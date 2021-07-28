checkAd

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Key Management Appointments

  • Appointment of Sven Van Hout as Financial Controller for all AFCP subsidiary companies
  • Appointment of three technical professionals who will be instrumental advancing the project along the path to commercialization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a company focused on the design, development and commercialization of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, is pleased to confirm that as of July 1, 2021, Mr. Sven Van Hout has been appointed as Financial Controller of the Company’s Belgium-based ‘Fuel Cell Power NV’ and will assume the same responsibilities for its Czech Republic-based subsidiary, ‘Fuel Cell Power s.r.o.’. Mr. Van Hout holds financial, legal and HR responsibility both companies.

Fuel Cell Power s.r.o. represents a strategic presence for AFCP in the Czech Republic, which is an important region given the Company owns and operates a manufacturing and production facility in Vlašim, a town in the Benešov District of the Central Bohemian Region of the Czech Republic. This facility will have the equipment, instrumentation and capabilities to accommodate future development of AFCP’s alkaline fuel cell prototypes as the Company drives forward on the path to commercialization.

Key Management Appointments

Mr. Van Hout’s role is critical as he is responsible for all aspects of the European development program and ongoing work in Europe. His past experience includes serving as CFO with General Motors Europe HQ and for organizations in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and services industry. Throughout his career, Mr. Van Hout has been involved with system implementation projects as well as mergers and acquisitions initiatives.

In addition to Mr. Van Hout’s appointment, AFCP also confirmed the Company has filled three critical technical roles. We are pleased to welcome Radek Kotoucek, Jan Zeman, and Tomáš Lhotka to the Fuel Cell Power organization. These individuals will be fundamental contributors to the Company’s realization of upcoming corporate milestones and patent application work.

Radek Kotouček has joined Fuel Cell Power s.r.o. as an Electrochemical Engineer and Scientist, bringing a master’s degree in Organic Chemistry with a specialization in Explosives from the University of Pardubice. His career has been focused on research and development of alkaline fuel cell technology and electrodes. Most recently, Mr. Kotouček was a Fuel Cell Consultant for ÚJV Řež, and previously served as IT Team Leader for Deufol Česká Republika, a.s. Prior thereto, he was Project Manager for an alkaline fuel cell demo project at Baumann Technologie CZ, a.s., and previously held the roles of both General Manager and R&D Manager for Astris s.r.o.

