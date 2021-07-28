Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results

Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Early results from the new Tilray affirm that, while the global cannabis market remains in its early stages, our vision, scale, access to resources and operational excellence position us optimally to capitalize on the opportunity. In a very short period of time since our business combination was finalized, we transformed and strengthened Tilray, delivered solid results amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions and achieved $35 million in synergies to date – well on our way to delivering $80 million in cost savings over the next 16 months.”

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today reported financial results for the full fiscal year and fourth quarter ended May 31, 2021. Results for the full year and fourth quarter include legacy-Aphria’s fiscal 2021 financial results and four weeks of Tilray. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”).

Mr. Simon continued, “These are early achievements but they provide the roadmap for our strategy and priorities moving forward. Tilray is now truly leading the global cannabis industry with low cost of production, leading brands, a well-developed distribution network, and unique partnerships that we believe will drive sustainable shareholder value in the quarters to come. We look forward to accelerating and refining our business-level strategies and roadmaps and to ensuring unmistakable, measurable progress as we build the leading consumer-packaged goods business in the cannabis industry.”

Financial Highlights - 2021 Fiscal Fourth Quarter1

Net revenue increased 25% to $142.2 million during the fourth quarter from $113.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by 36% growth in net cannabis revenue to $53.7 million, which included four weeks of contribution from legacy-Tilray, a 10% decline in distribution revenue, net beverage alcohol revenue of $15.9 million following our SweetWater acquisition on November 25, 2020, and wellness revenue of $5.8 million from Manitoba Harvest.

Net income of $33.6 million during the fourth quarter compared to net loss of $84.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 285% to $12.3 million during the fourth quarter from $3.2 million in the prior year quarter marking the ninth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Gross profit decreased 19% to $22.5 million during the fourth quarter from $27.8 million in the prior year quarter. Included in gross profit was a one-time inventory valuation adjustment of $19.9 million resulting from excess inventory quantities upon the business combination with Aphria. Adjusted gross profit, excluding inventory valuation adjustment, increased 53% to $42.4 million during the fourth quarter from $27.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Free cash flow increased 112% to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter from ($28.3) million in the prior year quarter.

Financial Highlights- 2021 Fiscal Year

Net revenue increased 27% to $513.1 million during 2021 from $405.3 million in 2020. The increase was driven by 55% growth in net cannabis revenue to $201.4 million, which included four weeks of contribution from legacy-Tilray, 1% growth in distribution revenue to $277.3 million, net beverage alcohol revenue of $28.6 million following our SweetWater acquisition on November 25, 2020, and wellness revenue of $5.8 million from Manitoba Harvest due to our Tilray reverse acquisition on April 30, 2021.

Net loss of $336.0 million in 2021 compared to net loss of $100.8 million in 2020 was driven by $63.6 million of transaction costs related to out-of-pocket fees to consummate our business combinations, and $170.5 million of non-cash unrealized loss on our convertible debentures.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 598% to $40.8 million in 2021 from $5.8 million in 2020.

Gross profit increased 28% to $123.2 million during 2021 from $96.1 million in the prior year. Included in gross profit was a one-time inventory valuation adjustment of $19.9 million in Q4 resulting from excess inventory quantities upon the business combination with Aphria. Adjusted gross profit, excluding inventory valuation adjustment, increased 50% to $143.9 million in 2021 from $96.1 million in 2020.

Ended the year with a strong balance sheet and liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents of $488.5 million.

Progress on Cost-Saving Synergies and Strengthening Financial Condition

The Company expects to deliver significant cost synergies totaling approximately $80 million within eighteen months of closing the Aphria Tilray business combination and plans to achieve cost synergies in the key areas of cultivation and production, cannabis and product purchasing, sales, and marketing, and corporate expenses. To date, the Company has achieved $35 million in synergies.

Recent Business Developments Reflect Strong, Ongoing Global Growth and Opportunity

Recent Progress on Expanding International Medical Business and Canadian Adult-Use Product Line

Tilray has been gaining market share nationally in Canada month-over-month since April 2021.

On July 19, 2021, our wholly-own subsidiary, SweetWater Brewing Company, the 11 th largest craft brewer in the U.S. 2 , announced the launch of 420 Imperial IPA, the first line extension off of its flagship 420 brand.

largest craft brewer in the U.S. , announced the launch of 420 Imperial IPA, the first line extension off of its flagship 420 brand. On July 12, 2021, SweetWater Brewing Company announced its West Coast expansion including a new Colorado Brewery and the opening of SweetWater Mountain Taphouse at Denver International Airport.

On July 7, 2021, we announced the completion and shipment of the first successful EU GMP-certified medical cannabis harvest grown in Germany for German distribution.

On June 30, 2021, we announced the first cross-brand product collaboration between Canadian craft-cannabis brand Broken Coast and SweetWater to launch U.S. distribution of “Broken Coast BC Lager” and introduce the cannabis brand to consumers across the country.

On June 25, 2021, our leading Canadian cannabis brand, RIFF, launched new multi-pack of cannabis pre-rolls across Canada.

On June 8, 2021, we launched our new medical cannabis brand, Symbios, across Canada. Symbios is the inaugural brand from the ‘new’ Tilray developed to offer patients a broader spectrum of medical cannabis formats and cannabinoid ratios at a better price point.

On April 27, 2021, Tilray was named to TIME’s inaugural list of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the world.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of United States dollars) May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 488,466 $ 360,646 Accounts receivable, net 87,309 37,931 Inventory 256,429 139,781 Prepaids and other current assets 48,920 32,660 Convertible notes receivable 2,485 10,609 Total current assets 883,609 581,627 Capital assets 650,698 420,706 Right-of-use assets 18,267 5,356 Intangible assets 1,605,918 263,318 Goodwill 2,832,794 447,330 Interest in equity investees 8,106 — Long-term investments 17,685 19,595 Other assets 8,285 — Total assets $ 6,025,362 $ 1,737,932 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness $ 8,717 $ 389 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 212,813 112,411 Contingent consideration 60,657 — Warrant liability 78,168 — Current portion of lease liabilities 4,264 954 Current portion of long-term debt 36,622 6,141 Total current liabilities 401,241 119,895 Long - term liabilities Lease liabilities 53,946 4,227 Long-term debt 167,486 94,028 Convertible debentures 667,624 196,405 Deferred tax liability 265,845 48,446 Other liabilities 3,907 — Total liabilities 1,560,049 463,001 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders' equity Common stock 46 24 Additional paid-in capital 4,792,406 1,366,736 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 152,668 (5,434 ) Deficit (486,050 ) (113,352 ) Total Tilray shareholders' equity 4,459,070 1,247,974 Non-controlling interests 6,243 26,957 Total shareholders' equity 4,465,313 1,274,931 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,025,362 $ 1,737,932

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three months ended May 31, Years ended May 31, (In thousands of United States dollars, except for per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 142,236 $ 113,542 $ 513,085 $ 405,326 Cost of goods sold 119,738 85,735 389,903 309,273 Gross profit 22,498 27,807 123,182 96,053 Operating expenses: General and administrative 32,847 24,913 111,575 93,789 Selling 8,525 7,320 26,576 18,975 Amortization 16,100 3,645 35,221 15,138 Marketing and promotion 5,103 2,874 17,539 15,266 Research and development 358 430 830 1,916 Impairment — 50,679 — 50,679 Transaction costs 33,260 1,387 63,612 4,299 Total operating expenses 96,193 91,248 255,353 200,062 Operating loss (73,695 ) (63,441 ) (132,171 ) (104,009 ) Finance income (expense), net (9,466 ) (6,411 ) (27,977 ) (19,371 ) Non-operating income (expense), net 121,510 (17,351 ) (184,838 ) 14,195 Income (loss) before income taxes 38,349 (87,203 ) (344,986 ) (109,185 ) Income taxes (recovery) 4,744 (2,897 ) (8,972 ) (8,352 ) Net income (loss) $ 33,605 $ (84,306 ) $ (336,014 ) $ (100,833 ) Earnings (Loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.39 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (0.47 )

Net Revenue by Operating Segment

(In thousands of United States dollars) Three Months Ended May 31, 2021 % of Total revenue Three Months Ended May 31, 2020 % of Total revenue Cannabis revenue $ 53,703 38% $ 39,587 35% Distribution revenue 66,792 47% 73,955 65% Beverage alcohol revenue 15,947 11% — 0% Wellness revenue 5,794 4% — 0% Net revenue $ 142,236 100% $ 113,542 100% (In thousands of United States dollars) Year Ended May 31, 2021 % of Total revenue Year Ended May 31, 2020 % of Total revenue Cannabis revenue $ 201,392 39% $ 129,896 32% Distribution revenue 277,300 54% 275,430 68% Beverage alcohol revenue 28,599 6% — 0% Wellness revenue 5,794 1% — 0% Net revenue $ 513,085 100% $ 405,326 100%

Other Information

(In thousands of United States dollars, except for percent data)

Three months ended May 31, Years ended May 31, Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 33,605 $ (84,306 ) $ (336,014 ) $ (100,833 ) Income taxes 4,744 (2,897 ) (8,972 ) (8,352 ) Finance expense, net 9,466 6,411 27,977 19,371 Non-operating expense (income), net (121,510 ) 17,351 184,838 (14,195 ) Amortization 24,539 10,320 67,832 35,669 Share-based compensation 5,937 3,799 17,351 18,079 Impairment — 50,679 — 50,679 Inventory valuation adjustments 19,919 — 19,919 — Purchase price accounting step up — — 835 — Facility start-up costs 2,056 467 2,056 — Lease expense 303 — 1,337 1,128 Transaction costs 33,260 1,387 63,612 4,299 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,319 $ 3,211 $ 40,771 $ 5,845

Three months ended May 31, Years ended May 31, Key Operating Metrics 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cannabis revenue $ 53,703 $ 39,587 $ 201,392 $ 129,896 Net beverage alcohol revenue 15,947 — 28,599 — Distribution revenue 66,792 73,955 277,300 275,430 Wellness revenue 5,794 — 5,794 — Cannabis cost of sales 49,731 20,692 130,511 68,551 Beverage alcohol cost of sales 5,349 — 12,687 — Distribution cost of sales 60,425 65,043 242,472 240,722 Wellness cost of sales 4,233 — 4,233 — Gross profit (excluding adjustments) 42,417 27,808 143,936 96,053 Cannabis gross margin (excluding adjustments) 44.5 % 47.7 % 45.1 % 47.2 % Beverage gross margin (excluding adjustments) 66.5 % — 58.6 % — Distribution gross margin (excluding adjustments) 9.5 % 12.1 % 12.6 % 12.6 % Wellness gross margin (excluding adjustments) 26.9 % — 26.9 % — Adjusted EBITDA 12,319 3,211 40,771 5,845 Cash and cash equivalents 488,466 360,646 488,466 360,646 Working capital 482,368 349,320 482,368 349,320

Three months ended May 31, Years ended May 31, Free Cash Flow 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 8,281 $ (7,367 ) $ (44,715 ) $ (100,627 ) Less: investments in capital and intangible assets 4,943 20,908 38,874 98,786 Free cash flow 3,338 (28,275 ) (83,589 ) (199,413 )

Three months ended May 31, 2021 Gross profit (excluding adjustments) Cannabis Beverage Distribution Wellness Total Gross revenue $ 71,358 $ 16,549 $ 66,792 $ 5,794 $ 160,493 Excise taxes (17,655 ) (602 ) — — (18,257 ) Net revenue 53,703 15,947 66,792 5,794 142,236 Cost of goods sold 49,731 5,349 60,425 4,233 119,738 Gross profit 3,972 10,598 6,367 1,561 22,498 Gross margin 7 % 66 % 10 % 27 % 16 % Adjustments: — Inventory valuation adjustment 19,919 — — — 19,919 Purchase price accounting step up — — — — — Adjusted gross profit 23,891 10,598 6,367 1,561 42,417 Adjusted gross margin 44 % 66 % 10 % 27 % 30 % Three months ended May 31, 2020 Gross profit (excluding adjustments) Cannabis Beverage Distribution Wellness Total Gross revenue $ 48,833 $ — $ 73,955 $ — $ — Excise taxes (9,246 ) — — — — Net revenue 39,587 — 73,955 — 113,542 Cost of goods sold 20,692 65,043 — 85,735 Gross profit 18,895 — 8,912 — 27,807 Gross margin 48 % — % 12 % — % 24 % Adjustments: — — — — — Inventory valuation adjustment — — — — — Purchase price accounting step up — — — — — Adjusted gross profit 18,895 — 8,912 — 27,807 Adjusted gross margin 48 % — % 12 % — % 24 % Gross profit Year ended May 31, 2021 Gross profit (excluding adjustments) Cannabis Beverage Distribution Wellness Total Gross revenue $ 264,334 $ 29,661 $ 277,300 $ 5,794 $ 577,089 Excise taxes (62,942 ) (1,062 ) — — (64,004 ) Net revenue 201,392 28,599 277,300 5,794 513,085 Cost of goods sold 130,511 12,687 242,472 4,233 389,903 Gross profit 70,881 15,912 34,828 1,561 123,182 Gross margin 35 % 56 % 13 % 27 % 24 % Adjustments: — Inventory valuation adjustment 19,919 — — — 19,919 Purchase price accounting step up — 835 — — 835 Adjusted gross profit 90,800 16,747 34,828 1,561 143,936 Adjusted gross margin 45 % 59 % 13 % 27 % 28 % Year ended May 31, 2020 Gross profit (excluding adjustments) Cannabis Beverage Distribution Wellness Total Gross revenue $ 153,477 $ — $ 275,430 $ — $ 428,907 Excise taxes (23,581 ) — — — (23,581 ) Net revenue 129,896 — 275,430 — 405,326 Cost of goods sold 68,551 — 240,722 — 309,273 Gross profit 61,345 — 34,708 — 96,053 Gross margin 47 % — % 13 % — % 24 % Adjustments: — Inventory valuation adjustment — — — — — Purchase price accounting step up — — — — — Adjusted gross profit 61,345 — 34,708 — 96,053 Adjusted gross margin 47 % — % 13 % — % 24 %

1 This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided herein in the tables.

2 The Brewers Association Top 50 Brewing Companies by Sales Volume Report for 2020

