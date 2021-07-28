checkAd

Orthofix Announces US Launch and First Patient Implants with New fiberFUSE Strip – An Advanced Fiber Bone-Graft Solution Containing Cancellous Bone

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced the launch and first patient implants with the fiberFUSE Strip, an advanced demineralized fiber bone-graft solution containing cancellous bone. The fiberFUSE Strip is formulated as a convenient preformed bone-graft strip to enable optimized application for posterior cervical, posterior lumbar and degenerative spinal procedures.

Image of the Orthofix fiberFUSE Strip, an advanced demineralized fiber bone-graft solution containing cancellous bone. (Photo: Business Wire)

Comprised of natural 100-percent bone, the fiberFUSE Strip contains a unique mixture of mineralized cancellous and demineralized cortical bone, with no carrier added, to create a natural scaffold allowing for revascularization, cellular ingrowth and new bone formation.

“We are pleased to introduce this next-generation formulation in the fiberFUSE allograft line,” said Kevin Kenny, President of Orthofix Global Spine. “The fiberFUSE Strip delivers a high-quality advanced bone-graft option in a convenient, easy-to-use strip preparation. This technology advancement was developed as part of our strategy to provide procedurally-focused solutions for spine surgeons and their patients.”

MTF Biologics is the exclusive processor of the Orthofix fiberFUSE Strip. Their proprietary, validated aseptic processing methods retain the natural growth factors within the cortical fibers. The fibers interconnect, resulting in a pliable, cohesive graft. The cancellous matrix component provides a porous scaffold to allow ingrowth of host vasculature, osteoblasts and mesenchymal stem cells. The fiberFUSE Strip can be rapidly rehydrated with the surgeon’s reconstitution solution of choice.

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as we partner with health care professionals to improve patient mobility. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedics products are distributed in more than 60 countries via the Company’s sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.Orthofix.com.

