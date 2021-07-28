Balchem Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference August 4, 2021

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and President, Ted Harris and Chief Financial Officer, Martin Bengtsson will present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4, 2021. Balchem’s presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. (ET).



Follow the link below to listen to this presentation

https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff190/bcpc/1817688