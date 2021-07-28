checkAd

Renalytix Appoints Ann Berman to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

Berman serves on the board of Loews Corporation, is a member of the board of trustees of Beth Israel Deaconess, and is a former chief financial officer of Harvard University

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the appointment of Ann E. Berman to its board of directors. She will chair the board’s audit committee and serve as member of the nomination committee.

Ms. Berman currently serves on the board of directors and as a member of the audit committee of Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), a $14.5 billion market capitalization company with subsidiaries that include CNA Financial. In addition, Ms. Berman is a member of the board of trustees of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she is the chair of the compliance and risk committees and Immuneering Corporation where she chairs the audit committee.

“We are delighted to have a professional of Ann’s capabilities on board as Renalytix enters into a substantial growth phase,” said Christopher Mills, interim chairman, Renalytix. “Her leadership and operational experience will be invaluable to helping us drive shareholder value.”

Ms. Berman commented, “Renalytix is doing important and exciting work in improving the care and treatment of kidney disease. I am very pleased to contribute my expertise to advancing the company and supporting its goals.”

Preceding her retirement in 2009, Ms. Berman served as chief financial officer of Harvard University. During her tenure at Harvard, Ms. Berman was responsible for financial strategy, policy and planning, financial reporting and operations, treasury and risk management, and various audit functions. As part of her role, she served on the board of Harvard Management Company, the investment management firm for Harvard University’s endowment. Before joining Harvard University, from 1978 to 1985, Ms. Berman was a partner with Richard A. Eisner & Co., an accounting firm. She began her career in finance at Price Waterhouse & Co.

Ms. Berman is a certified public accountant who is qualified as a financial expert for audit committee leadership, with extensive experience overseeing audit-related matters, enterprise risk management, internal audit, cybersecurity, and compliance. Ms. Berman earned a B.A. in French language and literature at Cornell University, Phi Beta Kappa, and an M.B.A. with a concentration in accounting from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Renalytix Appoints Ann Berman to its Board of Directors Berman serves on the board of Loews Corporation, is a member of the board of trustees of Beth Israel Deaconess, and is a former chief financial officer of Harvard UniversityNEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Renalytix …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
HP Inc. to Acquire Teradici
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Replace Silicon IGBTs with Industry’s Most Rugged Silicon Carbide Power Solutions Now Available ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
REPEAT – PowerTap Acquires 49% of AES-100 Inc., a Green Hydrogen Technology Company Focused on ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board