checkAd

908 Devices Expands Strategic Distribution Network in APAC, Europe, and the Americas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the expansion of its channel distribution network, adding new international traction and momentum. 908 Devices handheld and desktop devices are now available across six continents in more than 40 countries and configured in any of six languages.

“One of our 2021 goals is to drive expansion across our sales channels, customers, and platforms. We are investing significant resources to support our sales organization, partners, and customers to achieve this goal,” said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-Founder of 908 Devices. “We’ve recently added highly trusted organizations in key regions to our network to support customer demand. We are excited for the impact to come from these regions.”

908 Devices newest distribution partners include:

  • Sartorius Korea Biotech Co. Ltd. – A leading company in South Korea specializing in providing complete workflows across biopharma process development, manufacturing, and quality control.
  • Rhenium Ltd. – As one of the largest distribution companies in the laboratory equipment industry in Israel, Rhenium provides products, equipment, and support for academic, medical, and forensics laboratories and commercial companies.
  • Noster Tec SRL – A Bolivian-based group that supports civil defense and investigation analytical technologies.
  • Innovatek – A Colombian company that supports reliable, consistent, and convenient laboratory and field-based analytical equipment.
  • Provetecnia S.A. de C.V. – Based in Mexico, Provetecnia specializes in the maintenance, distribution, and installation of high-quality security systems.
  • Raytech – A Polish supplier of modern portable and mobile chemical analysis devices.

To support this expanding distribution network, 908 Devices has also added sales managers, support, and application employees across England, Scotland, France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Chile, and China.

“We have been fortunate to be able to add top talent to our team not only in sales and support functions, but industry subject matter experts too,” said Maura Fitzpatrick, VP Product Management & Marketing. “We’ve recently added several individuals with deep domain and business development expertise in forensics, biopharma, and bioprocessing to further support our global channel and serve as a resource to our customers. We are working aggressively to drive international expansion, and these key hires are instrumental in helping us achieve our goals.”

To learn more about 908 Devices, please visit: 908devices.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

908 Devices Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

908 Devices Expands Strategic Distribution Network in APAC, Europe, and the Americas 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the expansion of its channel distribution network, adding new international traction and momentum. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Termination of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Raza Bokhari for Cause
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21908 Devices and Transcenta’s Joint Innovation Partnership Accelerates Biopharma Development
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten