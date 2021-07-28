Georgia DOT Awards Atlas Technical Consultants $10 Million Maintenance Engineering and Inspection Contract

“We are proud of our decade long partnership with Georgia DOT and are delighted to continue to support them in delivering their maintenance and improvement program. We will continue to deliver quality and forward-thinking solutions that enhance the lives of Georgia citizens and the communities that we serve,” said Atlas CEO L. Joe Boyer.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today the award of a $10 million contract to provide on-call consultant services for Maintenance Engineering and Inspection (MEI) services for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) District One (Gainesville) region. The newly awarded contract will remain in effect for three years, with the option to extend for an additional two years.

Atlas will provide management, administration, testing, inspection and design services on an “On Call” basis. The services will be performed in Georgia DOT’s District One, defined as the 21 counties in the Northeast Georgia region.

The maintenance projects may include such services as resurfacing, rehabilitation of asphalt and concrete pavement, striping, right of way reclamation, mowing, guardrail repair and replacement, litter pickup, crack sealing, fence repair and replacement, sound wall repair and replacement, sweeping, and vegetation removal.

Like Georgia DOT, Atlas is committed to prioritizing safety and a healthy, hazard-free work environment for all who operate in, visit, or enter their facilities and job sites.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,500 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.