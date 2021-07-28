checkAd

ExxonMobil Announces Oil Discovery at Whiptail, Offshore Guyana

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 12:57  |  28   |   |   

ExxonMobil today said it made a discovery at Whiptail in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. The Whiptail-1 well encountered 246 feet (75 meters) of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. Drilling is also ongoing at the Whiptail-2 well, which has encountered 167 feet (51 meters) of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. Drilling continues at both wells to test deeper targets, and results will be evaluated for future development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005323/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Exxon Mobil!
Long
Basispreis 47,84€
Hebel 5,69
Ask 0,87
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 68,39€
Hebel 5,38
Ask 0,90
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Whiptail discovery is located approximately 4 miles southeast of the Uaru-1 discovery that was announced in January 2020 and approximately 3 miles west of the Yellowtail field. Whiptail-1 is being drilled in 5,889 feet (1,795 meters) of water by the Stena DrillMAX. Whiptail-2, which is located 3 miles northeast of Whiptail-1, is currently being drilled in 6,217 feet (1,895 meters) of water by the Noble Don Taylor.

“This discovery increases our confidence in the resource size and quality in the southeast area of the Stabroek Block and could form the basis for a future development as we continue to evaluate the best sequence of development opportunities within the block,” said Mike Cousins, senior vice president of exploration and new ventures at ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil envisions at least six projects online by 2027 and sees potential for up to 10 projects to develop its current recoverable resource base.

The Liza Destiny floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is currently producing about 120,000 barrels of oil per day.

The startup of Liza Phase 2 remains on target for early 2022, and the Liza Unity FPSO expects to sail from Singapore to Guyana in late August 2021. The Unity has a production capacity of approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day.

The hull for the Prosperity FPSO vessel is complete, and topsides construction activities are ongoing in Singapore with a startup target of 2024. The first Payara development well was spudded in June 2021, and the offshore SURF installation will begin in 3Q 2021.

Yellowtail has been identified as the fourth development project in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana with anticipated startup in 2025. Following necessary government approvals and a final investment decision, this project will develop the Yellowtail and Redtail fields, which are located about 19 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of the Liza developments, and potentially adjacent resources.

Seite 1 von 2
Exxon Mobil Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: EXXON - zahlt kontinuierlich steigende Dividenden...
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ExxonMobil Announces Oil Discovery at Whiptail, Offshore Guyana ExxonMobil today said it made a discovery at Whiptail in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. The Whiptail-1 well encountered 246 feet (75 meters) of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. Drilling is also ongoing at the Whiptail-2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Termination of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Raza Bokhari for Cause
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21ExxonMobil, SABIC Reach Mechanical Completion for Gulf Coast Growth Ventures Derivatives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Ölpreise geben nach
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.07.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Erholungsversuch nach Kursrutsch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.07.21Aktien New York Schluss: Delta-Variante verhagelt Wochenauftakt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.07.21Aktien New York: Delta-Variante des Coronavirus verhagelt Wochenauftakt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.07.21Aktien New York: Delta-Variante des Coronavirus verhagelt Wochenauftakt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.07.21Andrew Swiger to Retire as Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation; Kathryn Mikells Elected Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Inflations- und Corona-Sorgen belasten weiterhin
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21ExxonMobil to Participate in Carbon Capture and Storage Project in Scotland
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten