Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach 6,570.0 Million in 2027 | Rising Use of Gene Therapy to Treat Rare Diseases, Rapid Product Approvals and Growing Funding are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell and gene therapy market size is expected to reach USD 6,570.0 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.8%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is majorly driven by increasing application scope of cell and gene therapies to treat severe and chronic diseases such as cancer, obesity, genetic aberrations, diabetes and related complications, and other rare diseases. In addition, rising number product approvals by the FDA and other regulatory bodies and increasing investment and funding to accelerate research in cell and gene therapy are some other key factors further fueling revenue growth of the market.

Cell and gene therapy are rapidly progressing research fields in biomedical discipline that aim to treat, arrest progression of diseases, and potentially cure them. These therapies can also effectively alleviate the underlying cause of genetic and acquired diseases. Cell therapy treats diseases by restoring or alerting cells and it functions by cultivating or modifying cells outside the body before they are injected into the patient's body. Cell therapy covers all aspects of cellular immunotherapies, cancer medications, and other therapies that include cells from donors and recipients for cell therapies. Research and development related to gene and cell therapy has accelerated at a fast-rate across the globe, with increasing number of products progressing to clinical trials and development. Advancements in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy has increased the opportunity for development of novel drugs and therapeutics to treat rare and chronic diseases. This is a key factor expected to further fuel revenue growth over the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic diseases across the globe and availability of cell and gene therapeutic products in the market are some other key factors expected to contribute to the revenue growth over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with gene and cell therapy, increasing burden of expenditure on healthcare facilities, and lack of knowledge regarding cell and gene therapy are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.