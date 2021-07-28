Snipp Announces Signing of $425k Loyalty Contract with Fortune 500 Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has secured a …

"We are pleased to continue securing new loyalty contracts with Fortune 500 companies and to assist our clients in replacing and/or envisioning programs that can generate more value for all stakeholders in the path to purchase. Data is the bedrock of the future and we are proud of our platform capabilities that allows our clients to effectively generate data in an engaging and secure manner," said Atul Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer at Snipp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has secured a $425,000 loyalty contract with a Fortune 500 company (the "Client"). The Client will be phasing out their current vendor and transitioning their ten-year program to Snipp on the strength of the Snipp Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement (CARE) platform. This contract is tied only to the Client's frozen products at a single grocer based in the South of USA. Based on discussions with the Client this contract is expected to lead to additional contracts in the future that will leverage Snipp's platform and its data analysis capabilities to potentially take the program national and across its product portfolio. The Client will be leveraging the CARE platform and Snipp's proprietary receipt processing capabilities to enhance the mechanisms by which their customers earn and burn points allowing for higher customer satisfaction, deeper consumer insights and richer first party data for the client to leverage in multiple ways.

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

