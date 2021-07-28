TELA Bio to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MALVERN, Pa., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced that the company will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. TELA Bio’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 855-548-1219 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and 409-217-8881 for international callers, using conference ID 9285257. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of the investor section of TELA's website.