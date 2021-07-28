Castle Biosciences to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

A live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the Canaccord Genuity 41 st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com.

Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix. Additionally, in May of 2021, Castle acquired the myPath Melanoma laboratory in Salt Lake City.

For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

