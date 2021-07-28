checkAd

Snipp Announces Signing of $425k Loyalty Contract with Fortune 500 Company

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has secured a …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has secured a $425,000 loyalty contract with a Fortune 500 company (the "Client"). The Client will be phasing out their current vendor and transitioning their ten-year program to Snipp on the strength of the Snipp Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement (CARE) platform. This contract is tied only to the Client's frozen products at a single grocer based in the South of USA. Based on discussions with the Client this contract is expected to lead to additional contracts in the future that will leverage Snipp's platform and its data analysis capabilities to potentially take the program national and across its product portfolio. The Client will be leveraging the CARE platform and Snipp's proprietary receipt processing capabilities to enhance the mechanisms by which their customers earn and burn points allowing for higher customer satisfaction, deeper consumer insights and richer first party data for the client to leverage in multiple ways.

"We are pleased to continue securing new loyalty contracts with Fortune 500 companies and to assist our clients in replacing and/or envisioning programs that can generate more value for all stakeholders in the path to purchase. Data is the bedrock of the future and we are proud of our platform capabilities that allows our clients to effectively generate data in an engaging and secure manner," said Atul Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer at Snipp.

More information about our platform can be found at https://www.snipp.com/

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.
Jaisun Garcha
Chief Financial Officer
investors@snipp.com
1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words 'may', 'would', 'could', 'will', 'intend', 'plan', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

