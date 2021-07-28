checkAd

60% Of Americans Say the Pandemic Has Made Them Realize How Little They Have Saved

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Americans’ perceptions of their pre-pandemic financial habits, according to a new survey from Discover. Sixty percent of Americans say the pandemic made them realize just how little savings they have, and 71% say it made them want to consider saving more than they had previously.

Most Americans (75%) report that they are saving either the same amount or more in 2021 than they did in 2020. Almost half of those who are saving (47%) are putting away less than $200 a month. Gen Z savers are saving the least, with 55% reporting savings under $200 a month, followed by 49% of Gen X and 47% of millennials.

“Though the past year has been difficult financially for many Americans, it is encouraging to see people prioritizing putting away money where they can and taking small steps to enhance financial futures through continued savings, even if the total amount seems low,” said Ram Subramanian, vice president of Deposits at Discover. “Especially in difficult economic times, this can be a significant start toward an emergency fund, down payment or nest egg for retirement. If consumers understand their financial situation and know how to best leverage savings vehicles, it can go a long way in fully maximizing what they’re putting away.”

Americans say financial literacy is helping them save more, while non-savers don’t believe they make enough

For those who are saving more in 2021, 40% say it’s because they have a better understanding of how to set up a budget, and 34% say they are spending less as a result of pandemic limitations. Additionally, 22% are shoring up their savings in response to financial instability amid the pandemic.

Savings habits vary by generation, yet over half of Gen Z and millennials credit an increased awareness of how to budget as the reason they’re saving more than they did a year ago (54% and 51% respectively). These generations are also the most likely to have sought resources to better understand how to budget and save amid the pandemic. Sixty-eight percent of Gen Z and 71% of millennials reported doing so.

Just 9% of Americans say they are not saving at all. When asked the reasons why they aren’t saving, 56% said it’s because they don’t make enough money to save, while 13% said they aren’t sure why they don’t currently save.

Discover’s survey found that increased wages would be the most compelling reason to put aside more money within the next six months. Further, 21% of Americans not saving said a one-time increase in income, like a stimulus check, would increase their likelihood of saving.

About the Survey

The national survey of 1,995 U.S. consumers ages 18 and up was commissioned by Discover and conducted by Dynata (formerly Research Now/SSI), an independent survey research firm, between February 12 and February 19, 2021. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/-3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence. Generations are defined as: Generation Z, born after 1997 (ages 18-24); millennials, born between 1981 and 1996 (ages 25-40); Generation X, born between 1965 and 1980 (ages 41-56); Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964 (ages 57-75); and Silent Generation, born between 1928 and 1945 (ages 76-93).

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

Discover Financial Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

60% Of Americans Say the Pandemic Has Made Them Realize How Little They Have Saved The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Americans’ perceptions of their pre-pandemic financial habits, according to a new survey from Discover. Sixty percent of Americans say the pandemic made them realize just how little savings they have, and 71% say …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Termination of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Raza Bokhari for Cause
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Kreditkarten-Riese Visa steigert Gewinn und Erlöse kräftig
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21LYNX: Discover lässt die Korken knallen. Nach zwei Quartalen schon ein Rekordjahr
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
21.07.21Discover EPS $5.55 Beats Estimate of $3.99; Starts $2.4 Billion Share Buyback
PLX AI | Analysen
21.07.21Discover Financial Services Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $1.7 Billion or $5.55 Per Diluted Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Insider Pro and Computerworld Name Discover to 2021 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Discover and SIBS MB Establish Strategic Agreement to Increase Payment Acceptance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.2163% of Parents Surveyed Agree Their College Plans Have Returned to What They Were Before the Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Discover Financial Services Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release on July 21, 2021 and Conference Call on July 22, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten