New research reveals most Americans can’t identify the symptoms of depression

The survey found that nearly one in two adults are very confident they would recognize if a loved one is suffering from depression. However, when provided with a list of possible symptoms, only one in seven could correctly identify all of the possible symptoms.

GeneSight Mental Health Monitor finds large gap between what Americans think and what they actually know about recognizing depression

Recognition is crucial

“The first step to recovery from depression is recognizing the symptoms of depression in yourself or someone close to you,” said Mark Pollack, M.D., chief medical officer for Mental Health at Myriad Genetics. “If you recognize depression symptoms in yourself or others, it’s important to seek treatment with a qualified healthcare provider.”

However, recognizing depression and then offering or seeking help isn’t always easy. While many may want to help, the poll found nearly half of respondents aren’t sure they completely “get” what people diagnosed with depression are going through.

Leslie, whose husband, Art, suffered from major depressive disorder most of his life, agrees that it is hard to know what a person with depression is experiencing.

“Art was very unpredictable and irrational. He was extremely moody,” Leslie said. “I would come home from work and wouldn’t know what I was walking into. Would he be angry? Would he be lethargic and unable to get off the couch? Would he be irritable? Would he even be there?”

This lack of understanding also applies to those who experience depression themselves. The GeneSight Mental Health Monitor found 15% of those with depression admit that even they don’t always get what others are going through – a signal that the disorder doesn’t look or feel the same to everyone who lives with depression.

Understanding the symptoms

Although each person’s experience with depression is unique, there are a range of common symptoms.

About eight in 10 people believe symptoms of depression are emotional (88%), mental (83%) and behavioral (80%), However, only about six in 10 (63%) of American adults recognize that physical symptoms were associated with depression, according to the poll. Depression can manifest in physical ways such as: