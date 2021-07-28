checkAd

Global Research Analyst, Josh Bersin, recognizes Docebo as Leader in Revenue Generating Learning for Enterprise

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021   

Docebo (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite, has been recognized by Global Research Analyst, Josh Bersin, as a leader in revenue generating learning for enterprise.

Bersin, who is world-renowned on the topics of corporate human resources, talent management, recruiting, leadership, technology, and the intersection between work and life, is also the Founder of the Josh Bersin Academy, otherwise known as the world’s “Home for HR.”

“With more than 2,300 customers and a growth rate of over 60% year over year in Q1 2021, Docebo is a $80+ million recurring revenue company now valued at $2 Billion that may become the market leader” said Bersin. “Cornerstone, the current leader, is roughly twice the size in recurring revenue, but Docebo is growing at four times its rate. For revenue-generating learning, Docebo is clearly in the lead.”

In March 2021, Docebo Learning Suite was launched to address the full enterprise learning lifecycle giving customers the ability to create, manage, deliver, and measure the business impact of learning.

"We are honored to be coined a leader in the learning technology space by Josh Bersin," said Alessio Artuffo, President and CRO of Docebo. "This has been a momentous year for us with the launch of Docebo Learning Suite and our expansion into new products beyond our flagship LMS. We look forward to continue solving all learning challenges for our customers."

To read more from Josh Bersin, visit: https://joshbersin.com/2021/07/docebo-the-hottest-learning-tech-compan ...

Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

Josh Bersin Academy:

The Josh Bersin Academy prepares HR professionals for today's unprecedented challenges with world-class learning, a vast library of tools and resources, and a vibrant community for collaboration and networking. We are the largest HR professional development network in the world. Please join us.

