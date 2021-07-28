checkAd

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO MOVE) (FWB:2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF) Acquires 49% of AES-100 Inc. to Accelerate Application of the Advanced Electrolyzer System in Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

  • PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (PowerTap) acquisition implies ~200% return on Aberdeen’s investment in AES-100 Inc. over an approximate five month period
  • Aberdeen gains strategic partner to accelerate commercialization of the Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES) in global transportation applications
  • PowerTap brings significant technical and financial resources to support commercialization of the AES technology

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB F: A8H, OTC: AABVF) is pleased to inform that PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (FWB:2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap”) has acquired a 49% ownership stake in Aberdeen investee, AES-100 Inc.

AES is a novel electrochemical technology that selectively recovers high purity hydrogen from dilute syngas streams. PowerTap is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fuelling infrastructure in the United States, leveraging their patented hydrogen production system. AES and PowerTap have technological synergies that can enable a more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable solution for the distribution and consumption of hydrogen across a breadth of end uses – notably, for a growing fleet of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

“PowerTap has affirmed the significant potential that we see in the AES technology to support the mass transition to clean energy. We are thrilled at the prospect of an AES-PowerTap technology integration and a partner that can help accelerate development of a large, consumer-oriented use case for AES,” said Chris Younger, CEO of Aberdeen.

Following the transaction, PowerTap and Aberdeen own 49% and 41.67% of AES-100 Inc., respectively, with the balance held privately. The PowerTap transaction implies an $11M increase in the value of Aberdeen’s investment, reflecting a ~200% return on invested capital over the course of approximately five months. For details of the PowerTap transaction please see https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/07/27/2269304/0/en/REP ...

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. AES-100 Inc., an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeen.green

For further information, please contact:

Chris Younger
Chief Executive Officer
Aberdeen International Inc.
Chris.Younger@aberdeen.green
(416) 861-1685

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the investment portfolio of the Company; the renewable energies sector; the acquisition of AES-100 Inc. by PowerTap and potential synergies and the Company’s future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aberdeen.green/. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO MOVE) (FWB:2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF) Acquires 49% of AES-100 Inc. to Accelerate Application of the Advanced Electrolyzer System in Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (PowerTap) acquisition implies ~200% return on Aberdeen’s investment in AES-100 Inc. over an approximate five month periodAberdeen gains strategic partner to accelerate commercialization of the Advanced Electrolyzer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
HP Inc. to Acquire Teradici
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Replace Silicon IGBTs with Industry’s Most Rugged Silicon Carbide Power Solutions Now Available ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board