Hess Midstream LP Increases Distribution Per Share Level by 10%, Reiterates Annual Targeted Distribution Growth Per Class A Share From New Level and Announces Accretive $750 Million Sponsor Unit Repurchase

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”), today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner (the “Board”) approved an approximate 11% increase in its quarterly distribution per Class A share for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. This increase consists of a 10% immediate increase in Hess Midstream’s distribution level per Class A share in addition to its targeted 5% annualized increase in distributions per Class A share. The Board also approved a $750 million unit repurchase by Hess Midstream’s subsidiary, Hess Midstream Operations LP, from affiliates of Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners, Hess Midstream’s sponsors, at a price of $24.00 per unit.

“With this announcement, we are demonstrating our financial flexibility to deliver immediate, accretive and meaningful return of capital to our shareholders,” said Jonathan Stein, Chief Financial Officer of Hess Midstream. “The unit repurchase optimizes our capital structure to our conservative 3.0x Debt/Adjusted EBITDA target by providing accretion to shareholders, while the distribution increase returns free cash flow to our shareholders on an ongoing basis while maintaining 1.4x coverage. Following the distribution increase and the unit repurchase, we expect to continue to have financial flexibility, including expected ongoing free cash flow after distributions and leverage declining below our 3.0x Debt/Adjusted EBITDA target as early as 2022, allowing for potential future accretive opportunities, including incremental return of capital to shareholders.”

The distribution increase represents an increase in distributions per Class A share by 10% relative to previously targeted distributions. The $750 million unit repurchase is consistent with Hess Midstream’s targeted 3.0x Debt / Adjusted EBITDA level on a full-year 2021 basis and is expected to be approximately 8% accretive on a distributable cash flow per Class A share basis. The unit repurchase is expected to result in distribution savings to Hess Midstream of approximately $30 million in the second half of 2021 on a consolidated basis.

Distribution Increase Summary

The Board declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5042 per Class A share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The distribution represents an approximate 11% increase compared to the distribution for the first quarter of 2021, consisting of a 10% announced increase in addition to a quarterly increase consistent with Hess Midstream’s targeted 5% growth in annual distributions per Class A share.