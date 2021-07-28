checkAd

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today reported its second quarter 2021 results.

Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer, said, “BXMT delivered compelling results this quarter on multiple fronts. We grew our loan portfolio to a record level, driving increased earnings per share. We executed accretive transactions across the capital stack, further strengthening our balance sheet. Credit quality continued to improve, reflecting healthier fundamentals and the benefit of our best-in-class underwriting capabilities as part of Blackstone Real Estate. And our pipeline provides a strong tailwind for further outperformance as we continue to grow our business.”

Blackstone Mortgage Trust issued a full presentation of its second quarter 2021 results, which can be viewed at www.bxmt.com.

Quarterly Investor Call Details

Blackstone Mortgage Trust will host a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results. To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478981&tp_key=b404a38 .... For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a recorded replay will be available on the company's website at www.bxmt.com beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative investment firm. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $684 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Matters

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s current views with respect to, among other things, Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s operations and financial performance and the impact of and recovery from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “objective,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Blackstone Mortgage Trust believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. Blackstone Mortgage Trust assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

