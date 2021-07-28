checkAd

KORU Medical Systems to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients, today announced that the Company will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. KORU Medical’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
 The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0784 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (201) 689-8560 for international callers, using conference ID 13721184. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the IR Calendar on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical’s website at www.korumedical.com. The archived webcast will be available for six months.

About KORU Medical Systems
 KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60 and FreedomEdge Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.



