Garmin announces second quarter results

Net sales $ 1,326,905 $ 869,867 53 % $ 2,399,232 $ 1,725,975 39 %

Fitness 413,201 294,642 40 % 721,326 518,242 39 %

Outdoor 323,405 206,200 57 % 579,859 381,302 52 %

Aviation 180,832 126,140 43 % 354,721 314,739 13 %

Marine 261,790 157,827 66 % 471,163 320,832 47 %

Auto 147,677 85,058 74 % 272,163 190,860 43 %

Gross margin % 58.8 % 59.3 % 59.3 % 59.2 %

Operating income % 28.0 % 21.7 % 25.9 % 21.2 %

GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.64 $ 0.96 71 % $ 2.78 $ 1.80 54 %

Pro forma diluted EPS(1) $ 1.68 $ 0.91 85 % $ 2.85 $ 1.82 57 %

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

“Strong demand for active lifestyle products continued, and we experienced solid recovery within our aviation and auto segments resulting in record revenue and profits in the second quarter,” said Cliff Pemble, President and CEO of Garmin. “We are very pleased with the results we have delivered thus far, giving us confidence to raise our full year 2021 revenue and EPS guidance.”

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment grew 40% in the second quarter driven by strong demand for our cycling and advanced wearable products. Gross margin and operating margin were 54% and 28%, respectively, resulting in 62% operating income growth. During the quarter, we launched the Forerunner 945 LTE, bringing safety and real-time tracking features to our premium GPS running smartwatch. This watch is designed to allow runners to send for help, if necessary, and stay connected without their phones. In addition, we celebrated Global Running Day with the launch of the Forerunner 55, an easy-to-use smartwatch that encourages runners of all skill levels to get out and run.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 57% in the second quarter with growth across all categories led by strong demand for adventure watches. Gross margin and operating margin were 64% and 38%, respectively, resulting in 81% operating income growth. During the quarter, we launched Descent Mk2S, a stylish smartwatch featuring multiple dive modes, multisport training and smart features. We also debuted our children’s book, “Women of Adventure: Being Brave in a Big World,” featuring six stories from our Women of Adventure series. The book captures the traits that make each woman unique while touching on the science behind her sport or passion, to encourage readers to explore the world and find ways to be brave every day.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment grew 43% in the second quarter with contributions from both OEM and aftermarket product categories. Gross margin and operating margin were 73% and 28%, respectively, resulting in 226% operating income growth. During the quarter, Garmin Autoland won the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy, for the world’s first autonomous system designed to activate during an emergency to safely fly and land an aircraft without human interaction. In addition, we announced the acquisition of AeroData, a leading provider of performance data solutions for commercial aircraft.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment grew 66% in the second quarter with growth across multiple categories, led by strong demand for our chartplotters. Gross margin and operating margin were 58% and 34%, respectively, resulting in 106% operating income growth. During the quarter, we announced the integration of our displays on Mercury-powered boats which can receive engine performance data via Mercury’s new SmartCraft Connect gateway, which enables monitoring of up to four engines simultaneously. We launched the MSC 10 marine satellite compass, a GPS-based navigation tool with multi-band GNSS and a fully integrated attitude and heading reference system for a smooth and accurate GPS-derived heading and position on the water. Also, with the assistance of our innovative marine electronics, Hank Cherry, a Garmin sponsored angler, won the Bassmaster Classic.

Auto:

Revenue from the auto segment grew 74% during the second quarter driven by both auto OEM programs and consumer auto products. Gross margin was 43%, and we recorded an operating loss of $8 million in the quarter driven by investments in auto OEM programs. During the quarter, we launched the dezl OTR500, truck navigator that adds PrePass weigh station bypass notifications saving drivers time, fuel and money. Also, we launched our first connected dash cam with automatic video storage and Live View monitoring options.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $410 million, a 25% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased by 21%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs across all segments. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 26%, driven primarily by personnel related expenses and information technology costs. Advertising increased 47% driven primarily by higher spend in the fitness and outdoor segments.

The effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2021 was 14.8%.

In the second quarter of 2021, we generated approximately $120 million of free cash flow(1) and paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $117 million. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $3.2 billion.

2021 Guidance(2):

Based on our strong performance in the first half of 2021, we are updating our full year guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $4.9 billion with projected growth in all segments. We anticipate our full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $5.50 based on a gross margin of approximately 58.5%, operating margin of approximately 23.8% and a full year pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 11.5%.

2021 Guidance Segment Revenue Growth Estimates Updated Prior Updated Prior Revenue $4.9B $4.6B Fitness 17% 10% Gross Margin 58.5% 59.2% Outdoor 17% 10% Operating Margin 23.8% 23.5% Aviation 10% 5% Tax Rate 11.5% 10.5% Marine 27% 15% EPS $5.50 $5.15 Auto 15% 5% (2) All amounts and %s in the above 2021 Guidance tables are approximate. Also, see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.’s earnings call is as follows:

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as “anticipates,” “would,” “may,” “expects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “intends,” “projects,” and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company’s expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, statements related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company’s plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in both the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 26, 2021 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin’s 2020 Form 10-K and the Q2 2021 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of June 26, 2021. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 26, June 27, June 26, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,326,905 $ 869,867 $ 2,399,232 $ 1,725,975 Cost of goods sold 546,054 354,437 976,825 703,605 Gross profit 780,851 515,430 1,422,407 1,022,370 Advertising expense 42,939 29,285 74,000 56,165 Selling, general and administrative expense 165,759 132,016 323,381 269,202 Research and development expense 200,981 165,740 404,195 331,131 Total operating expense 409,679 327,041 801,576 656,498 Operating income 371,172 188,389 620,831 365,872 Other income (expense): Interest income 7,018 10,455 14,670 22,481 Foreign currency losses (7,326 ) (4,493 ) (15,607 ) (19,916 ) Other income 1,195 3,241 2,679 6,789 Total other income (expense) 887 9,203 1,742 9,354 Income before income taxes 372,059 197,592 622,573 375,226 Income tax provision 55,062 13,412 85,548 29,866 Net income $ 316,997 $ 184,180 $ 537,025 $ 345,360 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.65 $ 0.96 $ 2.80 $ 1.81 Diluted $ 1.64 $ 0.96 $ 2.78 $ 1.80 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 192,150 191,024 192,023 190,914 Diluted 192,871 191,597 192,840 191,640

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) June 26,

2021 December 26,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,639,447 $ 1,458,442 Marketable securities 330,567 387,642 Accounts receivable, net 737,268 849,469 Inventories 938,607 762,084 Deferred costs 16,966 20,145 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 220,910 191,569 Total current assets 3,883,765 3,669,351 Property and equipment, net 957,924 855,539 Operating lease right-of-use assets 93,097 94,626 Marketable securities 1,203,705 1,131,175 Deferred income taxes 250,230 245,455 Noncurrent deferred costs 13,814 16,510 Intangible assets, net 820,116 828,566 Other assets 180,073 190,151 Total assets $ 7,402,724 $ 7,031,373 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 303,947 $ 258,885 Salaries and benefits payable 160,815 181,937 Accrued warranty costs 44,575 42,643 Accrued sales program costs 97,213 109,891 Deferred revenue 85,888 86,865 Accrued advertising expense 31,481 31,950 Other accrued expenses 140,807 149,817 Income taxes payable 78,797 68,585 Dividend payable 515,307 233,644 Total current liabilities 1,458,830 1,164,217 Deferred income taxes 124,149 116,844 Noncurrent income taxes 97,556 92,810 Noncurrent deferred revenue 43,554 49,934 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 74,336 75,958 Other liabilities 20,051 15,494 Stockholders’ equity: Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 192,321 shares outstanding at June 26, 2021 and 191,571 shares outstanding at December 26, 2020 17,979 17,979 Additional paid-in capital 1,927,137 1,880,354 Treasury stock (303,369 ) (320,016 ) Retained earnings 3,775,874 3,754,372 Accumulated other comprehensive income 166,627 183,427 Total stockholders’ equity 5,584,248 5,516,116 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,402,724 $ 7,031,373

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) 26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Operating Activities: Net income $ 537,025 $ 345,360 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 48,776 37,030 Amortization 25,903 20,502 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of property and equipment 207 (1,807 ) Unrealized foreign currency losses 12,205 16,678 Deferred income taxes 5,560 272 Stock compensation expense 45,301 31,484 Realized gain on marketable securities (374 ) (331 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 103,928 178,120 Inventories (177,193 ) (57,126 ) Other current and non-current assets (27,279 ) (10,427 ) Accounts payable 44,144 (51,463 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (39,377 ) (58,662 ) Deferred revenue (7,317 ) (19,301 ) Deferred costs 5,863 7,817 Income taxes payable 20,670 (13,035 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 598,042 425,111 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (146,542 ) (98,270 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 8 1,916 Purchase of intangible assets (1,170 ) (1,374 ) Purchase of marketable securities (755,360 ) (346,129 ) Redemption of marketable securities 720,937 566,688 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15,893 ) (7,893 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (198,020 ) 114,938 Financing activities: Dividends (233,860 ) (217,450 ) Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards 35,733 15,202 Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards (17,604 ) (11,883 ) Net cash used in financing activities (215,731 ) (214,131 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,819 ) 1,651 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 181,472 327,569 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,458,748 1,027,638 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,640,220 $ 1,355,207

The following table includes supplemental financial information for the consumer auto and auto OEM operating segments that management believes is useful.

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (In thousands) Auto Fitness Outdoor Aviation Marine Total

Auto Consumer

Auto Auto

OEM Total 13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Net sales $ 413,201 $ 323,405 $ 180,832 $ 261,790 $ 147,677 $ 86,278 $ 61,399 $ 1,326,905 Gross profit 225,192 208,158 131,934 152,609 62,958 42,261 20,697 780,851 Operating income (loss) 116,966 122,056 50,810 89,752 (8,412 ) 15,684 (24,096 ) 371,172 13-Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 Net sales $ 294,642 $ 206,200 $ 126,140 $ 157,827 $ 85,058 $ 55,270 $ 29,788 $ 869,867 Gross profit 156,817 133,189 92,036 93,470 39,918 26,917 13,001 515,430 Operating income (loss) 71,981 67,414 15,566 43,553 (10,125 ) 4,237 (14,362 ) 188,389 26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Net sales $ 721,326 $ 579,859 $ 354,721 $ 471,163 $ 272,163 $ 148,673 $ 123,490 $ 2,399,232 Gross profit 398,737 379,833 258,116 273,989 111,732 74,225 37,507 1,422,407 Operating income (loss) 190,702 215,085 95,679 151,315 (31,950 ) 24,084 (56,034 ) 620,831 26-Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 Net sales $ 518,242 $ 381,302 $ 314,739 $ 320,832 $ 190,860 $ 114,283 $ 76,577 $ 1,725,975 Gross profit 269,142 245,447 230,844 187,680 89,257 55,029 34,228 1,022,370 Operating income (loss) 102,992 114,581 74,887 83,712 (10,300 ) 7,450 (17,750 ) 365,872

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Net Sales by Geography (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 26, June 27, YoY June 26, June 27, YoY 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net sales $ 1,326,905 $ 869,867 53% $ 2,399,232 $ 1,725,975 39% Americas 646,393 423,091 53% 1,150,085 850,491 35% EMEA 488,724 335,201 46% 888,232 635,069 40% APAC 191,788 111,575 72% 360,915 240,415 50% EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC - Asia Pacific and Australian Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company’s income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first and second quarter 2021, there were no such discrete tax items identified.

(In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 26, June 27, June 26, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ ETR(1) $ ETR(1) $ ETR(1) $ ETR(1) GAAP income tax provision $ 55,062 14.8 % $ 13,412 6.8 % $ 85,548 13.7 % $ 29,866 8.0 % Pro forma discrete tax item: Uncertain tax reserve release(2) — 14,308 — 14,308 Pro forma income tax provision $ 55,062 14.8 % $ 27,720 14.0 % $ 85,548 13.7 % $ 44,174 11.8 % (1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) In second quarter 2020, the Company recognized a $14.3 million income tax benefit due to the release of uncertain tax position reserves associated with the 2014 intercompany restructuring, which was a pro forma adjustment in 2014. The second quarter 2020 impact of the reserve release is not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings and therefore affects period-to-period comparability.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company’s performance between periods.

(In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 26, June 27, June 26, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 316,997 $ 184,180 $ 537,025 $ 345,360 Foreign currency losses(1) 7,326 4,493 15,607 19,916 Tax effect of foreign currency losses(2) (1,084 ) (630 ) (2,145 ) (2,345 ) Pro forma discrete tax item(3) — (14,308 ) — (14,308 ) Pro forma net income $ 323,239 $ 173,735 $ 550,487 $ 348,623 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 1.65 $ 0.96 $ 2.80 $ 1.81 Diluted $ 1.64 $ 0.96 $ 2.78 $ 1.80 Pro forma net income per share: Basic $ 1.68 $ 0.91 $ 2.87 $ 1.83 Diluted $ 1.68 $ 0.91 $ 2.85 $ 1.82 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 192,150 191,024 192,023 190,914 Diluted 192,871 191,597 192,840 191,640 (1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses. (2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the effective tax rate of 14.8% and 13.7% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 26, 2021, respectively, and a pro forma effective tax rate of 14.0% and 11.8% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 27, 2020, respectively. (3) The discrete tax item is discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above.

Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company’s operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company’s results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

(In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 26, June 27, June 26, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 229,680 $ 199,237 $ 598,042 $ 425,111 Less: purchases of property and equipment (109,648 ) (56,909 ) (146,542 ) (98,270 ) Free Cash Flow $ 120,032 $ 142,328 $ 451,500 $ 326,841

Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2021 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.07 per share for the 26-weeks ended June 26, 2021.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2021 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

