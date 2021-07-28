Sonder Offers Better Stays for Business Travelers Globally With Launch on Global Distribution System and Partnerships with Leading Travel Management Companies

Sonder, a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience, today announced it has launched on the Global Distribution System (GDS) and is now partnered with a number of top Travel Management Companies (TMCs) and Consortia, including Egencia and TripActions, among other partners. Businesses around the world can now leverage Sonder’s innovative, tech-enabled offering to provide a comfortable, contactless stay in cities across the globe for their employees.

“Sonder’s launch on the GDS and partnership with leading TMCs is an important step in our expansion into business travel,” said Kristen Ricther, Sonder’s Vice President of Sales. “We know that many travelers getting back on the road for business are prioritizing self-contained spaces with an added level of privacy that feels removed from the crowds. Sonder’s tech-enabled experience, with seamless check-in and 24/7 Concierge services through the tap of a button, delivers exactly that. We’re confident that our flexible, comfortable spaces -- all at an exceptional value -- are what global businesses are searching for as business travel starts to return.”