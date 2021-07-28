checkAd

Ketamine One Advances Research Capabilities via Controlled Substance Dealers Licence Application

The Company and Its Subsidiary KGK Science Have Also Completed the Pre-Qualification Audits of Its Canadian Facilities to Enable Clinical Trials in an Arrangement with Aleafia Health

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned contract research organization (“CRO”), KGK Science Inc., (“KGK”) has recently achieved several milestones in its psychedelic research capabilities and significantly expanded its access to patients through further integration with Ketamine One.

Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s Licence:

KGK recently applied for a controlled drugs and substances dealer’s licence under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing the possession, distribution, sale, clinical studies of and research and development of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, Ketamine, MDMA, LSD, DMT, Mescaline, Salvinorin A, Harmaline and Harmalol. Subject to the approval of Health Canada, the licence will effectively enable KGK to offer a turn-key solution for third parties to conduct clinical trials involving psychedelic molecules, while also authorizing KGK to act as a centralized distributor for large, multi-location clinical trials.

Pre-Qualification of Canadian Facilities for Clinical Trials:

Additionally, Ketamine One has completed the pre-qualification audits of its Canadian clinics with KGK to prepare for the use of the Company’s facilities in future clinical trials. The audits will enable KGK to conduct clinical trials in the areas of psychedelics and nutraceuticals, among other substances of study. This direct access to patients and clinics is expected to differentiate KGK from other CROs by providing the opportunity to study patients with differing demographics across various populations, while also shortening recruitment timelines for studies.

The Company has been focused on a swift integration of the medical clinics that Ketamine One previously announced on May 7th as having been acquired from Canabo Medical Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (“Aleafia”) together with its other recent acquisition of KGK announced on June 3rd.

Additionally, as previously announced on January 21, 2021, Unifor and Aleafia entered into an exclusive 10-year agreement to support union members, retirees and their eligible dependents that receive medical cannabis insurance coverage clinics through Unifor's collective bargaining agreements. To date, the clinic network has seen over 75,000 unique patients and has conducted extensive research in cannabinoid therapy as it relates to sleeping disorders, opioid reduction and other topics.

