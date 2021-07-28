checkAd

Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a Business Combination with Apollo-Affiliated Spartan Acquisition Corp. III

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 13:20  |  345   |   |   

Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or “the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network, today announced a business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (“Spartan”) (NYSE: SPAQ), a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company. The transaction will create a leading publicly traded pan-European electric vehicle (EV) charging company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005497/en/

Allego Ultra-Fast Charging Location (Photo: Business Wire)

Allego Ultra-Fast Charging Location (Photo: Business Wire)

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the combined company will operate under the Allego name, and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ALLG”. The transaction values Allego at a pro forma equity value of approximately $3.14 billion. Expected total gross proceeds of $702 million will fund the Company’s future growth through the deployment of additional public EV charging sites, as it focuses on delivering fast and ultra-fast chargers and continues to build its technology moat.

Overview of Allego

Founded in 2013, Allego is a leading electric vehicle, or EV, charging company in Europe and has deployed over 26,000 charging ports across 12,000 public and private locations, spanning 12 European countries. In 2018, the Company was acquired by Meridiam, a global long-term sustainable infrastructure developer and investor, which provided necessary capital to enable the expansion of Allego’s existing global network, services and technologies. The Company’s charging network includes fast, ultra-fast, and AC charging equipment. The Company takes a two-pronged approach to delivering charging solutions, providing an owned and operated public charging network with 100% renewable energy in addition to charging solutions for business to business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The Company’s charging solutions business provides design, installation, operations and maintenance of chargers owned by third parties. Allego’s chargers are open to all EV brands, with the ability to charge light vehicles, vans and e-trucks, which promotes increasing utilization rates across its locations. Allego has developed a rich portfolio of partnerships with strategic partners, including municipalities, more than 50 real estate owners and 15 OEMs. As additional fleets shift to EVs, Allego expects to leverage its expansive network of fast and ultra-fast chargers to service these customers, which see above average use-rates.

Seite 1 von 8
Spartan Acquisition III Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a Business Combination with Apollo-Affiliated Spartan Acquisition Corp. III Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or “the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network, today announced a business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (“Spartan”) (NYSE: SPAQ), a publicly-listed special purpose …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Termination of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Raza Bokhari for Cause
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:25 UhrFisker to Take Investment Position and Create Strategic Partnership in Allego, a Leading Pan-European Electric Vehicle Charging Network
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten