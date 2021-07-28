BioXcel Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. BioXcel’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM EDT to discuss the Company’s financial results and to provide a general business update.

Conference Call & Webcast Details



Date/Time:

Domestic:

International:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

877-407-2985

201-378-4915

The webcast and the accompanying materials will be accessible* under "Events" on the News & Media page of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

