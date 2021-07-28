checkAd

BioCryst Appoints Vincent Milano to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company has appointed hereditary angioedema (HAE) and rare disease industry leader, Vincent Milano, to its board of directors.

Mr. Milano currently serves as chief executive officer of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and previously served as chairman, president and chief executive officer of ViroPharma, which successfully developed and launched Cinryze for the treatment of HAE in the United States and Europe, prior to its acquisition by Shire in 2014. Prior to joining ViroPharma in 1996, he served as a senior manager at KPMG LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm.

“I have seen first-hand how valuable innovation is for HAE and other rare disease patients and I am excited to join alongside Jon and the board as BioCryst continues to leverage its industry-leading combination of scientific and commercial rare disease expertise to deliver its prolific pipeline of novel oral medicines for rare diseases to patients,” Milano said.

“As we got to know Vin through our discussions with Idera several years ago, we were incredibly impressed with his deep and successful rare disease and HAE experience and we are delighted to add his expertise to the BioCryst board as the company brings ORLADEYO (berotralstat) to HAE patients around the world and advances its pipeline programs, like BCX9930,” said Robert Ingram, chairman of BioCryst.

Mr. Milano currently serves on the boards of directors of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Aclaris Therapeutics and VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, and is the chairman of the board for Life Science Cares Philadelphia. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Rider College.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan and the United Kingdom for the prevention of HAE attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioCryst Appoints Vincent Milano to Board of Directors RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company has appointed hereditary angioedema (HAE) and rare disease industry leader, Vincent Milano, to its board …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
HP Inc. to Acquire Teradici
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Replace Silicon IGBTs with Industry’s Most Rugged Silicon Carbide Power Solutions Now Available ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board