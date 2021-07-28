checkAd

New research reveals most Americans can’t identify the symptoms of depression

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 13:05  |  32   |   |   

GeneSight Mental Health Monitor finds large gap between what Americans think and what they actually know about recognizing depression

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced results from a recent nationwide poll, the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor.

The survey found that nearly one in two adults are very confident they would recognize if a loved one is suffering from depression. However, when provided with a list of possible symptoms, only one in seven could correctly identify all of the possible symptoms.  

Recognition is crucial

“The first step to recovery from depression is recognizing the symptoms of depression in yourself or someone close to you,” said Mark Pollack, M.D., chief medical officer for Mental Health at Myriad Genetics. “If you recognize depression symptoms in yourself or others, it’s important to seek treatment with a qualified healthcare provider.”

However, recognizing depression and then offering or seeking help isn’t always easy. While many may want to help, the poll found nearly half of respondents aren’t sure they completely “get” what people diagnosed with depression are going through.

Leslie, whose husband, Art, suffered from major depressive disorder most of his life, agrees that it is hard to know what a person with depression is experiencing.

“Art was very unpredictable and irrational. He was extremely moody,” Leslie said. “I would come home from work and wouldn’t know what I was walking into. Would he be angry? Would he be lethargic and unable to get off the couch? Would he be irritable? Would he even be there?”

This lack of understanding also applies to those who experience depression themselves. The GeneSight Mental Health Monitor found 15% of those with depression admit that even they don’t always get what others are going through – a signal that the disorder doesn’t look or feel the same to everyone who lives with depression.

Understanding the symptoms

Although each person’s experience with depression is unique, there are a range of common symptoms.

About eight in 10 people believe symptoms of depression are emotional (88%), mental (83%) and behavioral (80%), However, only about six in 10 (63%) of American adults recognize that physical symptoms were associated with depression, according to the poll. Depression can manifest in physical ways such as:

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New research reveals most Americans can’t identify the symptoms of depression GeneSight Mental Health Monitor finds large gap between what Americans think and what they actually know about recognizing depressionSALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
HP Inc. to Acquire Teradici
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Replace Silicon IGBTs with Industry’s Most Rugged Silicon Carbide Power Solutions Now Available ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board