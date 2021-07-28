checkAd

GameSquare Esports Announces Paradigm Sports Joining Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Convergence of esports and traditional sports key driver for latest additions to the advisory board which includes Tony Hawk and Jordan Belfort

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that leading sports agency Paradigm Sports (“Paradigm”), headed by Audie Attar, have joined the Company’s advisory board. As esports and traditional sports continue to converge, the Paradigm team will bring their deep expertise in traditional sports to drive the accelerated growth of esports. They join an already talented board of advisors which also includes Tony Hawk and Jordan Belfort.

Paradigm Sports is a leading multi-sports representation, business and media platform, home to more than 80 global stars including Conor McGregor, Cris Cyborg, Israel Adesanya, Stephen Thompson, and Jozy Altidore, and has negotiated more than US$650 million in contracts.

“Paradigm Sports is a great company led by incredible people,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “GameSquare is fortunate to have added the team to our advisor roster who are leading Paradigm Sports with some incredibly innovative work that puts their family of talent at the forefront of business. Their mantra of pushing to do what is best, and most profitable, for their families, their teammates, and their clients resonates strongly with all of us at GameSquare as we are building a global esports organization. I believe that the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to success that permeates Paradigm’s business is a great fit with GameSquare and mirrors our values.”

Conor McGregor, one of Paradigm Sports’ most notable clients, is the most decorated fighter in the history of the UFC and became the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously. McGregor is the biggest draw in MMA history, boasting an illustrious career that has headlined five of the top six highest selling pay-per-view events. Out of the octagon, McGregor is a sharp businessman and co-founded Proper No. Twelve whiskey with Paradigm Sports before selling a majority stake in the company in April of 2021, among numerous other business ventures.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GameSquare Esports Announces Paradigm Sports Joining Advisory Board Convergence of esports and traditional sports key driver for latest additions to the advisory board which includes Tony Hawk and Jordan BelfortTORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
HP Inc. to Acquire Teradici
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Replace Silicon IGBTs with Industry’s Most Rugged Silicon Carbide Power Solutions Now Available ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board