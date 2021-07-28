checkAd

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is excited to announce that its first two stores providing combined offerings of a DG Market and pOpshelf are now open in the Nashville, Tennessee area at:

Dollar General Announces Opening of Newest Store-within-a-Store Concept; First Two DG Market + pOpshelf Stores Now Open Near Nashville (Photo: Business Wire)

  • 2907 Highway 31 West in White House, Tennessee
  • 4491 Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to enhance our customers’ shopping experiences through our new DG Market + pOpshelf store-within-a-store concept, which further demonstrates our innovative spirit and track record of format development,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Through this combined format, we aim to deliver the value and products customers trust from a DG Market with the continually-refreshed merchandise including beauty and seasonal products, home décor and arts and crafts through pOpshelf. We have been pleased with customers’ positive initial reactions, and we look forward to welcoming additional customers to experience our newest format.”

The Company plans to host a community grand opening celebration for each location on Saturday, July 31 beginning at 7 a.m. The first 100 adult shoppers at each store will receive a $10 gift card and all customers may enjoy free coffee and breakfast snacks, hotdogs and popcorn beginning at 11 a.m. and samples from Monster, Coca-Cola and Reese’s while supplies last. Attending customers will also be eligible to receive a complimentary DG Market + pOpshelf tote bag with product samples and gift boxes, as well as enter to win sweepstakes for $500 in free shopping.

About pOpshelf
 pOpshelf, which is an exciting and new retail store with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience. Customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!

Dollar General first announced the new pOpshelf concept in October 2020 and has since opened 16 stores in three states. Stores are currently under construction in Mobile and Foley, Alabama and Aiken and Columbia, South Carolina.

Current pOpshelf locations are available online at www.pOpshelf.com. As of May 2021, the Company currently has plans to have approximately 25 Dollar General and pOpshelf combination stores, as well as up to an additional 50 pOpshelf locations in various markets by the end of fiscal year 2021.

As part of pOpshelf’s commitment to serving the communities it calls home, the Company is also partnering with The Confetti Foundation to provide 1,500 birthday parties in FY 2021 to children who have to spend their birthday in a hospital, pediatric oncology clinic or hospice facility. Through the partnership, pOpshelf hopes to bring a little fun and joy to patients and their families during a difficult time.

Learn more about pOpshelf here or contact dgpr@dollargeneral.com or pr@popshelf.com for more information. Photographs to supplement a story are also available online at https://newscenter.dollargeneral.com/popshelf/.

About Dollar General Corporation
 Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day. by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,426 stores in 46 states as of April 30, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

