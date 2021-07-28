Deutsche Bank Gives Up Early Gains as Investors Worry About Costs Autor: PLX AI | 28.07.2021, 12:40 | 23 | 0 | 0 28.07.2021, 12:40 | (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank shares gave up early gains of more than 3% and are now trading just barely into positive territory despite strong second-quarter earnings. Q2 beat on every level, and the bank was confident in its 2022 ambitions and RoTE … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank shares gave up early gains of more than 3% and are now trading just barely into positive territory despite strong second-quarter earnings. Q2 beat on every level, and the bank was confident in its 2022 ambitions and RoTE … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank shares gave up early gains of more than 3% and are now trading just barely into positive territory despite strong second-quarter earnings.

Q2 beat on every level, and the bank was confident in its 2022 ambitions and RoTE goals

The revenue beat mainly came from fixed income and debt origination

While consensus is set to move up on revenues, the key focus will be on the cost path, analysts said

Cost pressure puts greater emphasis on revenues to achieve 2022 target profitability, Bank of America analysts said



