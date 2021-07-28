MediWound Announces Positive Outcome of Interim Assessment for its EscharEx U.S. Phase 2 Adaptive Design Study

Full Study Enrollment Expected by Year-End 2021; Data Readout Expected in the First Half of 2022

YAVNE, Israel, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced a positive outcome from a planned interim sample size re-estimation of its ongoing EscharEx U.S. phase 2 adaptive design study for the treatment of venous leg ulcers (VLUs), designed to assess the safety and efficacy of EscharEx compared to gel vehicle (placebo control) and non-surgical standard-of-care (either enzymatic or autolytic debridement).

Based on the Independent Data Monitoring Committee’s (IDMC) recommendation, no changes to the original enrollment target of 120 patients is required to maintain the pre-specified statistical power of 80 percent or greater on the study’s primary endpoint of incidence of complete debridement compared with gel vehicle. In addition, the IDMC reviewed the data of all subjects treated and no safety concerns were identified in the study population. The IDMC’s recommendations were based on the results of a pre-specified interim conditional power assessment conducted after approximately two-thirds of the originally targeted of 120 patients completed the debridement treatment.

"We are very pleased with the IDMC's recommendation to continue the EscharEx study as originally planned without modifying the study sample size,” said Sharon Malka, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. "This interim outcome suggests that EschareEx is safe and tolerable, and increases our confidence that EscharEx may prove to be an effective non-surgical therapy for debridement of chronic wounds. With a clear unmet medical need for a non-surgical rapid and effective debridement agent in the outpatient setting, EscharEx has the potential to improve on the current standard of care and have a meaningful impact on chronic wound management. We remain on track to complete patient enrollment by year-end, with data readout expected in the first half of 2022."