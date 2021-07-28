Choosing financial advisor during and after the pandemic

- New technologies allow convenient and safe communication, regardless of geographical distance between client and advisor

- The pandemic and social distancing restrictions have transformed how private clients engage with financial advisors

- Clients can benefit from increased choice and access to top firms. High-net-worth clients can now securely meet their City advisor for a review meeting from the convenience of their home, whether they are based in London, Home Counties or Cornwall

- Clients with niche needs (such as transferring out their £5 million final salary pension or investing £500,000 into a diverse portfolio of EIS/VCT funds) can now easily engage a specialist London firm, regardless of what services are available on their local high-street

- News provided by Mulberry Bow (trading name of MB Private Office Ltd – FCA# 928132)

LONDON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is hard to believe that something as microscopic as a virus could have such a dramatic impact. Since Covid-19 first emerged, nearly all areas of our lives have been affected: work, education, travel, health, even personal relationships – everything that we took for granted was turned upside down.

People across the UK got used to working remotely, spending more time at home, getting dinner delivered and catching up with friends online. And yet, some of our habits and assumptions didn't change. Many wealthy people looking to engage a financial advisor to help them get their financial affairs in order still open a search engine and type "Financial advisers near me". Even in the midst of the pandemic, when homeworking became the default mode for many professionals, geographical proximity of an adviser was still seen by many as a key factor. But is the location-based approach, which works so well when selecting a Friday night take away, really the right method for picking professional advisors?

How to Find a Financial Advisor

Wealthy individuals searching for a financial advisor can approach the task in two ways:

The Easy Way

Prospective clients can Google "Financial advisors near me" and select the firm which is nearest to their house. The Right Way

Individuals focused on optimal results can do a bit more homework and find a top firm which is best suited to their individual needs.

The first, basic step involves verifying advisor credentials, to ensure quality of advice. The Financial Conduct Authorities' (FCA) Register is a trusted source of information on whether