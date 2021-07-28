checkAd

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach 6,570.0 Million in 2027 | Rising Use of Gene Therapy to Treat Rare Diseases, Rapid Product Approvals and Growing Funding are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 13:07  |  27   |   |   

VANCOUVER, B.C, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell and gene therapy market size is expected to reach USD 6,570.0 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.8%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is majorly driven by increasing application scope of cell and gene therapies to treat severe and chronic diseases such as cancer, obesity, genetic aberrations, diabetes and related complications, and other rare diseases. In addition, rising number product approvals by the FDA and other regulatory bodies and increasing investment and funding to accelerate research in cell and gene therapy are some other key factors further fueling revenue growth of the market.

Emergen_Research_Logo

Cell and gene therapy are rapidly progressing research fields in biomedical discipline that aim to treat, arrest progression of diseases, and potentially cure them. These therapies can also effectively alleviate the underlying cause of genetic and acquired diseases. Cell therapy treats diseases by restoring or alerting cells and it functions by cultivating or modifying cells outside the body before they are injected into the patient's body. Cell therapy covers all aspects of cellular immunotherapies, cancer medications, and other therapies that include cells from donors and recipients for cell therapies. Research and development related to gene and cell therapy has accelerated at a fast-rate across the globe, with increasing number of products progressing to clinical trials and development. Advancements in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy has increased the opportunity for development of novel drugs and therapeutics to treat rare and chronic diseases. This is a key factor expected to further fuel revenue growth over the forecast period.

Free sample PDF Copy of the Report available@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/27

Increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic diseases across the globe and availability of cell and gene therapeutic products in the market are some other key factors expected to contribute to the revenue growth over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with gene and cell therapy, increasing burden of expenditure on healthcare facilities, and lack of knowledge regarding cell and gene therapy are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach 6,570.0 Million in 2027 | Rising Use of Gene Therapy to Treat Rare Diseases, Rapid Product Approvals and Growing Funding are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research VANCOUVER, B.C, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global cell and gene therapy market size is expected to reach USD 6,570.0 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.8%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is majorly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
At 3.99% CAGR, Medical Imaging Market Size is Expected to reach USD 35.78 Billion in 2027 Says ...
Fireblocks Solidifies Unicorn Status with $310 Million Series D at $2 Billion Valuation
IBM Report: Cost of a Data Breach Hits Record High During Pandemic
Global Madtech Company Smartmedia Technologies Expands Its Presence With Two New European Offices
The First Group of Women Graduates from the Guerlain X UNESCO "Women for Bees" Programme Joined by ...
Next Frontier Brands Expands Leadership Roster, Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Bill Wafford as ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom