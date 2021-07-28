Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced actions to drive its people-centered, purpose-led strategy. First, the Company has formed a new Tapestry Foundation to advance access and equity initiatives and to combat climate change. In addition, Tapestry is taking further action to accelerate and amplify its Our Social Fabric corporate responsibility agenda to effect positive change. Tapestry is also committing to a $15 U.S. minimum wage for hourly employees and a special appreciation bonus to its global store employees.

Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc., said, “At Tapestry, we are committed to leading with purpose to stretch what’s possible both within our organization and the world at large. The initiatives we are announcing today, including the formation of the Tapestry Foundation, the expansion of our Corporate Responsibility goals and our incremental investment in our talent, represent an important step forward on this journey. Further, our resolve to making the world more inclusive, sustainable and safe has never been stronger. By taking actions that bring our purpose and values to life, we are embracing our responsibility as a global fashion company to affect positive change for our industry and our stakeholders.”

The Tapestry Foundation

The Tapestry Foundation is dedicated to advancing equity, opportunity, and dignity for all. The Foundation is committed to stretching what's possible by supporting social and environmental programs focused on access and opportunity, while nurturing the vibrancy of our global communities.

Tapestry, Inc. has made an initial contribution of $25 million to the foundation. In addition, the Coach Foundation will grant $25 million of its corpus for the endowment of the Tapestry Foundation, which will also enable the Tapestry Foundation to take responsibility for certain ongoing Company-wide programs previously covered by the Coach Foundation and other grants in line with its mission. The Tapestry Foundation will be overseen by a board of directors comprised of members of the Company’s senior management and Anne Gates, who also serves as an independent director of Tapestry, Inc.