DehydraTECH-Enabled Consumer Products Now Available in Over 7,000 Stores

"Lexaria's technology is enabling increased market share and sales growth for our continually growing list of corporate clients," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. "We are delighted to help these innovators of today and leaders of tomorrow offer their clients superior performance and experiences that competitors simply cannot match, and we are highly anticipatory of additional growth to come."

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that its DehydraTECH TM technology has been embraced by consumer brands now available for sale in over 7,000 stores across the US.

Lexaria asked several of its corporate clients to share their experiences with DehydraTECH:

Case Mandal, President of Cannadips, said, "Cannadips is the original tobacco-free and nicotine-free CBD pouch and we pride our Humboldt County traditions of innovation and continual technological evolution to help consumers nationwide enjoy superior dip experiences. We scoured the market for the best technology to put into our products and DehydraTECH was, hands down, the most palatable and efficacious delivery system for our CBD products. Cannadips CBD pouches are available nationwide in 5,500 stores, and online at www.cannadipscbd.com."

Brent Mann, Founder and President of New World CBD, offered that "New World CBD is family owned and operated and is striving to become the best CBD company in America. Our diverse CBD products are sold now in over 1,500 Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons stores, and in more than 300 Hudson News locations, and we are in discussions to have our products sold in another 96,000 convenience and grocery stores nationwide. All of our next-generation topical products - five new SKUs expected in Q4 2021 - will be using Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology; we chose the best for our product lines. Our products are also available at www.newworldcbd.com."

Vassili Kotlova, President of Impact Naturals said that "Impact Naturals is a science- and health-focused group with decades of biotech and pharmaceutical experience where our R&D seeks to unlock the full potential of natural compounds to benefit human health and wellness. We chose to use DehydraTECH as the basis of our next-generation CHYLOSOMA™ formulations of CBD, CBG and CBN along with American Ginseng, Ginkgo Biloba and Melatonin. We will also be introducing 3 topical skin SKUs empowered with DehydraTECH during Q4, 2021. All our products can be purchased at www.impact-naturals.com."