of 2021, cash provided by operations was $125.8 million compared to $111.9 million for the same period in 2020. Capital expenditures for the first six months of 2021 were $23.1 million compared to $25.5 million for the same period in 2020. Capital expenditures for 2021 are expected to be $50 million to $55 million.

For the second quarter of 2021, consolidated bad debt expense as a percentage of revenue was 3.3%, compared to 4.7% of revenue for the same period in 2020.

COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND

Strategic Education announced today that it declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on September 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2021.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Strayer University’s DevMountain; 2) Alternative Learning, encompassing Employer Solutions, developing and maintaining relationships with large employers; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management platform; Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and Digital Enablement Partnerships, helping advance capabilities in course development, online delivery, and student support; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “assume,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “potential” and other similar words, and include all statements that are not historical facts, including with respect to, among other things, the future financial performance and growth opportunities of Strategic Education; Strategic Education’s plans, strategies and prospects; the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on Strategic Education’s business and results; and future events and expectations. The statements are based on Strategic Education’s current expectations and are subject to a number of assumptions, uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to:

the pace of student enrollment;

Strategic Education’s continued compliance with Title IV of the Higher Education Act, and the regulations thereunder, as well as other federal laws and regulations, institutional accreditation standards and state regulatory requirements;

rulemaking by the Department of Education and increased focus by the U.S. Congress on for-profit education institutions;

competitive factors;

risks associated with the further spread of COVID-19, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies;

the impact of regulatory measures or voluntary actions that may be put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, including restrictions on business operations or social distancing requirements;

risks associated with the opening of new campuses;

risks associated with the offering of new educational programs and adapting to other changes;

risks associated with the acquisition of existing educational institutions, including in the case of Strategic Education’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, the risk that the benefits of the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, and the risk that the acquisition may not advance Strategic Education’s business strategy and growth strategy;

risks relating to the timing of regulatory approvals;

Strategic Education’s ability to implement its growth strategy;

the risk that the combined company may experience difficulty integrating employees or operations;

risks associated with the ability of Strategic Education’s students to finance their education in a timely manner;

general economic and market conditions; and

additional factors described in Strategic Education’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond Strategic Education’s ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to Strategic Education on the date they are made, and Strategic Education undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenues $ 255,831 $ 299,173 $ 521,133 $ 589,509 Costs and expenses: Instructional and support costs 125,544 152,938 258,480 305,743 General and administration 67,301 93,395 136,527 180,240 Amortization of intangible assets 15,417 19,392 30,834 38,799 Merger and integration costs 1,174 1,937 4,938 2,949 Restructuring costs — 4,811 — 23,078 Total costs and expenses 209,436 272,473 430,779 550,809 Income from operations 46,395 26,700 90,354 38,700 Other income 1,639 757 3,762 2,924 Income before income taxes 48,034 27,457 94,116 41,624 Provision for income taxes 13,882 7,481 24,725 12,071 Net income $ 34,152 $ 19,976 $ 69,391 $ 29,553 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.57 $ 0.83 $ 3.18 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 1.55 $ 0.83 $ 3.15 $ 1.22 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 21,764 23,975 21,787 23,974 Diluted 22,012 24,126 22,041 24,139

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2020 June 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,509 $ 261,585 Marketable securities 7,557 4,040 Tuition receivable, net 50,169 78,609 Income taxes receivable 1,429 — Assets held for sale — 5,801 Other current assets 39,458 43,600 Total current assets 286,122 393,635 Property and equipment, net 158,854 153,812 Right-of-use lease assets 120,687 134,069 Marketable securities, non-current 30,270 28,062 Intangible assets, net 326,420 289,985 Goodwill 1,318,526 1,303,863 Other assets 54,928 59,887 Total assets $ 2,295,807 $ 2,363,313 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 104,742 $ 100,119 Income taxes payable — 4,015 Contract liabilities 60,501 118,771 Lease liabilities 34,809 29,284 Total current liabilities 200,052 252,189 Long-term debt 141,823 141,748 Deferred income tax liabilities 53,407 42,810 Lease liabilities, non-current 106,151 148,382 Other long-term liabilities 46,055 45,004 Total liabilities 547,488 630,133 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01; 32,000,000 shares authorized; 24,418,939 and

24,621,111 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively 244 246 Additional paid-in capital 1,519,549 1,523,022 Accumulated other comprehensive income 48,880 30,823 Retained earnings 179,646 179,089 Total stockholders’ equity 1,748,319 1,733,180 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,295,807 $ 2,363,313

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 69,391 $ 29,553 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred financing costs 167 276 Amortization of investment discount/premium 68 40 Depreciation and amortization 51,981 66,624 Deferred income taxes (6,736) (10,499) Stock-based compensation 6,884 8,068 Impairment of right-of-use lease assets 453 17,015 Changes in assets and liabilities: Tuition receivable, net 3,820 (28,947) Other assets (6,338) (9,308) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (22,180) (7,835) Income taxes payable and income taxes receivable 15,303 5,444 Contract liabilities 2,053 58,937 Other liabilities (2,925) (3,537) Net cash provided by operating activities 111,941 125,831 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (25,465) (23,138) Purchases of marketable securities (1,863) — Proceeds from marketable securities 18,869 5,595 Other investments (693) (262) Net cash used in investing activities (9,152) (17,805) Cash flows from financing activities: Common dividends paid (26,662) (29,549) Net payments for stock awards (24,758) (2,283) Repurchase of common stock (247) (2,904) Net cash used in financing activities (51,667) (34,736) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — (1,396) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 51,122 71,894 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — beginning of period 420,497 202,020 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — end of period $ 471,619 $ 273,914

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING (in thousands) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenues: U.S. Higher Education $ 247,350 $ 212,207 $ 502,863 $ 438,754 Australia/New Zealand — 74,060 — 125,325 Alternative Learning 8,481 12,906 18,270 25,430 Consolidated revenues $ 255,831 $ 299,173 $ 521,133 $ 589,509 Income from operations: U.S. Higher Education $ 58,765 $ 32,059 $ 115,508 $ 79,813 Australia/New Zealand — 15,601 — 12,652 Alternative Learning 4,221 5,180 10,618 11,061 Amortization of intangible assets (15,417) (19,392) (30,834) (38,799) Merger and integration costs (1,174) (1,937) (4,938) (2,949) Restructuring costs — (4,811) — (23,078) Consolidated income from operations $ 46,395 $ 26,700 $ 90,354 $ 38,700

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our press release and schedules, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules that follow reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we reference. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, total costs and expenses, income from operations, operating margin, income before income taxes, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable financial measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Management uses certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate financial performance because those non-GAAP measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of the Company’s ongoing operations before the impact of certain items described below. Management believes this information is useful to investors to compare the Company’s results of operations period-over-period. These measures are Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS). We define Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to exclude (1) a purchase accounting adjustment to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value as a result of the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, and amortization and depreciation expense related to intangible assets and software assets associated with the Company’s merger with Capella Education Company and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, (2) transaction and integration expenses associated with the Company's merger with Capella Education Company and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, (3) severance costs and right-of-use lease asset impairment charges associated with the Company’s restructuring, (4) income recognized from the Company’s investments in partnership interests and other investments, (5) discrete tax adjustments utilizing adjusted effective income tax rates of 28.5% and 29.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively, and (6) foreign currency exchange impact related to translating foreign currency results at a constant exchange rate of 0.743 Australian Dollars to U.S. Dollars, which is the 2021 budget rate. We define EBITDA as net income before other income, the provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and from this amount in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA we also exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense associated with deferred implementation costs incurred in cloud computing arrangements, a purchase accounting adjustment to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value, and the amounts in (2), (3) and (6) above. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the sections that follow. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED REVENUE, ADJUSTED TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES, ADJUSTED INCOME FROM

OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES, ADJUSTED NET INCOME, AND ADJUSTED EPS

(in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended June 30, 2020

Non-GAAP Adjustments As

Reported

(GAAP) Purchase

accounting

adjustments(1) Merger and

integration

costs(2) Restructuring

costs(3) Income from

other

investments(4) Tax

adjustments(5) Foreign

exchange

adjustments(6) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 255,831 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 255,831 Total costs and expenses $ 209,436 $ (15,417) $ (1,174) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 192,845 Income from operations $ 46,395 $ 15,417 $ 1,174 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 62,986 Operating margin 18.1% 24.6% Income before income taxes $ 48,034 $ 15,417 $ 1,174 $ — $ (1,135) $ — $ — $ 63,490 Net income $ 34,152 $ 15,417 $ 1,174 $ — $ (1,135) $ (4,213) $ — $ 45,395 Earnings per share: Diluted $ 1.55 $ 2.06 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 22,012 22,012

For the three months ended June 30, 2021

Non-GAAP Adjustments As

Reported

(GAAP) Purchase

accounting

adjustments(1) Merger and

integration

costs(2) Restructuring

costs(3) Income from

other

investments(4) Tax

adjustments(5) Foreign

exchange

adjustments(6) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 299,173 $ 1,423 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (2,534) $ 298,062 Total costs and expenses $ 272,473 $ (19,392) $ (1,937) $ (4,811) $ — $ — $ (2,008) $ 244,325 Income from operations $ 26,700 $ 20,815 $ 1,937 $ 4,811 $ — $ — $ (526) $ 53,737 Operating margin 8.9% 18.0% Income before income taxes $ 27,457 $ 20,815 $ 1,937 $ 4,811 $ (1,398) $ — $ (526) $ 53,096 Net income $ 19,976 $ 20,815 $ 1,937 $ 4,811 $ (1,398) $ (8,164) $ (526) $ 37,451 Earnings per share: Diluted $ 0.83 $ 1.55 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 24,126 24,126

(1) Reflects a purchase accounting adjustment to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value as a result of the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, and amortization and depreciation expense of intangible assets and software assets acquired through the Company’s merger with Capella Education Company and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. (2) Reflects transaction and integration expenses associated with the Company's merger with Capella Education Company and the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. (3) Reflects severance costs and right-of-use lease asset impairment charges associated with the Company’s restructuring. (4) Reflects income recognized from the Company's investments in partnership interests and other investments. (5) Reflects tax impacts of the adjustments described above and discrete tax adjustments related to stock-based compensation and other adjustments, utilizing adjusted effective income tax rates of 28.5% and 29.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively. (6) Reflects foreign currency exchange impact related to translating foreign currency results at a constant exchange rate of 0.743 Australian Dollars to U.S. Dollars, which is the 2021 budget rate.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP SEGMENT REPORTING (in thousands) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenues: U.S. Higher Education $ 247,350 $ 212,207 $ 502,863 $ 438,754 Australia/New Zealand — 74,060 — 125,325 Alternative Learning 8,481 12,906 18,270 25,430 Consolidated revenues 255,831 299,173 521,133 589,509 Adjustments to consolidated revenues: U.S. Higher Education — — — — Australia/New Zealand1 — (1,111) — (907) Alternative Learning — — — — Total adjustments to consolidated revenues — (1,111) — (907) Adjusted revenues by segment: U.S. Higher Education 247,350 212,207 502,863 438,754 Australia/New Zealand — 72,949 — 124,418 Alternative Learning 8,481 12,906 18,270 25,430 Adjusted consolidated revenues $ 255,831 $ 298,062 $ 521,133 $ 588,602 Income from operations: U.S. Higher Education $ 58,765 $ 32,059 $ 115,508 $ 79,813 Australia/New Zealand — 15,601 — 12,652 Alternative Learning 4,221 5,180 10,618 11,061 Amortization of intangible assets (15,417) (19,392) (30,834) (38,799) Merger and integration costs (1,174) (1,937) (4,938) (2,949) Restructuring costs — (4,811) — (23,078) Consolidated income from operations 46,395 26,700 90,354 38,700 Adjustments to consolidated income from operations: Australia/New Zealand2 — 897 — 3,142 Amortization of intangible assets 15,417 19,392 30,834 38,799 Merger and integration costs 1,174 1,937 4,938 2,949 Restructuring costs — 4,811 — 23,078 Total adjustments to consolidated income from operations 16,591 27,037 35,772 67,968 Adjusted income from operations by segment: U.S. Higher Education 58,765 32,059 115,508 79,813 Australia/New Zealand — 16,498 — 15,794 Alternative Learning 4,221 5,180 10,618 11,061 Total adjusted income from operations $ 62,986 $ 53,737 $ 126,126 $ 106,668

___________________ 1Adjustments to the Australia/New Zealand segment revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include a purchase accounting adjustment of $1.4 million and $3.6 million, respectively, to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value as a result of the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, and foreign currency exchange impact of ($2.5) million and ($4.5) million, respectively, related to translating foreign currency results at a constant exchange rate of 0.743 Australian Dollars to U.S. Dollars, which is the 2021 budget rate. 2Adjustments to the Australia/New Zealand segment income from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include the aforementioned purchase accounting revenue adjustment of $1.4 million and $3.6 million, respectively, to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value as a result of the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, and foreign currency exchange impact of ($0.5) million related to translating foreign currency results at a constant exchange rate of 0.743 Australian Dollars to U.S. Dollars, which is the 2021 budget rate.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 2021 Net income $ 34,152 $ 19,976 Provision for income taxes 13,882 7,481 Other income (1,639) (757) Depreciation and amortization 26,248 32,053 EBITDA (1) 72,643 58,753 Stock-based compensation 3,859 4,649 Merger and integration costs (2) 1,174 1,937 Restructuring costs (3) — 4,811 Cloud computing amortization (4) — 841 Contract liability adjustment (5) — 1,423 Foreign currency exchange impact (6) — (526) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 77,676 $ 71,888

(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the information in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release for more detail regarding these adjustments and management’s reasons for providing this information. (2) Reflects transaction and integration charges associated with the Company's merger with Capella Education Company and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. (3) Reflects severance costs and right-of-use lease asset impairment charges associated with the Company’s restructuring. Includes $0.5 million of stock-based compensation benefit related to forfeitures of stock-based awards for the three months ended June 30, 2021. (4) Reflects amortization expense associated with deferred implementation costs incurred in cloud computing arrangements. (5) Reflects a purchase accounting adjustment to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value as a result of the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. (6) Reflects foreign currency exchange impact related to translating foreign currency results at a constant exchange rate of 0.743 Australian Dollars to U.S. Dollars, which is the 2021 budget rate.

