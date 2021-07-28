checkAd

BioXcel Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. BioXcel’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM EDT to discuss the Company’s financial results and to provide a general business update.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date/Time:
Domestic:
International:
 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time
877-407-2985
201-378-4915
   

The webcast and the accompanying materials will be accessible* under "Events" on the News & Media page of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Replay
Domestic:
International: 
Conference ID:
 877-660-6853
201-612-7415
13721977
   

*Replay available through at least August 24, 2021.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Source: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. 

CONTACT: Contact Information:

Mary Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.
mcoleman@bioxceltherapeutics.com




