Aurora Spine Corporation to Participate in Alliance Global Partners Virtual MedTech Summer Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced its management team will be participating in Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Mr. Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine, stated, “We are grateful to Alliance Global Partners for including Aurora Spine in their MedTech Conference. We believe Aurora is a great fit for this conference as the company embarks on introducing several new products for the pain markets as these products will expand our presence in the marketplace. We are looking forward to presenting the Aurora Spine story to interested MedTech investors.”

The virtual conference will consist of one-on-one investor meetings. Investors that are interested in arranging a meeting with the management team of Aurora Spine should contact their Alliance Global Partners’ representative or email Lowensteiner@lythampartners.com.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain markets through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine is an emerging growth company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain care markets through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt
President and Chief Executive Officer
(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse
Chief Financial Officer
(760) 424-2004
www.aurora-spine.com

Adam Lowensteiner
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Phoenix | New York
Telephone: 646-829-9700
asapf@lythampartners.com





