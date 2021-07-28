checkAd

Castle Biosciences to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com.

Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix. Additionally, in May of 2021, Castle acquired the myPath Melanoma laboratory in Salt Lake City.

For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Castle Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Castle Biosciences to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Termination of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Raza Bokhari for Cause
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Castle Biosciences to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Castle Biosciences Presents New Data Demonstrating DecisionDx-SCC Complements Current Risk Assessment Methods in Patients with Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Castle Biosciences Presents Data on DecisionDx-Melanoma and DecisionDx-SCC at SDPA Annual Summer Dermatology Conference 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Castle Biosciences Expands its Board of Directors with New Appointments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten