Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter, revenue was $374.8 million, an increase of 123% versus the prior year. System-wide sales hit a record $1.2 billion, an increase of 65% versus the prior year, with 34% net store growth and an increase in consolidated same-store sales of 38.7%. On a two-year basis, same-store sales increased 19.1%.

Earnings per share was $0.21 for the second quarter, an increase of 600% versus the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share2 was $0.25, an increase of 79% versus the prior year.

“The power of Driven Brands is evident in our continued strong operating results,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and chief executive officer. “While this quarter laps the depths of COVID-19 in the prior year, our strong two-year trend indicates continued momentum in the fundamentals of our business.

“Initiatives we implemented last year, coupled with strong execution from employees and franchisees drove compounding same-store sales and store growth. We continued to capitalize on opportunities as consumers drove more in the second quarter,” Fitzpatrick added.

“Given our scale, the significant whitespace in this fragmented and needs-based industry, and our robust cash generation, our business model remains well-positioned to maximize long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased 123% versus the prior year, driven primarily by the acquisition of International Car Wash Group (“ICWG”) in the third quarter of 2020 as well as organic growth across all segments from positive same-store sales growth and net store growth.

Consolidated same-store sales increased 38.7% for the quarter and increased 19.1% on a two-year basis.

Same-store sales increased across all segments on both a one- and two-year basis.

The Company added 70 net new stores during the quarter.

The Company recorded net income in the second quarter of $35.2 million, an increase of 1051% versus the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income 1 was $41.9 million, an increase of 233% versus the prior year.

was $41.9 million, an increase of 233% versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA3 was $100.8 million, an increase of 152% versus the prior year.



Second Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators by Segment

System-wide Sales

(in millions) Store Count Same-Store Sales* Revenue

(in millions) Segment Adjusted EBITDA4

(in millions) Maintenance $ 321.2 1,485 41.9 % $ 145.0 $ 44.6 Car Wash 122.1 979 35.2 % 123.9 43.1 Paint, Collision & Glass 597.6 1,655 37.3 % 50.6 21.9 Platform Services 117.5 200 37.2 % 44.8 17.6 Corporate / Other N/A N/A N/A 10.5 Total $ 1,158.3 4,319 38.7 % $ 374.8

*Car Wash will not be included in consolidated same-store sales until the one-year anniversary of the ICWG acquisition in the third quarter of 2021.

Capital and Liquidity

In May 2021, the Company closed on a new $300 million revolving credit facility. Borrowings under this facility, in conjunction with the variable funding note associated with the Company’s whole business securitization and cash on hand, will be utilized to fuel further growth and for general corporate purposes. From time-to-time, the Company expects to supplement liquidity with long-term borrowings under its whole business securitization structure.

The Company ended the second quarter with total liquidity of $468.2 million, which includes $147.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, as well as $320.8 million of undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facilities.

Guidance

The Company has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2021 to account for the strong operating performance in the second quarter and an updated outlook for the remainder of the year. The following guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations for the fiscal year ending December 25, 2021:

Revenue of approximately $1.4 billion

Adjusted EBITDA 3 of approximately $345 million

of approximately $345 million Adjusted Earnings per Share 2 of approximately $0.83

of approximately $0.83 Low double-digit same-store sales growth with positive same-store sales across all segments

Net Store Growth: Maintenance: 80 to 90 stores; driven by roughly equal parts franchise and company-operated store growth; Car Wash: 20 to 30 stores; driven by company-operated store growth; and Paint, Collision & Glass: 60 to 70 stores; driven by franchise store growth.



Conference Call

Driven Brands will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 results today, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:00am ET. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands’ Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the call will be available until October 26, 2021.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco, 1-800-Radiator & A/C, and CARSTAR. Driven Brands has more than 4,300 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Revenue: Franchise royalties and fees $ 37,873 $ 28,282 $ 68,287 $ 57,694 Company-operated store sales 206,198 87,660 390,053 182,551 Independently-operated store sales 56,379 — 112,542 — Advertising contributions 19,648 12,619 36,903 27,502 Supply and other revenue 54,730 39,262 96,462 80,183 Total revenue 374,828 167,823 704,247 347,930 Operating expenses: Company-operated store expenses 123,820 53,373 236,575 116,665 Independently-operated store expenses 30,792 — 61,900 — Advertising expenses 19,648 12,619 36,903 27,502 Supply and other expenses 29,598 21,295 52,087 44,354 Selling, general and administrative expenses 77,935 45,456 146,984 96,521 Acquisition costs 389 1,016 2,038 1,211 Store opening costs 405 627 694 1,802 Depreciation and amortization 26,423 8,636 50,275 16,435 Asset impairment charges 2,178 3,499 3,431 6,411 Total operating expenses 311,188 146,521 590,887 310,901 Operating income 63,640 21,302 113,360 37,029 Other expenses, net: Interest expense, net 16,612 17,863 34,702 35,379 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency transactions, net (5,229 ) (1,194 ) 5,282 2,285 Loss on debt extinguishment 78 — 45,576 — Total other expenses, net 11,461 16,669 85,560 37,664 Net income (loss) before taxes 52,179 4,633 27,800 (635 ) Income tax expense 17,011 1,542 12,565 221 Net income (loss) $ 35,168 $ 3,091 $ 15,235 $ (856 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ (36 ) $ 33 $ (30 ) $ (66 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $ 35,204 $ 3,058 $ 15,265 $ (790 ) Earnings (loss) per share(1): Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding(1): Basic 162,626 88,990 158,727 88,990 Diluted 166,512 88,990 162,271 88,990

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) June 26,

2021 December 26,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,257 $ 172,611 Restricted cash 159 15,827 Accounts and notes receivable, net 106,846 84,805 Inventory 41,899 43,039 Prepaid and other assets 43,990 25,070 Income tax receivable 1,038 3,055 Advertising fund assets, restricted 40,084 29,276 Assets held for sale 990 — Total current assets 382,263 373,683 Notes receivable, net 3,594 3,828 Property and equipment, net 922,370 827,392 Operating lease right-of-use assets 906,066 884,927 Deferred commissions 9,508 8,661 Intangibles, net 827,357 829,308 Goodwill 1,768,244 1,727,351 Total assets $ 4,819,402 $ 4,655,150 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 79,238 $ 67,802 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 198,939 190,867 Income taxes payable 3,644 3,513 Current portion of long-term debt 17,793 22,988 Advertising fund liabilities 32,047 20,276 Total current liabilities 331,661 305,446 Long-term debt, net 1,503,957 2,102,219 Deferred tax liability 253,507 249,043 Operating lease liabilities 844,809 818,001 Income tax receivable liability 155,970 — Deferred revenue 23,837 20,757 Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 33,719 53,324 Total liabilities 3,147,460 3,548,790 Common stock 1,674 565 Additional paid-in capital 1,603,095 1,055,172 Retained earnings 47,240 31,975 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,854 16,528 Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. 1,670,863 1,104,240 Non-controlling interests 1,079 2,120 Total shareholders’ equity 1,671,942 1,106,360 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,819,402 $ 4,655,150





DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Six months ended (in thousands) June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net income $ 15,235 $ (856 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 50,275 16,435 Noncash lease cost 37,990 17,412 Gain on foreign denominated transactions 5,707 2,285 Bad debt expense 1,739 4,351 Asset impairment costs 3,431 6,411 Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts 3,619 2,573 Loss on derivatives not designed as hedges (425 ) — Benefit (provision) for deferred income taxes 4,742 (1,471 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 45,576 — Other, net 1,375 1,342 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts and notes receivable, net (24,174 ) (26,134 ) Inventory (396 ) (577 ) Prepaid and other assets (20,885 ) (9,643 ) Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted 12,548 4,165 Deferred commissions (809 ) (1,614 ) Deferred revenue 2,994 (2,780 ) Accounts payable 3,860 11,686 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,707 301 Income tax receivable 3,665 4,051 Operating lease liabilities (31,034 ) (14,427 ) Cash provided by operating activities 124,740 13,510 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (47,274 ) (24,708 ) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (204,556 ) (28,490 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 49,166 — Proceeds from sale of company-operated stores 5,775 — Cash used in investing activities (196,889 ) (53,198 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisitions — (1,783 ) Payment of debt extinguishment and issuance costs (2,408 ) (2,421 ) Repayment of long-term debt (712,649 ) (12,809 ) Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt (152,800 ) — Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt 213,800 79,501 Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability (1,127 ) (282 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts 661,500 — Net proceeds from underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option 99,225 — Repurchases of common stock (43,040 ) — Payment for termination of interest rate swaps (21,826 ) — Other, net 152 — Cash provided by financing activities 40,827 62,206 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,374 (337 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted (29,948 ) 22,181 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 172,611 34,935 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 19,369 23,091 Restricted cash, beginning of period 15,827 — Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 207,807 58,026 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 147,257 67,617 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period 30,882 12,590 Restricted cash, end of period 159 — Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period $ 178,298 $ 80,207





DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Adjusted Net Income/Adjusted Earnings Per Share Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net income (loss) $ 35,168 $ 3,091 $ 15,235 $ (856 ) Acquisition related costs(a) 389 1,016 2,038 1,211 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 2,522 509 2,553 1,764 Sponsor management fees(c) — 539 — 1,079 Straight-line rent adjustment(d) 3,358 1,787 5,843 2,639 Equity-based compensation expense(e) 1,028 791 2,011 690 Foreign currency transaction (gain) / loss, net(f) (5,229 ) (1,194 ) 5,282 2,285 Bad debt expense(g) — 2,842 — 2,842 Asset impairment and closed store expenses(h) 3,478 2,560 2,692 6,880 Loss on debt extinguishment(i) 78 — 45,576 — Amortization related to acquired intangible assets(j) 5,558 3,685 9,210 7,650 Adjusted net income before tax impact of adjustments 46,350 15,626 90,440 26,184 Tax impact of adjustments(k) (4,441 ) (2,995 ) (18,082 ) (6,622 ) Adjusted net income 41,909 12,631 72,358 19,562 Net (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interest (36 ) 33 (30 ) (66 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $ 41,945 $ 12,598 $ 72,388 $ 19,628 Adjusted earnings per share(1) Basic(2) $ 0.25 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.22 Diluted(2) $ 0.25 $ 0.14 $ 0.44 $ 0.22 Weighted average shares outstanding(1) Basic 162,626 88,990 158,727 88,990 Diluted 166,512 88,990 162,271 88,990

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands) June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net income (loss) 35,168 $ 3,091 $ 15,235 $ (856 ) Income tax expense 17,011 1,542 12,565 221 Interest expense, net 16,612 17,863 34,702 35,379 Depreciation and amortization 26,423 8,636 50,275 16,435 EBITDA 95,214 31,132 112,777 51,179 Acquisition related costs(a) 389 1,016 2,038 1,211 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 2,522 509 2,553 1,764 Sponsor management fees(c) — 539 — 1,079 Straight-line rent adjustment(d) 3,358 1,787 5,843 2,639 Equity-based compensation expense(e) 1,028 791 2,011 690 Foreign currency transaction (gain)/loss, net(f) (5,229 ) (1,194 ) 5,282 2,285 Bad debt expense(g) — 2,842 — 2,842 Asset impairment and closed store expenses(h) 3,478 2,560 2,692 6,880 Loss on debt extinguishment(i) 78 — 45,576 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,838 $ 39,982 $ 178,772 $ 70,569

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands) June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Maintenance $ 44,561 $ 26,339 $ 85,001 $ 47,805 Car Wash 43,069 — 77,224 — Paint, Collision & Glass 21,856 11,011 39,495 26,888 Platform Services 17,602 15,969 28,610 23,434 Corporate and other (25,845 ) (12,710 ) (50,864 ) (25,756 ) Store opening costs (405 ) (627 ) (694 ) (1,802 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,838 $ 39,982 $ 178,772 $ 70,569



