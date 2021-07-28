AES is a novel electrochemical technology that selectively recovers high purity hydrogen from dilute syngas streams. PowerTap is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fuelling infrastructure in the United States, leveraging their patented hydrogen production system. AES and PowerTap have technological synergies that can enable a more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable solution for the distribution and consumption of hydrogen across a breadth of end uses – notably, for a growing fleet of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

“PowerTap has affirmed the significant potential that we see in the AES technology to support the mass transition to clean energy. We are thrilled at the prospect of an AES-PowerTap technology integration and a partner that can help accelerate development of a large, consumer-oriented use case for AES,” said Chris Younger, CEO of Aberdeen.

Following the transaction, PowerTap and Aberdeen own 49% and 41.67% of AES-100 Inc., respectively, with the balance held privately. The PowerTap transaction implies an $11M increase in the value of Aberdeen’s investment, reflecting a ~200% return on invested capital over the course of approximately five months. For details of the PowerTap transaction please see https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/07/27/2269304/0/en/REP ...

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. AES-100 Inc., an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

