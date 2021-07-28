checkAd

OppFi Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) (“OppFi”), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Conference call and Webcast

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 pm ET to discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The conference call will be made available in the Investor Relations page of the Company's website. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:

  • Conference ID: 13721842
  • Domestic: 1-877-705-6003
  • International: 1-201-493-6725

Replay
 A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through August 24, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay pin number is 13721842.

About OppFi
 OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, OppFi helps consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. To date, OppFi has facilitated the issuance of more than 1.5 million loans. The company has been an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years, a Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, and the seventh fastest-growing company in Chicagoland in 2021 as measured by Crain's Chicago Business based on five-year growth rate. The company was also listed on the Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and the Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit www.oppfi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. OppFi’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, OppFi’s beliefs regarding the impact of the proposed business combination on its business. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside OppFi’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on OppFi’s business; the risk that the business combination with FGNA disrupts current plans and operations; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of OppFi to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; costs related to the proposed business combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that OppFi may be adversely affected by economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the proxy statement relating to the business combination, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in OppFi’s other filings with the SEC. OppFi cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and readers should not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. OppFi does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

