Trifecta Begins Surface Exploration Program at the Yuge Gold Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce work has started at its 100% held Yuge Gold Project, located in Humboldt County, Nevada. The work will include trenching, detailed mapping and soil sampling in order to better understand known zones of mineralization in preparation for additional drilling and to identify new targets elsewhere on the property.

Trifecta's road accessible Yuge Gold Project covers two historical, small scale mines and multiple high grade gold showings, within the Pearl Canyon shear zone. Gold on the property occurs in mesothermal quartz veins and adjacent wall rocks. Historical mining was limited to near surface mineralization (< 30 metre depth) where documented run-of-mine sorted ore assayed greater than 34 g/t gold and reported sampling of a crown pillar returned 16.8 g/t gold over 2.4 m, including 50.7 g/t gold over 0.6 m (Columbia Zone).

Trifecta's maiden drill campaign intersected broad zones of gold mineralization at each of the Columbia, Juanita and Josie zones, (see April 19, 2021 news release), while prospecting discovered numerous high grade gold surface showings adjacent to the drilled targets. At a local scale, two principal vein orientations are observed on the property: north-northwest, and east to southeast. Resistivity features identified in a 2011 IP/Resistivity Survey are consistent with these orientations and some coincide with known mineralized veins. The trenching program is designed to better constrain the characteristics of mineralized structures at the known zones in advance of follow-up drilling. Trenching will also attempt to expose mineralization between the Columbia and Juanita zones where a resistivity feature is coincident with anomalous gold-in-soil geochemistry. This geophysical and geochemical target lies about mid-way between the Columbia and Juanita zones, which are located 1.1 km apart and along strike of each other near the base of Pearl Canyon.

Trifecta plans to follow-up the trenching program with an RC drill campaign once assays are received and interpreted.

Historical data cited in this press release is based on reports by Homestake Mining Company, Westamerica Enterprises and Extension Energy Inc. This data has not been independently verified by Trifecta but has been checked for internal consistency and against Nevada Bureau of Mines and U.S. Bureau of Mines public domain data.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.
Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Initial drilling at its Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Richard Drechsler"
President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information
Trifecta Gold Ltd.
Richard Drechsler
President and CEO
Tel: (604) 687-2522 ext. 262

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657308/Trifecta-Begins-Surface-Exploration- ...

