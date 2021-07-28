checkAd

Titanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Second Quarter Results

BOLTON, Ontario, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it will issue its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 via news release on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after market close.

The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call.  

Details of the conference call:

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
North America dial-in number: 1-877-291-4570
International dial-in number: 1-647-788-4919

A replay of the conference call can be accessed until midnight on August 25, 2021.

Details of the replay:

North America dial-in number: 1-800-585-8367
International dial-in number: 1-416-621-4642
Conference ID: 4479636

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In February 2021, Titanium completed its strategic acquisition of International Truckload Services Group, establishing Titanium among the largest Canadian transportation companies. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eleven (11) asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by Canadian Business (formerly PROFIT magazine) as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
Ted Daniel, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
(905) 266-3011
ted.daniel@ttgi.com
www.ttgi.com

 





