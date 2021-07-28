Vancouver, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) , St. James Gold Corp. (the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the road- accessible, Florin Gold Project located in Mayo District, Yukon Territory, Canada (the “ Florin Gold Project ” – Figure 1). The Company is planning to complete a minimum of 7,000 metres of diamond drilling on the Florin Gold Project from now until mid-September aimed at expanding the 2.47-million-ounce inferred gold resource (170,993,000 tonnes grading 0.45g/t Au with a 0.30g/t Au cut-off) which sits on the northwest striking Jethro Fault (see the Company news releases dated April 9, 2021 and June 8, 2021).

A drill program between 7,000 and up to 13,000 metres aimed at increasing the existing 2.47 million ounce inferred gold resource at the Florin Gold Project

Priority step-out drill targets adjacent to existing resource

Approximately 900 metres of a five kilometre structure drill-tested to date

LiDAR survey commissioned to improve structural interpretation of the Florin Gold Project

The existing inferred resource is based on drilling 900 metres along the strike of the fault which has been traced for five kilometres and is the site of three further, significant geochemical anomalies. The planned program will prioritize drilling of six holes to a depth of 300 metres on an initial, untested, step-out target that sits adjacent to and northwest of the inferred resource. Later in the program, it is intended to drill the treadwell anomaly that sits southeast of the inferred resource and which historically returned gold in soil assay results up to 500ppb gold (Figure 3).

Both the initial target and the treadwell area geochemical results may be significant since they have similar strike potential compared to the areal extent of the existing inferred resource, indicating that this prospect may hold the potential and structural complexity to increase in size.

It is noteworthy that a previously drilled hole (DDH ICE28), which sits at the northwest end of the existing inferred resource and adjacent to the initial target area, returned continuous assays of 526 metres grading 0.75g/t Au, including a near-surface interval of 101 metres grading 1.41g/t Au which, in turn, included a two metre interval that returned an assay result of 25g/t Au. This high grade interval is significant since the structure it samples dips conversely to the interpreted overall dip of other veins in the Florin Gold Project intrusion. This suggests that the resource figure may be improved by drilling further holes parallel to the azimuth of DDH ICE28.