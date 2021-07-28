Old Dominion Freight Line Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Per Diluted Share of $2.31

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 % Chg. 2021 2020 % Chg.

Total revenue $ 1,319,409 $ 896,210 47.2 % $ 2,445,924 $ 1,883,574 29.9 %

LTL services revenue $ 1,299,760 $ 884,069 47.0 % $ 2,409,382 $ 1,858,500 29.6 %

Other services revenue $ 19,649 $ 12,141 61.8 % $ 36,542 $ 25,074 45.7 %

Operating income $ 366,044 $ 199,166 83.8 % $ 635,701 $ 382,336 66.3 %

Operating ratio 72.3 % 77.8 % 74.0 % 79.7 %

Net income $ 269,576 $ 147,805 82.4 % $ 468,935 $ 280,982 66.9 %

Diluted earnings per share $ 2.31 $ 1.25 84.8 % $ 4.01 $ 2.36 69.9 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 116,561 118,360 (1.5 )% 116,907 119,083 (1.8 )%

Greg C. Gantt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Dominion, commented, “Old Dominion’s second quarter financial results include new Company records for quarterly revenue, operating ratio and earnings per diluted share. We achieved these record results by continuing to execute on the fundamental aspects of our long-term strategic plan, which is centered on our ability to provide superior service at a fair price. In addition, our strategy of continuously investing in our service center network has provided us with capacity to support additional revenue growth. These factors, combined with a domestic economy that continues to improve, have driven a significant increase in the demand for our superior service. As a result, the sequential acceleration in our revenue during the second quarter was once again well above our normal sequential trends.

“The Company’s revenue growth as compared to the second quarter of 2020 included a 28.1% increase in LTL tons and a 14.9% increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight. The increase in LTL tons resulted from a 33.5% increase in LTL shipments that was partially offset by a 4.0% decrease in LTL weight per shipment. The decrease in our LTL weight per shipment was due primarily to changes in the mix of freight between the periods compared, which includes the impact of operational changes we made earlier this year that reduced the number of heavy-weighted shipments in our network. Our yield metrics benefited from the decrease in weight per shipment as well as the 1.2% increase in our average length of haul. The increase in our revenue per hundredweight also reflects the success of our yield-improvement initiatives that are designed to improve individual account profitability. Our consistent, long-term pricing strategy generally focuses on offsetting our cost inflation while also supporting further investments in capacity and technology.

“Our operating ratio improved 550 basis points to 72.3% for the second quarter of 2021. The improvements in freight density and yield created operating leverage that allowed us to improve most of our cost categories as a percent of revenue. The improvement in our direct operating costs as a percent of revenue also benefited from increased operating efficiencies during the quarter. Our salaries, wages and benefits costs as a percent of revenue improved to 46.4% from 51.4% in the second quarter of 2020, although as volumes increased during the quarter, we increased our use of purchased transportation to supplement our workforce. The average number of full-time employees increased 20.7% as compared to the second quarter of 2020, and we intend to hire additional employees throughout the third quarter to support anticipated growth.”

Cash Flow and Use of Capital

Old Dominion’s net cash provided by operating activities was $198.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $508.3 million for the first half of the year. The Company had $484.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021.

Capital expenditures were $155.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $206.1 million for the first half of the year. The Company expects its aggregate capital expenditures for 2021 to total approximately $605 million, including planned expenditures of $275 million for real estate and service center expansion projects; $290 million for tractors and trailers; and $40 million for information technology and other assets.

Old Dominion returned $63.2 million of capital to its shareholders during the second quarter of 2021 and utilized $395.4 million of cash through the first half of the year for both its share repurchase and dividend programs. For the first half of the year, this amount consisted of $349.0 million of share repurchases and $46.4 million of cash dividends.

Share Repurchase Authorization

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes Old Dominion to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of its outstanding stock. This new repurchase program will begin after the completion of the Company’s existing $700 million repurchase program, which had $206.3 million remaining available and uncommitted at June 30, 2021. Share repurchases may be effected in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, including through repurchase plans designed to comply with Rule 10b5-1 and accelerated share repurchase transactions. The new share repurchase program does not have an expiration date. While the Company intends to return excess capital to its shareholders through its share repurchase and dividend programs, the priority for capital spending will continue to be strategic investments in capital expenditures to support the long-term profitable growth of its business.

Summary

Mr. Gantt concluded, “The Old Dominion team delivered Company records for both revenue and profitability during the second quarter, and we are pleased with the ongoing momentum in our business. The consistent execution of our strategic plan has allowed us to increase our market share over the long term, and we believe our service and capacity advantages will allow us to continue to win market share. Our ability to grow will require further investment in our OD Family of employees, our fleet, and our service center network, and we have the financial strength to support these initiatives. The combination of these factors gives us confidence that we can produce additional profitable growth and increased shareholder value.”

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (“LTL”) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. Statements of Operations Second Quarter Year to Date (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 1,319,409 100.0 % $ 896,210 100.0 % $ 2,445,924 100.0 % $ 1,883,574 100.0 % Operating expenses: Salaries, wages & benefits 611,518 46.4 % 460,906 51.4 % 1,157,177 47.3 % 985,389 52.3 % Operating supplies & expenses 137,577 10.4 % 75,412 8.4 % 261,733 10.7 % 183,105 9.7 % General supplies & expenses 34,427 2.6 % 25,881 2.9 % 65,595 2.7 % 59,489 3.2 % Operating taxes & licenses 33,256 2.5 % 27,043 3.0 % 64,522 2.6 % 56,357 3.0 % Insurance & claims 14,983 1.2 % 10,910 1.2 % 27,905 1.2 % 20,760 1.1 % Communications & utilities 8,390 0.6 % 7,262 0.8 % 16,586 0.7 % 15,453 0.8 % Depreciation & amortization 63,947 4.9 % 65,735 7.4 % 127,934 5.2 % 131,170 7.0 % Purchased transportation 43,927 3.3 % 18,983 2.1 % 78,641 3.2 % 39,783 2.1 % Miscellaneous expenses, net 5,340 0.4 % 4,912 0.6 % 10,130 0.4 % 9,732 0.5 % Total operating expenses 953,365 72.3 % 697,044 77.8 % 1,810,223 74.0 % 1,501,238 79.7 % Operating income 366,044 27.7 % 199,166 22.2 % 635,701 26.0 % 382,336 20.3 % Non-operating expense (income): Interest expense 465 0.0 % 765 0.1 % 972 0.0 % 865 0.0 % Interest income (196 ) (0.0 )% (231 ) (0.0 )% (482 ) (0.0 )% (1,479 ) (0.1 )% Other expense (income), net 1,387 0.1 % (373 ) (0.0 )% 1,515 0.1 % 3,244 0.2 % Income before income taxes 364,388 27.6 % 199,005 22.2 % 633,696 25.9 % 379,706 20.2 % Provision for income taxes 94,812 7.2 % 51,200 5.7 % 164,761 6.7 % 98,724 5.2 % Net income $ 269,576 20.4 % $ 147,805 16.5 % $ 468,935 19.2 % $ 280,982 14.9 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.33 $ 1.26 $ 4.04 $ 2.37 Diluted 2.31 1.25 4.01 2.36 Weighted average outstanding shares: Basic 115,821 117,610 116,157 118,330 Diluted 116,561 118,360 116,907 119,083

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. Operating Statistics Second Quarter Year to Date 2021 2020 % Chg. 2021 2020 % Chg. Work days 64 64 0.0 % 127 128 (0.8 )% Operating ratio 72.3 % 77.8 % 74.0 % 79.7 % LTL intercity miles (1) 178,938 141,417 26.5 % 340,111 297,366 14.4 % LTL tons (1) 2,598 2,028 28.1 % 4,930 4,181 17.9 % LTL tonnage per day 40,600 31,688 28.1 % 38,819 32,664 18.8 % LTL shipments (1) 3,307 2,478 33.5 % 6,211 5,194 19.6 % LTL shipments per day 51,672 38,719 33.5 % 48,903 40,578 20.5 % LTL revenue per intercity mile $ 7.29 $ 6.27 16.3 % $ 7.12 $ 6.27 13.6 % LTL revenue per hundredweight $ 25.10 $ 21.85 14.9 % $ 24.56 $ 22.28 10.2 % LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges $ 21.67 $ 19.64 10.3 % $ 21.36 $ 19.77 8.0 % LTL revenue per shipment $ 394.49 $ 357.65 10.3 % $ 389.94 $ 358.69 8.7 % LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharges $ 340.48 $ 321.47 5.9 % $ 339.06 $ 318.31 6.5 % LTL weight per shipment (lbs.) 1,571 1,636 (4.0 )% 1,588 1,610 (1.4 )% Average length of haul (miles) 930 919 1.2 % 929 919 1.1 % Average active full-time employees 21,621 17,911 20.7 % 21,050 18,930 11.2 %

(1) - In thousands Note: Our LTL operating statistics exclude certain transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. These statistics also exclude adjustments to revenue for undelivered freight required for financial statement purposes in accordance with our revenue recognition policy.

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 484,204 $ 401,430 Short-term investments 165,254 330,274 Other current assets 661,657 511,635 Total current assets 1,311,115 1,243,339 Net property and equipment 2,998,727 2,914,031 Other assets 224,604 212,040 Total assets $ 4,534,446 $ 4,369,410 Current liabilities $ 482,018 $ 373,130 Long-term debt 99,939 99,931 Other non-current liabilities 550,111 570,061 Total liabilities 1,132,068 1,043,122 Equity 3,402,378 3,326,288 Total liabilities & equity $ 4,534,446 $ 4,369,410 Note: The financial and operating statistics in this press release are unaudited.

