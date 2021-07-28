Titanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Second Quarter Results

BOLTON, Ontario, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it will issue its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 via news release on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after market close.

The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call.