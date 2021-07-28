checkAd

Deutsche Bank Gives Up Early Gains as Investors Worry About Costs

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank shares gave up early gains of more than 3% and are now trading just barely into positive territory despite strong second-quarter earnings.
  • Q2 beat on every level, and the bank was confident in its 2022 ambitions and RoTE goals
  • The revenue beat mainly came from fixed income and debt origination
  • While consensus is set to move up on revenues, the key focus will be on the cost path, analysts said
  • Cost pressure puts greater emphasis on revenues to achieve 2022 target profitability, Bank of America analysts said
