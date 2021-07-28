Renalytix Appoints Ann Berman to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the appointment of Ann E. Berman to its board of directors. She will chair the board’s audit committee and serve as member of the nomination committee.

Berman serves on the board of Loews Corporation, is a member of the board of trustees of Beth Israel Deaconess, and is a former chief financial officer of Harvard University

Ms. Berman currently serves on the board of directors and as a member of the audit committee of Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), a $14.5 billion market capitalization company with subsidiaries that include CNA Financial. In addition, Ms. Berman is a member of the board of trustees of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she is the chair of the compliance and risk committees and Immuneering Corporation where she chairs the audit committee.

“We are delighted to have a professional of Ann’s capabilities on board as Renalytix enters into a substantial growth phase,” said Christopher Mills, interim chairman, Renalytix. “Her leadership and operational experience will be invaluable to helping us drive shareholder value.”

Ms. Berman commented, “Renalytix is doing important and exciting work in improving the care and treatment of kidney disease. I am very pleased to contribute my expertise to advancing the company and supporting its goals.”

Preceding her retirement in 2009, Ms. Berman served as chief financial officer of Harvard University. During her tenure at Harvard, Ms. Berman was responsible for financial strategy, policy and planning, financial reporting and operations, treasury and risk management, and various audit functions. As part of her role, she served on the board of Harvard Management Company, the investment management firm for Harvard University’s endowment. Before joining Harvard University, from 1978 to 1985, Ms. Berman was a partner with Richard A. Eisner & Co., an accounting firm. She began her career in finance at Price Waterhouse & Co.

Ms. Berman is a certified public accountant who is qualified as a financial expert for audit committee leadership, with extensive experience overseeing audit-related matters, enterprise risk management, internal audit, cybersecurity, and compliance. Ms. Berman earned a B.A. in French language and literature at Cornell University, Phi Beta Kappa, and an M.B.A. with a concentration in accounting from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.