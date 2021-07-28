checkAd

Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

ST. LOUIS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $189.8 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share on net revenues of $1.2 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $103.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted common share (1) on net revenues of $895.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $202.1 million, or $1.70 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses.

Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said “Our results in the first half of 2021 are impressive. We generated consecutive quarters of record net revenue and our improved operating scale drove record non-GAAP earnings for both the quarter and the first half of the year. With both of the firm’s operating segments driving our performance, I am optimistic that these results can be sustained, as illustrated by our increased guidance for the remainder of the year.”

Highlights

  • Record net revenues of $1.2 billion, increased 29% compared with the year-ago quarter. Year-to-date record net revenues of $2.3 billion, increased 27% over the comparable period last year.
  • Record net income available to common shareholders of $1.60 per diluted common share, or $1.70 per diluted common share excluding the impact of merger-related expenses. This represents an increase of 74% over the year-ago quarter.
  • Year-to-date record net income available to common shareholders of $3.00 per diluted common share, or $3.20 per diluted common share excluding the impact of merger-related expenses. This represents an increase of 84% over the comparable period last year.
  • Record client assets of $402.4 billion, increased 31% compared with the year-ago quarter.
  • Annualized return on average tangible shareholders’ equity (ROTCE) (6) was 29%, or 31% excluding the impact of merger-related expenses.
  • Tangible book value per common share of $25.87 (8), up 29% compared with the year ago quarter.

Segment Highlights

  • Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues, up 26% compared with the year ago quarter reflecting growth in fee-based assets and client activity.
  • Institutional Group reported record net revenues, up 31% compared with the year ago quarter as a result of strong advisory fee and capital raising revenues.
 
Financial Summary (Unaudited)
($ in 000s) 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 6m 2021 6m 2020
GAAP Financial Highlights:      
 Net revenues $ 1,153,136   $ 895,817   $ 2,287,925   $ 1,808,851  
 Net income (2) $ 189,788   $ 103,044   $ 354,514   $ 184,789  
 Diluted EPS (1) (2) $ 1.60   $ 0.92   $ 3.00   $ 1.63  
 Comp. ratio   60.0 %   61.1 %   60.8 %   62.2 %
 Non-comp. ratio   17.1 %   22.9 %   17.7 %   23.5 %
 Pre-tax margin   22.9 %   16.0 %   21.5 %   14.3 %
Non-GAAP Financial Highlights:      
 Net revenues $ 1,153,098   $ 895,817   $ 2,288,078   $ 1,809,030  
 Net income (2) (3) $ 202,067   $ 115,335   $ 378,492   $ 207,268  
 Diluted EPS (1) (2) (3) $ 1.70   $ 1.03   $ 3.20   $ 1.83  
 Comp. ratio (3)   59.5 %   60.0 %   60.2 %   61.3 %
 Non-comp. ratio (3)   16.2 %   22.2 %   16.9 %   22.8 %
 Pre-tax margin (4)   24.3 %   17.8 %   22.9 %   15.9 %
 ROCE (5)   20.6 %   14.1 %   19.7 %   12.7 %
 ROTCE (6)   30.5 %   23.2 %   29.5 %   20.9 %
Global Wealth Management (assets and loans in millions)  
 Net revenues $ 637,567   $ 505,782   $ 1,269,062   $ 1,088,738  
 Pre-tax net income $ 227,305   $ 156,325   $ 450,536   $ 350,492  
 Total client assets $ 402,442   $ 306,235      
 Fee-based client assets $ 148,838   $ 106,218      
 Bank loans, net (7) $ 13,165   $ 10,923      
Institutional Group        
 Net revenues $ 520,811   $ 398,096   $ 1,026,892   $ 730,334  
 Equity $ 334,689   $ 211,044   $ 681,080   $ 406,372  
 Fixed Income $ 186,122   $ 187,052   $ 345,812   $ 323,962  
 Pre-tax net income $ 141,494   $ 83,049   $ 258,682   $ 124,789  

Global Wealth Management

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $637.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $505.8 million during the second quarter of 2020. Pre-tax net income was $227.3 million compared with $156.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Highlights

  • Added 26 financial advisors, including 14 experienced advisors, with total trailing 12 month production of $12 million.
  • Record client assets of $402.4 billion, up 31% over the year-ago quarter.
  • Private Client fee-based assets of $148.8 billion, up 40% over the year-ago quarter.
  • Bank loans of $13.2 billion, up 21% over the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues increased 26% from a year ago:

  • Asset management revenues increased 49% over the year-ago quarter reflecting higher asset values and strong fee-based asset flows.
  • Brokerage revenues increased 23% over the year-ago quarter reflecting strong client activity during the quarter.
  • Net interest income increased 3% over the year-ago quarter driven by higher bank lending partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates.

Total Expenses:

  • Compensation expense increased over the year-ago quarter primarily driven by higher revenues.
  • Provision for credit losses was impacted by the release of the allowance for credit losses driven by improvements in the outlook for macroeconomic conditions. Approximately $4.6 million of the release relates to loans that are being sold at a premium.
  • Non-compensation operating expenses increased over the year-ago quarter primarily as a result of higher professional fees, travel, entertainment, and conference-related expenses. The increase was partially offset by lower net provisions for litigation matters.

Summary Results of Operations
($ in 000s) 2Q 2021 2Q 2020
Net revenues $ 637,567   $ 505,782  
Asset management and service fees   295,847     198,921  
Brokerage revenues   194,862     159,123  
Net interest income   124,686     121,564  
Investment banking   11,898     8,016  
Other income   10,274     18,158  
Total expenses $ 410,262   $ 349,457  
Compensation expense   341,367     258,291  
Provision for credit losses   (9,652 )   19,210  
Non-comp. opex   78,547     71,956  
Pre-tax net income $ 227,305   $ 156,325  
Compensation ratio   53.5 %   51.1 %
Non-compensation ratio   10.8 %   18.0 %
Pre-tax margin   35.7 %   30.9 %

Institutional Group

Institutional Group reported record net revenues of $520.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $398.1 million during the second quarter of 2020. Pre-tax net income was $141.5 million compared with $83.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Highlights

  • Investment banking pipeline at record levels.
  • Pre-tax margin of 27%, up from 21% in the year-ago quarter.

Investment banking revenues increased 74% from a year ago:

  • Advisory fee revenues increased 111% over the year-ago quarter on higher completed advisory transactions.
  • Equity capital raising revenues increased 62% over the year-ago quarter driven by higher volumes.
  • Fixed income capital raising revenues increased 16% over the year-ago quarter driven by an increase in public finance, as well as an increase in our corporate debt issuance business.

Equity brokerage revenues decreased 3% from a year ago:

  • Equity brokerage revenues declined from the year-ago quarter due to declines in cash equities driven by lower volatility and volumes.

Fixed income brokerage revenues decreased 24% from a year ago:

  • Fixed income brokerage revenues declined from the year-ago quarter due to lower volatility as well as tighter credit spreads.

Total Expenses:

  • Compensation expense increased over the year-ago quarter primarily driven by higher compensable revenues.
  • Non-compensation expenses increased over the year-ago quarter primarily as a result of higher professional fees, travel, entertainment, and conference-related expenses partially offset by lower net provisions for litigation matters.



Summary Results of Operations
($ in 000s) 2Q 2021
  2Q 2020
 
Net revenues $ 520,811   $ 398,096  
   Investment banking   364,545     209,019  
Advisory fee revenue   206,665     97,838  
Equity capital raising   102,460     63,277  
Fixed income capital raising   55,420     47,904  
   Equity brokerage   61,459     63,193  
   Fixed income brokerage   91,855     120,731  
Other   2,952     5,153  
Total expenses $ 379,317   $ 315,047  
Compensation expense   299,469     241,420  
Non-comp. opex.   79,848     73,627  
Pre-tax net income $ 141,494   $ 83,049  
Compensation ratio   57.5 %   60.6 %
Non-compensation ratio   15.3 %   18.5 %
Pre-tax margin   27.2 %   20.9 %

Other Segment

Highlights

  • The Company issued $300.0 million 4.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (Series D) in July 2021 and announced the redemption of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (Series A).
  • Total assets increased $4.1 billion, or 16%, over the year-ago quarter.
  • Fitch Ratings affirmed the Company’s rating at ‘BBB’ with its outlook revised to positive during the second quarter.
  • The Company repurchased $29.0 million of its outstanding common stock during the second quarter.
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio increased 0.7% over the year-ago quarter.
  • The Board of Directors declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend per share payable on June 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record on June 1, 2021.
  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the Company’s preferred stock payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2021.

($ in millions) 2Q 2021
  2Q 2020
 
Net revenues $ (5,242 ) $ (8,061 )
Pre-tax net loss $ (104,774 ) $ (96,414 )
Stifel Financial Corp.    
 Tier 1 common capital ratio (9)   15.8 %   15.3 %
 Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (9)   18.9 %   19.3 %
 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (9)   11.7 %   11.0 %
 Tier 1 capital (9) $ 3,208   $ 2,606  
 Quarter end assets $ 29,745   $ 25,624  
 Average assets (9) $ 27,378   $ 23,684  
 Risk weighted assets (9) $ 16,952   $ 13,522  
Common stock repurchases    
 Repurchases ($ in 000s) $ 28,972   NM  
 Number of shares (000s)   440   NM  
 Average price $ 65.85   NM  
 Period end shares (000s) (1)   104,865     102,855  
 Effective tax rate   25.0 %   24.5 %
Agency Rating Outlook
 Fitch Ratings BBB Positive
 S&P Global Ratings BBB- Positive

Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (877) 876-9938 and referencing conference ID 4838637. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company’s web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement. Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.stifel.com/investor-relations.

The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Company’s earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.stifel.com/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities: the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies’ operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For information about the risks and important factors that could affect the Company’s future results, financial condition and liquidity, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results, financial position and liquidity may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
($ in 000s, except
per share amounts) 		6/30/21 6/30/20 % Change 3/31/21 % Change 6/30/21 6/30/20 % Change  
Revenues:                  
Commissions $ 195,579 $ 177,028 10.5   $ 213,614 (8.4 ) $ 409,193 $ 388,126 5.4    
Principal transactions   152,597   166,017 (8.1 )   165,006 (7.5 )   317,603   304,683 4.2    
Investment banking   376,443   217,035 73.4     339,288 11.0     715,731   396,503 80.5    
Asset management
and service fees 		  295,869   198,939 48.7     278,147 6.4     574,016   436,714 31.4    
Other income   13,235   21,514 (38.5 )   25,634 (48.4 )   38,869   30,721 26.5    
Operating revenues   1,033,723   780,533 32.4     1,021,689 1.2     2,055,412   1,556,747 32.0    
Interest revenue   133,591   128,368 4.1     127,540 4.7     261,131   289,545 (9.8 )  
Total revenues   1,167,314   908,901 28.4     1,149,229 1.6     2,316,543   1,846,292 25.5    
Interest expense   14,178   13,084 8.4     14,440 (1.8 )   28,618   37,441 (23.6 )  
Net revenues   1,153,136   895,817 28.7     1,134,789 1.6     2,287,925   1,808,851 26.5    
Non-interest expenses:              
Compensation
and benefits 		  692,054   547,174 26.5     697,914 (0.8 )   1,389,968   1,124,353 23.6    
Non-compensation
operating expenses 		  197,057   205,683 (4.2 )   208,983 (5.7 )   406,040   426,432 (4.8 )  
Total non-interest
expenses 		  889,111   752,857 18.1     906,897 (2.0 )   1,796,008   1,550,785 15.8    
Income before
income taxes 		  264,025   142,960 84.7     227,892 15.9     491,917   258,066 90.6    
Provision for income
taxes 		  65,948   35,073 88.0     54,877 20.2     120,825   63,590 90.0    
Net income   198,077   107,887 83.6     173,015 14.5     371,092   194,476 90.8    
Preferred dividends   8,289   4,843 71.2     8,289     16,578   9,687 71.1    
Net income available
to common
shareholders 		$ 189,788 $ 103,044 84.2   $ 164,726 15.2   $ 354,514 $ 184,789 91.8    
Earnings per common share: (1)    
Basic $ 1.76 $ 0.97 81.4 $ 1.53 15.0 $ 3.29 $ 1.74 89.1    
Diluted $ 1.60 $ 0.92 73.9 $ 1.40 14.3 $ 3.00 $ 1.63 84.0    
Cash dividends declared
per common share (1) 		$ 0.15 $ 0.11 36.4 $ 0.15 $ 0.30 $ 0.22 36.4    
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: (1)  
Basic   107,837   105,791 1.9   107,746 0.1   107,795   106,358 1.4    
Diluted   118,602   111,581 6.3   117,875 0.6   118,279   113,477 4.2    

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.

The following tables provide details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and the three months ended March 31, 2021 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
($ in 000s, except per share amounts) 6/30/21
 		  6/30/20   6/30/21
 		  6/30/20  
GAAP net income $ 198,077   $ 107,887   $ 371,092   $ 194,476  
Preferred dividend   8,289     4,843     16,578     9,687  
Net income available to common shareholders   189,788     103,044     354,514     184,789  
         
Non-GAAP adjustments:        
Merger-related (10)   16,368     16,259     31,797     29,769  
Provision for income taxes (11)   (4,089 )   (3,968 )   (7,819 )   (7,290 )
Total non-GAAP adjustments   12,279     12,291     23,978     22,479  
Non-GAAP net income available
to common shareholders 		$ 202,067   $ 115,335   $ 378,492   $ 207,268  
         
Weighted average diluted shares
outstanding (1) 		  118,602     111,581     118,279     113,477  
         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share (1) $ 1.67   $ 0.97   $ 3.14   $ 1.71  
Non-GAAP adjustments (1)   0.10     0.11     0.20     0.20  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share (1) $ 1.77   $ 1.08   $ 3.34   $ 1.91  
         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common
shareholders (1) 		$ 1.60   $ 0.92   $ 3.00   $ 1.63  
Non-GAAP adjustments (1)   0.10     0.11     0.20     0.20  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to
common shareholders (1) 		$ 1.70   $ 1.03   $ 3.20   $ 1.83  

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
($ in 000s) 6/30/21 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20
GAAP compensation and benefits $ 692,054   $ 547,174   $ 1,389,968   $ 1,124,353  
As a percentage of net revenues   60.0 %   61.1 %   60.8 %   62.2 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:        
Merger-related (10)   (6,119 )   (9,710 )   (12,293 )   (16,137 )
  Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $ 685,935   $ 537,464   $ 1,377,675   $ 1,108,216  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues   59.5 %   60.0 %   60.2 %   61.3 %
         
GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 197,057   $ 205,683   $ 406,040   $ 426,432  
As a percentage of net revenues   17.1 %   22.9 %   17.7 %   23.5 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:        
Merger-related (10)   (10,287 )   (6,549 )   (19,351 )   (13,453 )
  Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 186,770   $ 199,134   $ 386,689   $ 412,979  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues   16.2 %   22.2 %   16.9 %   22.8 %
Total merger-related expenses $ 16,368   $ 16,259   $ 31,797   $ 29,769  

Footnotes

  (1) All share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the December 2020 three-for-two stock split.
  (2) Represents available to common shareholders.
  (3) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
  (4) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of 24.3% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $16.4 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $264.0 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $1.2 billion. Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of 22.9% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $31.8 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $491.9 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the period of $2.3 billion. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
  (5) Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (“ROCE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity.
  (6) Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (“ROTCE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets was $53.1 million, $48.5 million, and $51.7 million, as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
  (7) Includes loans held for sale.
  (8) Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock) divided by period end common shares outstanding. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets.
  (9) Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
  (10) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
  (11) Primarily represents the Company’s effective tax rate for the period applied to the non-GAAP adjustments.

Media Contact: Neil Shapiro (212) 271-3447
Investor Contact: Joel Jeffrey (212) 271-3610
www.stifel.com/investor-relations





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results ST. LOUIS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $189.8 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share on net revenues of $1.2 billion for the three months …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
HP Inc. to Acquire Teradici
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Replace Silicon IGBTs with Industry’s Most Rugged Silicon Carbide Power Solutions Now Available ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board