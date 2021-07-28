BioCryst Appoints Vincent Milano to Board of Directors

Mr. Milano currently serves as chief executive officer of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and previously served as chairman, president and chief executive officer of ViroPharma, which successfully developed and launched Cinryze for the treatment of HAE in the United States and Europe, prior to its acquisition by Shire in 2014. Prior to joining ViroPharma in 1996, he served as a senior manager at KPMG LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm.

“I have seen first-hand how valuable innovation is for HAE and other rare disease patients and I am excited to join alongside Jon and the board as BioCryst continues to leverage its industry-leading combination of scientific and commercial rare disease expertise to deliver its prolific pipeline of novel oral medicines for rare diseases to patients,” Milano said.

“As we got to know Vin through our discussions with Idera several years ago, we were incredibly impressed with his deep and successful rare disease and HAE experience and we are delighted to add his expertise to the BioCryst board as the company brings ORLADEYO (berotralstat) to HAE patients around the world and advances its pipeline programs, like BCX9930,” said Robert Ingram, chairman of BioCryst.

Mr. Milano currently serves on the boards of directors of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Aclaris Therapeutics and VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, and is the chairman of the board for Life Science Cares Philadelphia. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Rider College.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan and the United Kingdom for the prevention of HAE attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.