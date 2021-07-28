checkAd

Cargotec Q2 Orders Better Than Expected, but EBIT Beat Is Small

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Cargotec Q2 orders EUR 1,276 million vs. estimate EUR 873 million.Orders received more than doubled, reaching an all-time recordA strong mobile equipment demand pushed Kalmar's orders received to a record-high level of EUR 600 millionQ2 …

  • (PLX AI) – Cargotec Q2 orders EUR 1,276 million vs. estimate EUR 873 million.
  • Orders received more than doubled, reaching an all-time record
  • A strong mobile equipment demand pushed Kalmar's orders received to a record-high level of EUR 600 million
  • Q2 revenue EUR 853 million vs. estimate EUR 844 million
  • Q2 net income EUR 26 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 70 million vs. estimate EUR 69 million
  • Q2 EPS EUR 0.4
  • Q2 EBIT EUR 45 million
  • Still expects comparable operating profit for 2021 to improve from 2020
