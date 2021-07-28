Strategy/Company/Operations Update

checkAd

The Board of Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc (OT4) notes the RNS issued today by Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (OT2)  regarding a Strategy Update.

Whilst discussion between OT2 and third parties who may wish to raise funds in a new share class within OT2 do not directly affect shareholders of OT4, those discussions may expand to include the merger of one or more other OT VCT funds into the same vehicle.

The Board of OT4 is pleased to provide an update to enable more open discussions at the two forthcoming shareholders events. The first takes place at 2pm today in Oxford and the second one, a webinar, will be at 10.30am on Thursday 12 August (details below). No additional price sensitive information will be shared during these forums.

Discussions continue with two parties whose identities are currently confidential, either of whom would be a good partner to work with. Both would look to raise funds in a new share class in OT2, consistent with the Board’s stated aim to seek to raise the Company’s net assets, to enable the running costs to be shared more widely and create fund longevity for those OT2 shareholders with deferred capital gains.

In addition, consideration is also being given to the merits of one of more of the other OT VCTs merging with OT2 at the same time (using a scheme of arrangement that will preserve existing shareholders tax benefits). Any such merged funds would be into separate share classes of OT2 to ensure shareholders suffer no dilution of their individual portfolio holdings.

Any merger would be subject to the Board of OT4 agreeing suitable terms with both OT2 and any potential new manager and would also be subject to approval of the shareholders of any funds considering such a merger.

As stated previously, there is no certainty that any of the above options will conclude. However, we are keen to explore these concepts with shareholders so that we can ensure any route selected by the Board(s) is likely to be met with shareholder approval were it to be sought. In any event we will be seeking shareholder approval at the AGM for the continuation of the VCT.

Both shareholder informal forums will include a presentation from OTM followed by a shareholder Q&A to include future strategy. There will be selected investee video presentations. Details of how to register for the webinar are on the website: www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com.

No dates have been determined yet for any general meetings required to actually give effect to any of the above potential proposals.

For more information, please contact David Livesley, the Chairman, by emailing vcts@oxfordtechnology.com

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.





