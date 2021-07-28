checkAd

FLYHT Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) set its second quarter 2021 conference call for August 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. MT 11:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will include a brief presentation about FLYHT’s second quarter 2021 financial results followed by a question and answer period with Bill Tempany, Interim CEO and Alana Forbes, CFO.

To access the conference call by phone within Canada and the U.S.A., the toll-free number is 1-800-319-4610. Outside Canada and the U.S.A., dial 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Management will accept questions by telephone and e-mail. Individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so by pressing *1. Questions can be emailed in advance or during the conference call to investors@flyht.com.

An archive of the conference call will be posted on the Investor Communications section of FLYHT’s website as soon as it is available from the conference call provider.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
Alana Forbes
Chief Financial Officer
403.291.7437
aforbes@flyht.com
investors@flyht.com
 FNK IR LLC
Matt Chesler, CFA
Investor Relations
646.809.2183
flyht@fnkir.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





