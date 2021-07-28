Acceleron Announces Second Quarter 2021 REBLOZYL Net Sales

Acceleron expects to report royalty revenue of approximately $25.6 million from net sales of REBLOZYL in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. This compares with approximately $22.4 million in royalty revenue from approximately $112 million of net sales of REBLOZYL for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced net sales of REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) as reported by its global collaborator, Bristol Myers Squibb, were approximately $128 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The preliminary unaudited revenue estimate for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 included in this release is the responsibility of management and is subject to the completion of the Company’s customary quarter-end financial closing procedures, including management’s review and finalization, as well as review procedures by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, which have not yet been completed. During the course of the Company’s review process, items may be identified that would require it to make adjustments, which could result in material changes to the Company’s preliminary unaudited estimated financial results. Consequently, this revenue estimate should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s earnings release and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Acceleron’s leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta superfamily biology and protein engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.

Acceleron focuses its research, development, and commercialization efforts in pulmonary and hematologic diseases. In pulmonary, Acceleron is developing sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH). Following positive PULSAR Phase 2 results, Acceleron is executing on its Phase 3 development plan to support its long-term vision of establishing sotatercept as a backbone therapy for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) at all stages of the disease. Acceleron is also expanding the development of sotatercept into Group 2 PH, with the CADENCE Phase 2 trial expected to initiate this year. Acceleron has expanded its rare pulmonary disease pipeline and is investigating the potential of ACE-1334 in a Phase 1b/Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD).