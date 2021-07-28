checkAd

GAN Adds Las Vegas Property Treasure Island Hotel & Casino to Its Growing List of Simulated Gaming Clients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021   

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, today announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet with Treasure Island Hotel & Casino (“Treasure Island”) to develop a customized simulated gaming solution designed for Treasure Island’s patrons and available across desktop and mobile applications, integrated with Treasure Island’s retail casino rewards program. The customized simulated gaming solution will be powered by GAN’s core GameSTACK enterprise software system that today offers more than five hundred high-quality online simulated games, many of them recognizable by patrons from retail gaming floors. Treasure Island represents GAN’s eighteenth B2B client of simulated gaming, and fifth new B2B client win year-to-date. First launched online in 2014, GAN’s simulated gaming solution now serves patrons of 101 retail casino properties coast-to-coast in the U.S.

For B2B retail casino operator clients, simulated gaming generates additional high-margin revenue from retail casino clients’ existing patron databases, enables the retail casino property to engage with their retail patrons, through an authentic internet and mobile social gaming experience, even in states where legislation allowing licensed real money iGaming is yet to arrive. The unique software provides meaningful marketing, brand building, and revenue opportunities for both operators and GAN, and has proved to increase visitation to the retail casino clients’ property. Strategically, simulated gaming also offers U.S. retail casino operators the ability to build an online database before the commencement of intra-state regulated real money Internet gaming.

Treasure Island features over 2,800 newly renovated hotel rooms and over 85,000 square feet of live casino gaming conveniently located on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. GAN was selected to develop a custom solution to bring a more robust experience to Treasure Island’s players. GAN will be launching a state-of-the-art, integrated simulated gaming platform on behalf of Treasure Island across both desktop and mobile applications, and supplying both marketing and front-line customer service for users. As part of the arrangement, GAN will also be launching the Company’s latest technology, which offers a new application framework and desktop template including loyalty linking the property’s robust retail player database. The mobile application will be compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

