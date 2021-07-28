Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a Business Combination with Apollo-Affiliated Spartan Acquisition Corp. III

Allego Ultra-Fast Charging Location (Photo: Business Wire)

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the combined company will operate under the Allego name, and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ALLG”. The transaction values Allego at a pro forma equity value of approximately $3.14 billion. Expected total gross proceeds of $702 million will fund the Company’s future growth through the deployment of additional public EV charging sites, as it focuses on delivering fast and ultra-fast chargers and continues to build its technology moat.

Overview of Allego

Founded in 2013, Allego is a leading electric vehicle, or EV, charging company in Europe and has deployed over 26,000 charging ports across 12,000 public and private locations, spanning 12 European countries. In 2018, the Company was acquired by Meridiam, a global long-term sustainable infrastructure developer and investor, which provided necessary capital to enable the expansion of Allego’s existing global network, services and technologies. The Company’s charging network includes fast, ultra-fast, and AC charging equipment. The Company takes a two-pronged approach to delivering charging solutions, providing an owned and operated public charging network with 100% renewable energy in addition to charging solutions for business to business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The Company’s charging solutions business provides design, installation, operations and maintenance of chargers owned by third parties. Allego’s chargers are open to all EV brands, with the ability to charge light vehicles, vans and e-trucks, which promotes increasing utilization rates across its locations. Allego has developed a rich portfolio of partnerships with strategic partners, including municipalities, more than 50 real estate owners and 15 OEMs. As additional fleets shift to EVs, Allego expects to leverage its expansive network of fast and ultra-fast chargers to service these customers, which see above average use-rates.